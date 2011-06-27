  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2015 INFINITI Q70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Hybrid model's admirable fuel economy
  • numerous high-tech safety features
  • strong crash scores.
  • Stiff ride quality
  • unrefined base V6 engine
  • lack of features for long-wheelbase model.
List Price Range
$22,975 - $26,966
Used Q70 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Infiniti Q70 falls well short of the mark set by established midsize luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

There's a risk in bending to the will of a fashion trend versus sticking with a classic design. When the Infiniti Q70 debuted in 2011 as the M sedan, it was unique for its organic flowing shapes and unconventional cabin materials. In a short four years, the style of Infiniti's largest sedan is looking more and more out of date.

Outside of style, the 2015 Infiniti Q70 also suffers from other maladies that place its competitors in a more favorable light. As a luxury sedan, the Q70's ride quality falls well short of the type of smooth isolation that other cars provide. Normally, we'd expect this kind of stiffness to result in more athletic handling, but the vague behind-the-wheel feel neither inspires spirited driving nor confidence. Optional sport packages tend to further compromise comfort with little return for the driver.

New for this year, the lineup gains a new Q70L long-wheelbase model that greatly increases rear legroom. Considering that the standard Q70's rear seats are already quite accommodating, this new model seems a bit unnecessary. With a lack of available rear-seat amenities found in other long-wheelbase luxury cars, the Q70L's existence is downright puzzling here in the United States.

Further compounding matters is the strong competition from competing luxury sedans. We recommend checking out the venerable BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, as well as the Audi A6, Cadillac CTS and Lexus GS before committing to a 2015 Infiniti Q70. We're confident that you'll find, just as we have, that the Q70 comes up short and is quickly falling out of fashion.

2015 INFINITI Q70 models

The 2015 Infiniti Q70 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan that is offered in 3.7 and 5.6 trims that correspond with engine sizes. Both are available in Q70L long-wheelbase versions, which are classified as large sedans. A Q70 Hybrid is also available, but only in short-wheelbase form.

Standard features for the Q70 3.5 and Q70 Hybrid include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a soft-close trunk lid, automatic wipers, a sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power-adjustable heated front seats with two-way lumbar, driver memory functions, keyless ignition and entry, a universal garage door opener, wood interior trim, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch infotainment display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB/iPod interface. Q70 L models add soft-close rear doors.

Upgrading to the Q70 5.6 adds the Premium package (optional on the 3.7) that includes a navigation system, voice controls, traffic reporting, leather upholstery, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, a multiview parking camera system with moving object detection, an 8-inch display, Infiniti Connection telematics service and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose audio system with Bluetooth streaming audio.

All subsequent optional packages require the Premium package.

The Deluxe Touring package includes a premium 16-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system, a power rear sunshade, upgraded leather upholstery with added seat bolstering, silver-powdered wood trim, a simulated suede headliner, additional interior padding and a leather-stitched gauge pod. The Technology package (requires Deluxe Touring on 5.6 and Hybrid) adds adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning and prevention system, forward and rear collision warning with emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor with intervention and an Active Trace control system that assists the driver in keeping the car on its intended path during cornering.

The Performance Tire and Wheel package (not available on the hybrid) gets you 20-inch wheels, all-season performance tires and upgraded brakes. The Sport package is offered on standard wheelbase models and includes 20-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, paddle shifters, sport seats, aluminum pedals, a leather-stitched gauge pod, a sport steering wheel and shift knob and unique front exterior styling. The Sport Touring package adds the 16-speaker Bose sound system and power rear sunshade to the Sport package items.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Infiniti Q70 receives a new long-wheelbase model that provides additional legroom for rear passengers. There's also a slight styling refresh on the outside and a minor shuffling of features between standard and optional packages.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2015 Infiniti Q70 3.7 is a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 330 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. All Q70 models come with a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available on non-hybrid models. In Edmunds testing, a Q70 with the V6 accelerated to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, which is quick among rivals. The EPA estimates the Q70 3.7 will achieve 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway). The AWD model is rated at 20 mpg combined (18/24).

The Q70 5.6 uses a 5.6-liter V8 that's good for 420 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. The EPA estimates 19 mpg combined (16/24) fuel economy for the rear-drive and 18 mpg combined (16/23) for the AWD. It reaches 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, which is similar to other V8-powered sedans in its class.

The Q70 Hybrid employs a 3.5-liter V6 that works in conjunction with an array of lithium-ion batteries that power a 50-kilowatt electric motor. Combined output comes to 360 hp and is estimated by the EPA at 31 mpg combined (29/34). It reaches 60 mph in 5.5 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2015 Infiniti Q70 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front seat head restraints and a rearview camera. Buyers can also add options that include a lane departure warning and prevention system, a blind-spot warning and intervention system, forward and rear collision warning with autonomous braking and a multiview parking camera system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Q70 with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in between 112 and 115 feet. These distances are a few feet longer than average for the class. Although all-season tires increased that length to about 120 feet, that's comparatively average for the segment.

In government crash tests, the Q70 received a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for overall and side-crash protection, and four stars for frontal-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Q70 its highest  score of "Good" in the small- and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests, as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests.

Driving

Most drivers will find the base 3.7-liter V6's power adequate, though getting up to speed or passing slower traffic does require a solid stomp on the accelerator. The resulting engine noise sounds strained and coarse. The more fuel-efficient Q70 Hybrid is a bit more powerful and represents a good middle ground in the lineup. Not surprisingly, the Q70 5.6 packs a lot more punch with its V8, but it lacks the pin-you-to-the-seat rush of power that other V8 sedans have.

