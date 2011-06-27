  1. Home
2006 INFINITI M35 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, capable handling, plenty of luxury features, excellent transmission.
  • Noisy ride, complicated center stack controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If superior driving dynamics and Infiniti-G35-meets-Infiniti-FX45 styling appeal to you, this is your car.

Vehicle overview

The original M45 was designed for buyers who wanted something more than a G35, but something less than the flagship Q45. Though a good bargain, the old M45 just didn't have the style, features or interior room to appeal to luxury sedan buyers. It was a fast car, while its handling was firm but certainly not world-class. After two years of sales, Infiniti pulled the plug and began work on an all-new M sedan. Well worth the wait, the new car is a bona fide rear-drive performance sedan, still positioned between the Q45 and the G35. Looking much like a grown-up version of the G35, the Infiniti M35 sedan rides on an extended version of the G's rear-drive FM (front midship) platform.

Unlike the previous Infiniti M45 sedan, the new M's interior offers dimensions and materials befitting a proper luxury ride. The standard interior is warm and inviting; the seats are firm and supportive; the standard amenities are plenty. Tuned to 280 hp, the V6 doesn't pull like the V8 in the M45, but its instincts off the line are superb. What really gives the V6 version star status, however, is the five-speed automatic transmission. It blips the throttle for you when you downshift and matches the engine revs flawlessly. The basic suspension setup is a double-wishbone front, multilink rear affair that, while tuned for compliance, isn't above taking on a stress-relieving two-lane blast into the foothills. The speed-sensitive steering is beautifully weighted, and never overboosted.

The Sport Package firms up the suspension without abandoning ride comfort, and adds Rear Active Steer which prompts the rear tires to emphasize turn-in when entering corners and enhance stability when exiting. All-wheel drive is also available. Starting with a 50/50 front/rear torque split, the AWD system can vary the split to send up to 100 percent of the torque to the rear wheels. While the previous M45 never felt like a complete package, the new M makes no excuses for its performance sedan intentions, even with a V6 under the hood. At the same time, a high level of style and luxury smooth the car's hard edges, and make the Infiniti M35 a must-drive in the midsize luxury sedan class.

2006 INFINITI M35 models

The M35 sedan is offered in two trim levels, base and Sport. Each one is furnished with leather upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, one-touch up-and-down power windows, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated outside mirrors and wood trim. The Sport includes rear active steering, sport suspension, upgraded wheels, adaptive HID headlamps, aluminum interior trim and climate controlled sport seats. Options include a DVD-based navigation system, voice recognition technology and laser-based intelligent cruise control (when in cruising mode, this system senses vehicles ahead and adjusts your speed to maintain a selected following distance). Among the other extras are a lane departure warning system and a 14-speaker Bose Studio Surround sound system with digital 5.1 channel decoding.

2006 Highlights

The M35 is an all-new vehicle for 2006.

Performance & mpg

The M35 features a 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 280 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic with automanual capability and downshift rev matching is standard. All-wheel drive is available, but not in conjunction with the Sport Package.

Safety

The M35 wears a full set of vented disc brakes, supplemented by ABS and the usual luxury car fare -- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist. Infiniti's VDC stability control system is also standard. All M35 models also feature front-seat side-impact airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags and active head restraints for the front seats. An available lane departure warning system alerts the driver of unintended lane drifting.

Driving

Though not as athletic as the V8-equipped M45, the M35's V6 still provides plenty of punch for most drivers. Braking performance is impressive, and a firmly tuned suspension provides excellent balance in the corners. The tradeoff is steering that can feel a bit raw around town and a suspension that crashes over large road irregularities, especially in the firm Sport model.

Interior

The M35's interior is well appointed and features ultrasoft leather seating and Brazilian Rosewood trim (aluminum with the Sport model). Its firm seats are infinitely adjustable, universally comfortable and heavily bolstered. Overall, the M's interior is well built and attractive, but its decor can be a bit busy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 INFINITI M35.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding car, only very Minor problems
jland216,12/19/2011
Overall I am very satisfied with my 2006 Infiniti M35x I brought it recently in August 2011 with 86,000 Miles on it and I currently have 98,000 Miles (Highway Miles) So far only had Minor issues. The first problem I had was the drivers side wheel bearing went bad $400.00. I had a very small oil leak but it was from Jiffy Lube forgetting to put back on the gasket for the drain plug. And my driver seat is broke but operational to drive the car safely needs a seat bracket and a new motor $1100. As far as the power train very nice acceleration but not as strong as the M45. Engine is loud but I like the way it sounds like a muscle car. Smooth ride overall very reliable on long road trips.
Good..but not perfect...Secret: Extend. Warranty
sikkdaddy,03/02/2012
Bought my pre-owned '06 M35x last Spring ('11) with roughly 60K miles - Had done a lot of research and had owned an older I-30 with 275K miles (replaced tranny @ 230K miles) - Had great luck, wanted to keep the brand. During my research, I kept hearing others mentioning the Infiniti Elite Extended Warranty - I had heard about a dealer in Arizona (Scottsdale I believe) that had the best prices - I dealt with a lady named Courtney (Finance Mgr.). I didn't/don't have a ton of discretionary $ - So the $1600-$1700 for the extended warranty was a hard pill to swallow - Especially for my wife - But we "found" the $. Have MORE than recouped the $ invested (both frt. wheel bearings, CD plyr)
Reliable car, packed with great features
Jimmy,01/24/2009
Bought this car brand new years ago and it's been a great car so far. When shopping for this car we compared it to the bmw 5 series and the lexus gs. This car has more features, more space, and lower cost. We wanted to stay below 50k, but have navigation, rear view camera, push button start, HID lights, and ventilated memory seats. This car was the best deal and we don't feel we sacrificed on looks or design. The interior is smart and the exterior looks sharp. The V6 sounds great when you floor it. So far, 73k, the car hasn't had any issues, however, the Infiniti maintenance is expensive.
A true sleeper car.
Eric,10/08/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I have an 06 M35 Sport and love it. It handles like a true sports car. At 100+ mph it feel like it is on rails. The ride is a little stiffer of course but that is what the Sport edition is for. Fuel economy average is around 21 which is fine for this car. Seating is comfortable and roomy. It has 120K miles and still drives like it has 10K. If you are looking for a 4 door sedan that drives and handles like a sports car not sure you could go wrong with any of the Infiniti line up. Car now has 168K miles and still runs great. Only issues I have had is headliner has dropped in the rear of the car, replaced water pump (regular maintenance), and the engine uses a little oil. The oil issue is common with those engine. Still enjoy driving the car.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 INFINITI M35

Used 2006 INFINITI M35 Overview

The Used 2006 INFINITI M35 is offered in the following submodels: M35 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

