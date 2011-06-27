  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M37
  4. Used 2011 INFINITI M37
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

2011 INFINITI M37 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance
  • engaging handling
  • many high-tech features
  • classy interior
  • lower price than European rivals.
  • Overly firm ride, especially with the Sport package.
List Price Range
$11,981 - $14,999
Used M37 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Infiniti M37 is an attractive and engaging luxury sedan with loads of high-tech features. It certainly deserves consideration before you settle on one of the established European entries, but its rough ride and occasionally frenetic driving feel may be a turn-off.

Vehicle overview

The luxury sedan game is a tough nut to crack. When someone is ready to pay $50,000 for a car, they expect a certain level of refinement and prestige associated with the established European contenders. It's not just brand snobbery either, as the sedans from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are superb automobiles. The 2011 M37 is the latest attempt from Infiniti to crack that nut, taking the more sport-tuned formula of its previous M sedan and applying a more striking design and up-to-date technology to the mix.

Along with its V8-powered sibling, the M56, the 2011 Infiniti M37 is a midsize luxury sedan available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Like the BMW 5 Series, the M caters to buyers who are looking for an involving and rewarding drive from their luxury car, and this Infiniti certainly won't disappoint. Even though the M37 features the smaller of two available engines, 330 horsepower is far and away the most offered among its V6-powered rivals. In fact, you might consider sticking with the M37 even if you can afford the M56 -- the V6 is quick enough, plus we've found the M37's handling to be sharper.

Not only have the M's engines grown for 2011, but the entire sedan itself has hit the gym as well. Its curvaceous, muscular styling conceals a greater width and length, but also a shortened height to give it more aggressive proportions. The interior dimensions haven't changed much, which is fine, since the M was already one of the more spacious vehicles in the class.

It was also one of the most technologically advanced at one time, and that distinction has once again returned. The number of comfort, safety, performance and entertainment features that inhabit the standard and optional equipment lists would make "War and Peace" look abridged. Not only have new items like the Forest Air purification system and Active Trace Control (enhances the transition from braking to acceleration through corners) been added, but previous features like the navigation system have been improved. Perhaps best of all, many of these features reside in a cabin that is now more attractive and better made.

Still, the 2011 Infiniti M37 has a few detractors, the most notable being its firm ride quality that might be a bit much for some luxury sedan buyers. There are also a lot of worthwhile competitors to consider even if they're all more expensive. The 2011 BMW 5 Series has also been redesigned for 2011, and although it's not as fun to drive as the M, it's more well-rounded. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was redesigned last year, and is once again the standard-bearer for those who value comfort and refinement over a sporty driving experience. The Audi A6 is also worth considering given its posh interior and classic styling. Meanwhile, Asian competitors like the 2011 Acura RL, 2011 Hyundai Genesis and 2011 Lexus GS 350 match or better the M37's value-for-the-dollar advantage. As we said, this segment is a tough nut to crack, but for 2011, at least Infiniti is wielding a bigger hammer.

2011 INFINITI M37 models

The 2011 Infiniti M37 is a midsize luxury sedan available in a lone trim level, though there is an M56 discussed in a separate review that is essentially the same car but with a bigger engine and more standard equipment.

The M37 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, power-folding heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rearview camera, Bluetooth and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, auxiliary audio/visual jack, iPod interface and satellite radio.

The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system (with voice control, real-time traffic and real-time weather) and a 10-speaker Bose stereo with streaming Bluetooth audio and digital music storage. The Deluxe Touring package adds a power rear sunshade, an in-car air purifier, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, and a 16-speaker Bose surround-sound stereo. The Sport package (not available with all-wheel drive) adds 20-inch wheels, summer tires, sport-tuned suspension and brakes, four-wheel active steering, sport seats and steering wheel, and unique exterior styling elements. This requires the Premium package and can't be ordered with Deluxe Touring. The Sport Touring package adds the surround-sound stereo, air purifier and power sunshade to the Sport package. The Technology package includes adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning and prevention system, blind-spot warning system, forward collision warning system, adaptive headlights and the "eco pedal" that provides feedback to the driver to encourage fuel-efficient driving.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Infiniti M37 is an all-new midsize luxury sedan model that replaces the brand's M35.