In terms of ride comfort, the Q70 also comes up short. The standard suspension is stiffer than its rivals and has a tendency to point out every flaw in the road. Opting for the sport-tuned suspension or larger wheels further exacerbates this problem. It's also worth noting that wind noise can be tiresome, especially on longer road trips.

With the stiffer ride, a fair assumption would be that the Q70 would have more handling prowess, but the heavy and vague steering feel and the vehicle's perceived weight don't encourage spirited driving. While the car responds well to driver commands, it doesn't inspire confidence on a winding road. When it comes to ride comfort and driver engagement, competing sedans represent better choices than the 2015 Infiniti Q70.

Interior

For the most part, the Infiniti Q70's cabin benefits from high-quality materials and solid craftsmanship. The infotainment system may lack the eye-catching modernity of its rivals but its mix of physical buttons, touchscreen and a multipurpose control knob is at least intuitive and easy to operate. We like it, but tech-savvy folks might find it a little antiquated.

The Q70 provides a good amount of head- and legroom in all seats, allowing for adult-sized rear passengers. New for 2015 is the long-wheelbase Q70L model that further increases rear legroom, but the absence of typical long-wheelbase options make it feel oddly barren. There are no rear controls for climate or audio, nor are there amenities like heated and ventilated seats, footrests, a rear entertainment system or extra USB ports.

Cargo capacity for the Q70 and Q70 L tops out at 14.9 cubic feet, which is about average for midsize luxury sedans. The Q70 Hybrid's 11.3-cubic-foot trunk is smaller to make room for the batteries.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 INFINITI Q70.

5(75%)
4(8%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(9%)
4.4
24 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car in class...what went wrong Edmunds???
Adam LeRoy,07/29/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Having been in the market for a mid sized luxury vehicle for a few months I decided it would be best to drive all the vehicles in the class except the Audi A6. Audi and I don't get along hahaha. Ill start by saying all vehicles I tested had their pluses and minuses and were all really good cars. In short the Lexus GS350 was the only other one that wasn't "boring" to me, but it didn't have the "it" factor I was looking for. The BMW 535i and the Mercedes E350 felt really stale and old if that makes sense. Almost as if these would be great cars for my grandparents to drive. In steps the Infiniti Q70 Sport. Everything about this car I love. from the aggressive styling to the performance of the tried and true VQ engine. This car just does it for me. Not to mention the room inside the cabin. Being 6'5" and 250 I'm not a small guy and while driving the Inifiniti I don't feel cramped in at all. I can also sit in the back seat comfortably without hunching over. I can't remember the last time I was able to do that in a car....maybe 8th grade??? Now I will admit this car is a touch edgy, but in a good way. I love cars and like to feel connected to the road and not taken away from it like some of the others in that class have done. So If you are looking for a Sports Luxury sedan that looks fantastic and performs well while zipping around town look no further than the Infiniti Q70.
Former Mercedes owner says Infinity better car
Justin L. Williams,09/01/2015
L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I have owned 5 Mercedes including an S Class car. I compared this car to the Mercedes E350 and lower end S class cars, the Audi8 and the BMW's. It is definitely bigger than the E350 and about the same as the Audi, maybe the same or slightly larger, feeling than the S class? I have not compared the specs they will tell you but I am 6'1" and when sitting in the back can't touch the front seat and when in the front it is huge. I bought the car because of the technology package which is one of the tops on the market. The car has a smooth ride, quickly passes cars on the highway and is a joy to drive. This may be the best value luxury car on the market. I strongly suggest the "L" edition for the extra room.
The "Pros" Are All Wrong!
David,05/03/2016
L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This is absolutely a wonderful car. I have driven MBZ for the past 25 years (1985 500SEL, 1998 & 2002 E320) and while those were good cars, when looking around for this purchase none of the MBZ (E), Audi (A6), Lexus (ES, GS), BMW (5) were as comfortable to get in and out of or be in as the Q70L. And this car has tremendous rear seat space, very much appreciated by our adult and very adult-sized kids. Good acceleration and handling, the mileage is a little better than expected, climate controls good, very comfortable overall. Yes, I got a tremendous deal because I bought a 2015 that had been around for a while, so that just adds to my excitement. My cost of ownership won't be anywhere near as high as what Edmunds or the other guys calculate. I'm very happy with my decision.
Great ride for tall guys
Jasper Newton,07/24/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
After ten years with g35 I made the move to the q70 after driving Cadillac CTS and Hyundai Genesis. I like that it sits a bit higher for easier entry for a taller guy--I'm 6'5". And, I have tons of headroom and leg room. Even with moonroof which I haven't had in all prior cars due to my height. The handling isn't as crisp as g35 but it is a bigger car and I was ready for the extra room. Still handles very nicely. I like the Sport mode best--closer the the great handling of the G35. Gas mileage is only mediocre but that wasn't an issue for my needs. Love all the tech stuff--voice activated blue tooth, nav, locks, etc. I like the looks of the exterior and the looks, cush, pampering of the interior. Hoping for the same great reliability of my g35. Well, it's one year later and I'm still satisfied. The all wheel drive was great in the winter snow. Absolutely no maintenance problems (which will jinx me, for sure).
See all 24 reviews of the 2015 INFINITI Q70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 INFINITI Q70

Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 Overview

The Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 is offered in the following submodels: Q70 Sedan, Q70 Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 INFINITI Q70?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 Base is priced between $22,975 and$22,975 with odometer readings between 18266 and18266 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 INFINITI Q70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 INFINITI Q70 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 Q70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,975 and mileage as low as 18266 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 INFINITI Q70.

Can't find a used 2015 INFINITI Q70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI Q70 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,672.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,556.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI Q70 for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,567.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,603.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 INFINITI Q70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI Q70 lease specials

