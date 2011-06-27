Vehicle overview

Though the Infiniti brand has been in existence for nearly two decades now, it has only recently fielded a truly competitive midsize luxury sport sedan. Two years ago, Infiniti released the redesigned, current-generation M35 and M45 twins. Featuring a stylish design, a choice of V6 or V8 power, the option of all-wheel drive and impressive handling capabilities, the new M immediately became a critical success. It also stands as the brand's flagship sedan given that the Q45 has gone to the big garage in the sky.

The 2008 Infiniti M35 builds on this successful foundation with an enhanced, cleaner appearance outside including revised front and rear fascias, grille, rear fender panels, rear deck lid and taillights, and updated 18- and 19-inch aluminum wheels. A new sport package is similar to the previous Sport trim level but offers greater visual distinction between it and standard models. Inside, the roomy cabin is accented by a revised gauge cluster, trim highlights and center console. Infiniti is also keeping the M35 fully up to date in terms of technology, with a new lane departure warning system and an upgraded Infiniti navigation system with real-time traffic and digital music storage and playback.

Overall, the M35 continues to be a great choice in the performance-oriented luxury sedan segment. Of course, shoppers might also want to check out BMW's freshened and more powerful 535i, the Acura RL or perhaps Cadillac's new CTS with the optional direct-injected V6 and a sport suspension setup. However, for all-around competence in a generously equipped and fine-performing luxury sport sedan that handles most tasks well, it's hard to find fault with the 2008 Infiniti M35.