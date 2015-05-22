Used 2013 INFINITI M for Sale Near Me
65 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 131,007 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,500$2,025 Below Market
- 96,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999$3,136 Below Market
- 94,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$2,966 Below Market
- 94,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 94,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,703$2,424 Below Market
- 70,299 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$18,990$704 Below Market
- 131,745 miles
$11,995
- 87,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,998$424 Below Market
- 40,919 milesDelivery Available*
$19,990
- 76,123 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
- 76,459 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
- 83,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$17,990
- 92,520 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,998
- 108,816 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$15,998
- 54,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,998
- 103,604 miles
$15,998
- 82,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,991$265 Below Market
- 67,597 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,895
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI M searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI M
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.510 Reviews
Report abuse
ooty74,05/22/2015
M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
After almost 3 years of ownership I am very pleased with my Infiniti M37 Sport (now called Q70). It's beautiful, I've had NO mechanical problems and it's a blast to drive. CONSUMER REPORTS was right when they recommended it over the MB E350 and the BMW 5's for 4 straight years (2011-2015). Unlike other car magazines that publish reviews based on the advertising they receive from car manufacturers CONSUMER REPORTS bases their evaluation on 50 objective tests. The M37 is so dependable that it's recommended as a used luxury car by CR. It's a perfect blend of reliability, performance and luxury. Before I bought the M37 I drove both the Mercedes E350 2 door Sport and BMW 5 series. I was not impressed. Both offered cachet names but not much else for the high price. The BMW was not the BMW of my father's generation. The handling was lackluster and the interior was high grade plastic and vinyl (seats). The MB E350 sport was small,had a VERY rough ride and the seats were VERY uncomfortable. Like the BMW the interior was a mixture of plastic and vinyl (leatherette?). IMHO these cars are unacceptable for the $60,00.00 list price. By contrast the M37 Sport was exactly the car that CONSUMER REPORT predicted it would be. The Infiniti was VERY, VERY AGILE and handled much better than the cachet names. The seats were not vinyl but were beautifully double stitched leather. Also the ride was surprisingly better than the more expensive Mercedes E350 sport. Infiniti got it right when they designed this car. I'm very pleased with the M37. I've gotten many complements on my car. It does evoke an unsolicited "WOW" response from many people and I do catch a number of TESLA owners gazing at my car. I've been down to the dealership earlier this year and saw the new version of the M37. It's apparently the same car with new body work. A very handsome design. Conclusion: don't place your trust solely in car magazine/car website reviews. I have purchased many cars over the past 30 years based my decisions on CR's recommendations and have never been disappointed ...... my advise do a lot of reading and do some driving
Related INFINITI M info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Ashburn VA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Ontario CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible Elizabeth NJ
- Used INFINITI Q60 Mountain View CA
- Used INFINITI G35 Edison NJ
- Used INFINITI QX80 Lexington KY
- Used INFINITI Q60 Salt Lake City UT
- Used INFINITI QX80 Columbia SC
- Used INFINITI QX80 Manassas VA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Santa Ana CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011 Corona CA
- Used INFINITI QX80 2017 Santa Monica CA
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017 Corona CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.