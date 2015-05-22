Used 2013 INFINITI M for Sale Near Me

65 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 65 listings
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37

    131,007 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $2,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    96,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $3,136 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    94,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $2,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37

    94,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    94,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,703

    $2,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Silver
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    70,299 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $18,990

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    131,745 miles

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Silver
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    87,112 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,998

    $424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    40,919 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37 in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37

    76,123 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37 in Silver
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37

    76,459 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    83,689 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    92,520 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37

    108,816 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    54,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37

    103,604 miles

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37 in Silver
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37

    82,772 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,991

    $265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI M M37x in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI M M37x

    67,597 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,895

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI M searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 65 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M
  4. Used 2013 INFINITI M

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI M
Overall Consumer Rating
4.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 1
    (10%)
CUDOS to INFINITI - they got it right!
ooty74,05/22/2015
M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
After almost 3 years of ownership I am very pleased with my Infiniti M37 Sport (now called Q70). It's beautiful, I've had NO mechanical problems and it's a blast to drive. CONSUMER REPORTS was right when they recommended it over the MB E350 and the BMW 5's for 4 straight years (2011-2015). Unlike other car magazines that publish reviews based on the advertising they receive from car manufacturers CONSUMER REPORTS bases their evaluation on 50 objective tests. The M37 is so dependable that it's recommended as a used luxury car by CR. It's a perfect blend of reliability, performance and luxury. Before I bought the M37 I drove both the Mercedes E350 2 door Sport and BMW 5 series. I was not impressed. Both offered cachet names but not much else for the high price. The BMW was not the BMW of my father's generation. The handling was lackluster and the interior was high grade plastic and vinyl (seats). The MB E350 sport was small,had a VERY rough ride and the seats were VERY uncomfortable. Like the BMW the interior was a mixture of plastic and vinyl (leatherette?). IMHO these cars are unacceptable for the $60,00.00 list price. By contrast the M37 Sport was exactly the car that CONSUMER REPORT predicted it would be. The Infiniti was VERY, VERY AGILE and handled much better than the cachet names. The seats were not vinyl but were beautifully double stitched leather. Also the ride was surprisingly better than the more expensive Mercedes E350 sport. Infiniti got it right when they designed this car. I'm very pleased with the M37. I've gotten many complements on my car. It does evoke an unsolicited "WOW" response from many people and I do catch a number of TESLA owners gazing at my car. I've been down to the dealership earlier this year and saw the new version of the M37. It's apparently the same car with new body work. A very handsome design. Conclusion: don't place your trust solely in car magazine/car website reviews. I have purchased many cars over the past 30 years based my decisions on CR's recommendations and have never been disappointed ...... my advise do a lot of reading and do some driving
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
M
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI M info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.