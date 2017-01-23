  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(3)
2017 INFINITI Q70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic, with strong acceleration in V8 versions
  • Large cabin with unusually comfortable seats
  • Great driving position
  • Infotainment interface is dated and clunky
  • Many driver assistance features are optional
  • Ride comfort suffers significantly with 20-inch wheels
  • Limited small item storage in cabin
Which Q70 does Edmunds recommend?

Go for the Q70 5.6 for its big-hearted power delivery. Skip the all-wheel drive unless you live in a persistently slippery environment. Don't bother with the Q70L unless backseat legroom is of paramount importance. While we like all of the hardware and improved seats of the Sport package, be aware that its 20-inch wheels and stiffer suspension degrade the ride quality. Unfortunately, driver assistance features, which would typically be standard in this segment, are available only in the optional Technology package. They're worthwhile, though.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

The 2017 Infiniti Q70's tidy driving dynamics and robust V8 performance can't overcome the headwinds presented by its newer rivals. If you're looking for the best technology, comfort and curb appeal from a midsize luxury sedan, we think you'll find more appealing options elsewhere.

Introduced as a 2011 model and refreshed in 2015, the Infiniti Q70 is starting to fray around the edges. Its structure isn't as drum-tight as we'd expect from a modern luxury car, and its touchscreen, voice controls and smartphone interface all betray its age. Its optional driver assistance features really ought to be standard at this price. It's an older sedan that doesn't distinguish itself in a competitive segment.

We do like the optional V8 engine's punch and the unobtrusiveness of its transmission. It's not a true performance car, but its acute steering can make this big sedan seem to shrink around you when you're unwinding a canyon road. But the other Q70 versions, including the Hybrid and the long-wheelbase Q70L, just don't do enough to warrant a recommendation.

2017 INFINITI Q70 models

The 2017 Infiniti Q70 is available in two trim levels, 3.7  and 5.6, which delineate the engines and equipment levels on offer. A long-wheelbase Q70L is similarly available with either engine. A hybrid version (appropriately named Q70 Hybrid) exists, but Infiniti doesn't offer a hybridized variant of the Q70L. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on non-hybrid models. Oddly enough, the base 3.7 offers an option package for no additional cost that bestows it with a solid array of features. A variety of optional packages provide for a degree of customization.

The base Q70 in 3.7 guise includes a 3.7-liter V6 (330 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) and offers as a zero-cost option a package that includes leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, parking alerts, a heated steering wheel, a bird's-eye view camera system and a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Q70s bearing the 5.6 badge pack a powerful 5.6-liter V8 (420 hp, 417 lb-ft of torque). These models include all the items of the Premium Package-equipped 3.7 as standard. The Premium Select package is not available on the Q70 5.6, which is fine since it's largely cosmetics anyway.

The Q70 Hybrid has a 3.5-liter V6 and a hybrid system (360 hp) and is not available with the Premium Select or Sport package or the Performance Tire and Wheel package, which is offered only on the Q70L.

A seven-speed automatic is the sole transmission available in all models. The 3.7 and 5.6 models each offer a Sport package and a Technology package. Sport adds more heavily bolstered seats, bigger brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels and summer tires. The Technology package adds driver assistance features such as blind-spot and lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise and forward emergency braking. Packages such as Premium Select add 20-inch wheels, revised cabin materials and exterior fripperies.

Q70L variants offer an optional Deluxe Touring package that includes upgraded cabin materials, more heavily bolstered seats, Bose premium audio and a power rear sunshade. For 2017, Q70L models also offer the Premium Select package that debuted on short-wheelbase models last year.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our drive of the 2016 Infiniti Q70 5.6 w/Premium Select Edition package (5.6L V8; 7-speed automatic).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Q70 has received only minor revisions related to trim level offerings. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Q70.

Driving

3.5
On twisting tarmac, the 2017 Q70's sporting roots are palpable. There's an athleticism in the Q70 that reminds us that the Nissan 370Z uses a related platform. The V8 hauls the mail, and the steering and brakes are pluses, too. Much is outdated about the Q70, but performance remains a strength.

Acceleration

4.0
The big V8 accelerates effortlessly at full throttle, although low-rpm power is soft compared to what rival turbocharged engines produce. The sprint to 60 mph took 5.2 seconds — unremarkable for 420 hp — but there's plenty of real-world punch. This is a fast car.

