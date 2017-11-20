2018 INFINITI Q70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Athletic, with strong acceleration in V8 versions
- Large cabin with comfortable seats
- High fuel economy from available hybrid model
- Infotainment interface is dated and clunky to use
- Many driver assistance features are optional
- Ride comfort suffers with the 20-inch wheels
- Limited small-item storage in cabin
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Q70 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.6 / 10
This luxury sedan has a comfortable interior and comes in a variety of configurations. It can also be entertaining to drive. But the 2018 Infiniti Q70's shortcomings are pretty obvious.
This generation of the Q70 dates back to 2011, back when Infiniti called it the M56. There have been some updates over the years, but this is a very long time in the luxury sedan segment to go without a full redesign. Though spacious, the interior comes up short on storage and aesthetic appeal, and the touchscreen entertainment system feels ancient compared to the standard set by current luxury offerings.
We do like the Q70's V8 engine, and the availability of a long-wheelbase version and even a hybrid help broaden the car's appeal. But, ultimately, no Q70 variant truly stands out in the crowd.
2018 INFINITI Q70 models
The 2018 Infiniti Q70 is available in two main trim levels: 3.7 Luxe and 5.6 Luxe.The numbers indicate what type of engine is under the hood. A long-wheelbase Q70L is available with either engine and similar equipment. There's also a hybrid version (appropriately named Q70 Hybrid Luxe). Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on non-hybrid models. A seven-speed automatic is the sole transmission available, while a variety of optional packages provide for a degree of customization.
The base Q70 3.7 Luxe receives motivation from a 3.7-liter V6 (330 hp, 270 lb-ft of torque). Standard features include a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and power adjustable and heated front seats. A no-cost Essential package (which you can expect to be equipped) further adds a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, a top-down parking camera system, leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system.
The optional Premium Select package for the 3.7 Luxe adds dark exterior trim, a rear spoiler, 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, a suede-like headliner, and premium leather upholstery.
The Q70 Hybrid Luxe uses a 3.5-liter V6 and a hybrid system (360 hp), and its features largely mirror the 3.7 Luxe. The EPA pegs the Hybrid at 30 mpg in combined driving.
Q70s bearing the 5.6 Luxe badge pack a 5.6-liter V8 (420 hp, 417 lb-ft of torque). These models include all the items of the 3.7 Luxe equipped with the no-cost Essential package.
Long-wheelbase variants are differentiated by the Q70L name. These longer models offer an extra 5.5 inches of rear legroom, a rear 12-volt outlet and heated rear seats.
For all Q70s, the ProActive package adds advanced safety features including forward collision warning, front and rear collision mitigation with automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring and intervention, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control.
The Sport package is available on all standard-wheelbase Q70s. It adds 20-inch wheels, a different fascia, upgraded brakes, a firmer suspension, a 16-speaker Bose stereo, a power rear sunshade and magnesium paddle shifters. Long-wheelbase variants can opt for the Performance Tire and Wheel package, which includes 20-inch wheels and larger, more capable brakes.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Infiniti Q70 5.6 w/Premium Select Edition package (5.6L V8 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Q70 has received only minor revisions related to trim level offerings. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Q70.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.0
Technology4.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|4.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 INFINITI Q70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Q70 models:
- Blind-Spot Intervention
- Warns you of a vehicle in your blind spot and steers you away if you attempt a lane change.
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Watches ahead and flashes an alert if it senses an impending collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Detects and makes an alert if catches you leaving your lane unintentionally.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Q70
Related Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60