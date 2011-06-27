Vehicle overview

The original M45 was designed for buyers who wanted something more than a G35, but something less than the flagship Q45. Though a good bargain, the old M45 just didn't have the style, features or interior room to appeal to luxury sedan buyers. It was a fast car, while its handling was firm but certainly not world-class. After two years of sales, Infiniti pulled the plug and began work on an all-new M sedan. Well worth the wait, the new car is a bona fide rear-drive performance sedan, still positioned between the Q45 and the G35. Looking much like a grown-up version of the G35, the Infiniti M35 sedan rides on an extended version of the G's rear-drive FM (front midship) platform.

Unlike the previous Infiniti M45 sedan, the new M's interior offers dimensions and materials befitting a proper luxury ride. The standard interior is warm and inviting; the seats are firm and supportive; the standard amenities are plenty. Tuned to 280 hp, the V6 doesn't pull like the V8 in the M45, but its instincts off the line are superb. What really gives the V6 version star status, however, is the five-speed automatic transmission. It blips the throttle for you when you downshift and matches the engine revs flawlessly. The basic suspension setup is a double-wishbone front, multilink rear affair that, while tuned for compliance, isn't above taking on a stress-relieving two-lane blast into the foothills. The speed-sensitive steering is beautifully weighted, and never overboosted.

The Sport Package firms up the suspension without abandoning ride comfort, and adds Rear Active Steer which prompts the rear tires to emphasize turn-in when entering corners and enhance stability when exiting. All-wheel drive is also available. Starting with a 50/50 front/rear torque split, the AWD system can vary the split to send up to 100 percent of the torque to the rear wheels. While the previous M45 never felt like a complete package, the new M makes no excuses for its performance sedan intentions, even with a V6 under the hood. At the same time, a high level of style and luxury smooth the car's hard edges, and make the Infiniti M35 a must-drive in the midsize luxury sedan class.