Braking

3.5
Reassuringly firm pedal that's easy to modulate. Feels expertly calibrated and inspires confidence. In our emergency braking test, the Q70 stopped in a short 114 feet on all-season tires. Note that the Premium Select Edition includes upgraded brakes.

Steering

4.0
It's responsive and accurate in quick transitions, giving you the sense that the Q70 can be placed precisely on the desired line. Effort is fingertip-light in parking lots yet firm and steady on freeway slogs. Very good for the segment.

Handling

3.5
The Q70 feels narrow and agile on winding roads, turning in eagerly and generally comporting itself like a smaller car. The base car has too much bounce in the suspension for real sporty driving, but a Sport package is available and would provide improvements.

Drivability

3.0
The transmission serves up precise rev-matched downshifts in manual mode, yet it operates unobtrusively in the daily slog. While passing or merging, however, downshifts can be slow to engage in Drive. Overall, the Q70 is a smooth driver that rarely annoys.

Comfort

3.0
On the freeway, the 2017 Q70's ride is calm and isolating, though imperfect surfaces can make the car feel jittery. The V8 makes inspiring noises while accelerating yet never intrudes, unlike the coarse base V6. The seating is spacious and plush. It's a pleasant car to be in, but not much more.

Seat comfort

4.5
A Q70 strong suit. The seats are soft yet drive-all-day supportive, lacking only lateral support for brisk drives (note that this test car lacked the Sport package, which includes sport seats). The rear seats have excellent under-thigh support.

Ride comfort

2.0
The Q70 lacks the composed suppleness on rough roads that shoppers in this segment rightly expect. The structure too readily quivers and shakes. This is partly down to the big 20-inch wheels and tires, but rivals with similar equipment exhibit more refinement.

Noise & vibration

3.0
It's adequately quiet on most surfaces. Tire noise can intrude at times, but that's par for the course with 20-inch rubber. We noted some gentle shaking from the big V8 at idle; some might call it "character," but others will wish for more isolation.

Climate control

4.5
The straightforward controls include simple up/down rocker switches for temperature on each side. The entire bank of climate controls is angled up toward the front occupants, enhancing visibility and accessibility. Quiet fan and cold air-conditioning in triple-digit heat.

Interior

4.0
The Q70's cabin has very good ergonomics overall, including a curved central control stack that falls readily to hand. The dashboard and console wrap snugly around the driver. Even this standard-wheelbase model has generous rear legroom. The outdated tech interface is the main drawback.

Ease of use

3.0
The control layout is mostly user-friendly, from the sensible climate buttons to the proper knobs for volume and tuning. But the touchscreen is too small and too far from the driver, and the redundant control knob is less intuitive than those in rivals.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
The seats are conveniently high relative to the floor, so you slide onto them more than plop down into them. Despite the stylized exterior, the roof inside is high enough to stay out of your way, even in back. The door openings are more than adequate.

Driving position

5.0
The wraparound dashboard and elevated center console make the Q70 feel more like a sports car from the driver seat, and that seat has plenty of adjustments for taller or shorter drivers. The power steering column has plenty of tilt-and-telescoping range.

Roominess

4.5
The Q70's interior dimensions will likely feel just right for many shoppers. Four 6-footers can travel in comfort, and those in back will enjoy the elevated bottom cushion, which gives great thigh support. The rear middle seat is only for emergencies.

Visibility

3.5
Front visibility is excellent, and it's framed entertainingly by the curvaceous front fenders — kind of like in a Corvette. The rising beltline and rakish rear roofline conspire to inhibit rear visibility a bit, but it's still manageable.

Quality

3.0
The cabin is nicely trimmed with lots of leather and interesting industrial-metal accents. Material quality overall is high, and assembly tolerances seem tight. The control knob and adjoining seat-heater knobs feel downmarket, however.

Utility

2.5
The Q70 generally underwhelms on the utility front, but good child safety seat features redeem it somewhat. If you don't care about child safety seats, the lack of small item storage and a power trunklid might give you pause.

Small-item storage

2.0
Poor. Only two cupholders and an ashtray on the center console. Nothing in the way of thoughtful smartphone nooks or crannies. At least the center-console storage box under the armrest is reasonably spacious and handy.

Cargo space

2.5
The trunk capacity is about average at 14.9 cubic feet. There's a wide opening, but it narrows at the wheelwells. No power closing, just power release, and the release takes an extra half-second for some reason. The rear seatback is fixed, so you can't fold it down to gain extra cargo capacity.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.5
Two sets of LATCH anchors with three tethers on the rear shelf. Access is user-friendly, and ALR (automatic locking retractor) belts come standard. A rear-facing seat could be a squeeze behind a long-legged driver (but the Q70L should work just fine).