Performance & mpg

The Infiniti M37 is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but the M37x features all-wheel drive. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard and includes manual shift paddles and four different shift modes (Standard, Sport, Snow or Eco).

In Edmunds performance testing, the M37 went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive, while the M37x gets 17/24/20.

Safety

The 2011 Infiniti M37 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints. Included in the Technology package are a lane-departure warning and prevention system, blind-spot warning system and a forward collision warning system with intelligent brake assist. In Edmunds brake testing, the M37 came to a stop in an excellent 114 feet.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the M37 earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.

Driving

The 2011 Infiniti M37 is a big car, but it drives smaller than you might think. Its steering weights up less abruptly than in other Infiniti and Nissan sedans, and it exhibits a willingness to change direction that is downright feline for its size. The 330 hp from the V6 is more than abundant power for this car, and since the V6 is lighter than the M56's V8, the M37 feels even sprightlier through corners.

Should you desire an even more sharply tuned luxury sedan, the Sport package brings with it various performance upgrades that put the M37 in a position to embarrass its European rivals. However, the combination of a sport suspension and 20-inch wheels further spoils the M37's already firm and occasionally rough ride quality. We like a sporty car, but the M37 tends to be a little too frenetic even for our tastes.

Interior

Infiniti has given the new M37 a top-notch cabin design and high-quality materials. Like the car's exterior styling, their flowing design has a tautness to it, as if there were muscles trying to bulge their way through the many tactilely pleasurable surfaces. If you select the Deluxe Touring or Sport Touring packages, the seats are upgraded with diamond-quilted leather and contrasting piping, unique "silver-powdered" wood trim, a faux-suede headliner and enhanced materials are added to most primary touch points. In total, the M37 has an interior worthy of taking on its established European rivals.

It also has the space and technology to do so as well. The cabin is quite roomy, offering generous space for occupants and a relatively tall greenhouse that provides good outward visibility. As for technology, it's hard to think of a rival that betters the M37 for all the available entertainment, comfort and safety technologies that can be had once you check all the options boxes. In particular, Infiniti's navigation and audio interfaces are some of the most user-friendly in the business.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 INFINITI M37.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Audio Failure
m37s,07/01/2011
My first Infiniti M37S. Driven 12,600 miles. Audio started failing. Shuts itself down every now and then. Brought it in and received a G35 loaner. They replaced the whole system. Still the same problem and worse, navigation voice guide doesn't work anymore. With new system, lost all my recorded CDs that's taken out. So need to redo all that. XM charges extra for changing into a different "radio ID" as they call it. So have to pay out of pocket to fix it. And still awaiting more parts for trial and error repair. Acceleration lag gets worse after 10,000 miles, and nothing they can do about that. Going on a roadtrip this weekend, and had to drive this without audio. Regret buying.
Infiniti Got This M Right!-7 month update
csrmax,03/22/2011
After driving my M37S over the last 7+ months, there are several "tweaks", in my opinion, Infiniti should make to this truly great vehicle to make it outstanding. Transmission needs a "software" update(a la BMW) I've found it more responsive in normal mode than Sport mode. Dynamics of the Sport Package are excellent,the vehicle handles beautifully, but overall ride is too "choppy" for a vehicle in this price point.... get rid of the Bridgestone tires!Dunlop would be a better choice(our 2011 G37xS has them) Vehicle should have side maker turn signals(Maxima has them!) and headlight washers Infiniti/Nissan needs to have an"emergency" response system..ie BMW Assist, OnStar
2011 M37x /Premium & Technology Packages
dieter,12/03/2010
Outstanding performance and handling. Clear & large gauges that are well lighted day or night.User friendly electronics with a well designed touch screen interface as well as large buttons at well placed locations.I highly recommend this vehicle to seniors like myself who have difficulty with the gauges in cars like the E350 or 535i.I drove the E350 in early sun light and could not read the speedometer. The BMW uses red and orange lighting that is difficult for older eyes.
Give Me a Break
cogeezer,03/08/2011
This car has everything! It's a technological wonder. Why then can't I control some of these amazing features? For instance, I must have the doors lock when I'm driving. No override. I can't use my telephone phonebook when I'm driving. It's much safer to pull out my phone and try to read the number than to use my large screen nav system. No override. I can't use my nav system when I'm driving. Guess I'll be stopping a lot on the freeway to phone and navigate. However all my electronic safety equipment such as blind spot warning, front end collision avoidance, etc. turns off when I stop the car and I have to remember to turn it on or it won't function. So why is that safer? There is no alarm for not wearing my seatbelt. So why is that safer? Also the music box doesn't seem to be able to read most CD information so all my CD's, artists and songs are just the date and time recorded. Not too convenient. And speaking of the nav system, I've been living in my new house for three years, but my nav maps don't even show my neighborhood. I was told I could buy an update. Mighty kind of Infiniti. Speaking of nav systems, the nav system on the Infiniti sucks. It's difficult to use and technologically out of date. My old 2004 Acura TL had far superior nav capabilities and voice activation years in advance of what Infiniti has now. Infiniti touts the voice activation for the phone and nav as safer than pushing buttons. Might be if it worked! The voice activation is practically never right. Extremely frustrating. As for performance and appearance the car is spectacular in almost every way. My only complaint is that the gas mileage is horrible (15 around town and 22-23 on the highway, even using the Econ mode). My problem is I am so frustrated by all the quirky electronic annoyances every time I try to drive that I just want to take the car back.
See all 51 reviews of the 2011 INFINITI M37
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2011 INFINITI M37 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 INFINITI M37
More About This Model

