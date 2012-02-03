Used 2006 INFINITI M35 for Sale Near Me
35 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 136,152 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Lease
$2,999$2,381 Below Market
- 92,381 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888
- 71,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 106,253 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 142,000 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 101,225 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,977
- 163,707 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,888$948 Below Market
- 92,578 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,522 Below Market
- 134,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,980$1,124 Below Market
- 162,580 miles
$4,999
- 96,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$1,093 Below Market
- 193,204 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$432 Below Market
- 117,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,325
- 118,948 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,050
- 162,818 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,777
- 130,803 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,689
- 208,781 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 216,651 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI M35 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M35
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI M35
Write a reviewSee all 214 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.9214 Reviews
Report abuse
sikkdaddy,03/02/2012
Bought my pre-owned '06 M35x last Spring ('11) with roughly 60K miles - Had done a lot of research and had owned an older I-30 with 275K miles (replaced tranny @ 230K miles) - Had great luck, wanted to keep the brand. During my research, I kept hearing others mentioning the Infiniti Elite Extended Warranty - I had heard about a dealer in Arizona (Scottsdale I believe) that had the best prices - I dealt with a lady named Courtney (Finance Mgr.). I didn't/don't have a ton of discretionary $ - So the $1600-$1700 for the extended warranty was a hard pill to swallow - Especially for my wife - But we "found" the $. Have MORE than recouped the $ invested (both frt. wheel bearings, CD plyr)
Related INFINITI M35 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Frederick MD
- Used INFINITI Q60 Norfolk VA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Woodbridge VA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Plano TX
- Used INFINITI M37 Tampa FL
- Used INFINITI QX80 Tuscaloosa AL
- Used INFINITI G35 Houston TX
- Used INFINITI G35 Tulsa OK
- Used INFINITI Q60 Boston MA
- Used INFINITI G35 Minneapolis MN
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX50 2011 Chicago IL
- Used INFINITI QX80 2016 Plano TX
- Used INFINITI Q50 2012 West Palm Beach FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News