Technology

1.0
If you're wondering why the Q70 rates relatively poorly overall, this section is the answer. Infiniti has largely left the Q70's touchscreen interface untouched during this decade, and its advanced age is readily apparent. The car's rivals, meanwhile, have decisively pulled ahead.

Audio & navigation

1.0
The most dated infotainment interface you'll find in this class. The touchscreen is small and square — a throwback to a different era. The graphics are low-resolution and lack flair. The Bose stereo sounds pretty good, but otherwise the Q70 system is a mess.

Smartphone integration

1.0
The infotainment system debuted well before Bluetooth audio became ubiquitous, and that's painfully obvious. Our Q70 had a hard time remembering paired phones from drive to drive. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay simply aren't offered. Dinosaur grade.

Driver aids

1.0
Our test car lacked the Technology package, which contains just about every high-tech safety feature the Q70 offers. It's almost unheard of in this class for items such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning to be optional.

Voice control

2.0
Not surprisingly, the Q70's voice command system is also getting on in years. We couldn't figure out how to control Bluetooth audio without consulting the manual. Spoken commands must be perfectly precise; there's no "intelligence" that we could detect.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 INFINITI Q70.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent value in a great car!
jhawk ,04/15/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
If brand name is all that matters then yes please overpay for a German brand. I had a 2015 AWD Q50 premium and decided after 2 1/2 years to trade in for something a bit bigger. The dealership gave me an awesome deal on a 2017 Q70S AWD. A deal so good actually that I ended up paying less for this than I did for my Q50. Now I know this car does not fully compete against the finest midsize luxury cars but infiniti is always running deals on these so you have to put it in perspective. Infiniti does need to redesign to keep up with the latest but it is still is a fine and comfortable driving car. You have to put it in perspective when it comes to value: I paid $42,000 for a $57,000 stickered car and for that money with AWD, a sport package, bose radio, heated and cooled seats, navigation, sunroof, great seats, a comfortable ride and many standard features it was a no brainer. Not many cars you could consider for this price point that are this fun to drive and luxurious! The Q70 handles well, has good power, is very comfortable, good space for 4 people and is an attractive looking car and has AWD. For that type of money you can’t really ask for much more...plus this car is more fun to drive and more pleasant than the Q50 (more communication in the steering, quieter/more comfortable when cruising and has a better sound from the engine). Overall an great car at a excellent value price!
Infiniti Q70H hybrid
ACW3426,12/06/2019
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
Infiniti Q70H is a car overlooked by a lot of people, it is a very practical and reliable car in my opinion. I owned 4 Infiniti cars before, one thing I can vouture for the Infiniti brand is their reliability, I have never been stranded before , their strength is on their engine and transmission, accessories including air conditioning can go way over 100k miles without major issues. Their structure integrity is also good, I walked away from a serious highway accident,the car is totaled although still drivable. As for the hybrid , it is smoother than the Lexus es300h, my wife owned the Lexus hybrid, and I have the opportunity to compare both, the performance is good, the mileage figure is on the ballpark of EPA rating, I got consistent 28 mpg. The most impressive feature in my opinion is their technology package, Infiniti semi-autonomous driving technology is way ahead of a lot of other car companies, I feel safe driving with it in my long commute every day. All in all a great car.
Sassy
Rica ,07/24/2020
L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Rides very smoothly
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 INFINITI Q70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Q70 models:

Lane Departure Warning and Prevention
Sounds an alert and helps you stay in your lane if you approach your lane's edge.
Blind-Spot Warning and Intervention
Sounds an alert and helps you steer away from a car if you veer toward a vehicle in your blind spot.
Backup Collision Intervention
Applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle while you are reversing.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 INFINITI Q70

Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Overview

The Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 is offered in the following submodels: Q70 Sedan, Q70 Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 INFINITI Q70?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Base is priced between $25,998 and$35,000 with odometer readings between 26041 and56137 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 L is priced between $26,000 and$31,975 with odometer readings between 22865 and54278 miles.

Which used 2017 INFINITI Q70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 INFINITI Q70 for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2017 Q70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,998 and mileage as low as 22865 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 INFINITI Q70.

Can't find a used 2017 INFINITI Q70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI Q70 for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,777.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,646.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI Q70 for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,224.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,718.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 INFINITI Q70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