If the 2011 Infiniti M37 hopes to make a name for itself alongside world-class luxury cars, it has to get you excited to walk into the garage. It has to impress and cosset your passengers. And most importantly, it has to be as good as, if not better than, competitors like the BMW 5 Series or Jaguar XF or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. But does the M37 do all that?

It starts with more distinct styling that has muscular bulges and organic curves in place of the old M35's rather slab-sided anonymity. Although it is certainly a unique look in the class, some have commented it looks too similar to lesser vehicles in the Infiniti line. Can't that be said for the BMW and Mercedes as well?

So it has the visual potential to excite you, but can its performance and handling do the same? With a 3.7-liter V6 sending 330 horsepower to the rear wheels, the answer is a definite "yes," as it brings more power to the party than its competitors do. The previous M was actually one of the best-handling cars in the class, so this new 2011 M simply needs to not mess things up.

Trying to impress and pamper your passengers? Well, the Infiniti badge may not do much for snobbier acquaintances, but the new cabin is certainly capable of cosseting them. Like the exterior, there is a more organic look to the M than its German competitors, and its materials are splendid. You have to work hard to find a surface that isn't squishy or covered in leather. An epically long list of available high-tech features puts this new M at the forefront of in-car electronics.

So the 2011 Infiniti M37 seems to have the potential to be as good as, if not better than, the competition. But potential is a lot different from reality. While the M37 may look good on paper and in the steel, as well as present a good price on the window sticker, it just doesn't live up to its potential. In final analysis, we wouldn't pass up a 5 Series, E-Class or XF in favor of this new Infiniti.

Used 2011 INFINITI M37 Overview

The Used 2011 INFINITI M37 is offered in the following submodels: M37 Sedan. Available styles include x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 INFINITI M37?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 INFINITI M37 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 INFINITI M37 x is priced between $11,981 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 98189 and110857 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 INFINITI M37s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 INFINITI M37 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 M37s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,981 and mileage as low as 98189 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 INFINITI M37.

Can't find a used 2011 INFINITI M37s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI M37 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,674.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,247.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI M37 for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,361.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,303.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 INFINITI M37?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI M37 lease specials

Related Used 2011 INFINITI M37 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles