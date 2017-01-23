2017 INFINITI Q70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Athletic, with strong acceleration in V8 versions
- Large cabin with unusually comfortable seats
- Great driving position
- Infotainment interface is dated and clunky
- Many driver assistance features are optional
- Ride comfort suffers significantly with 20-inch wheels
- Limited small item storage in cabin
Which Q70 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
The 2017 Infiniti Q70's tidy driving dynamics and robust V8 performance can't overcome the headwinds presented by its newer rivals. If you're looking for the best technology, comfort and curb appeal from a midsize luxury sedan, we think you'll find more appealing options elsewhere.
Introduced as a 2011 model and refreshed in 2015, the Infiniti Q70 is starting to fray around the edges. Its structure isn't as drum-tight as we'd expect from a modern luxury car, and its touchscreen, voice controls and smartphone interface all betray its age. Its optional driver assistance features really ought to be standard at this price. It's an older sedan that doesn't distinguish itself in a competitive segment.
We do like the optional V8 engine's punch and the unobtrusiveness of its transmission. It's not a true performance car, but its acute steering can make this big sedan seem to shrink around you when you're unwinding a canyon road. But the other Q70 versions, including the Hybrid and the long-wheelbase Q70L, just don't do enough to warrant a recommendation.
2017 INFINITI Q70 models
The 2017 Infiniti Q70 is available in two trim levels, 3.7 and 5.6, which delineate the engines and equipment levels on offer. A long-wheelbase Q70L is similarly available with either engine. A hybrid version (appropriately named Q70 Hybrid) exists, but Infiniti doesn't offer a hybridized variant of the Q70L. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on non-hybrid models. Oddly enough, the base 3.7 offers an option package for no additional cost that bestows it with a solid array of features. A variety of optional packages provide for a degree of customization.
The base Q70 in 3.7 guise includes a 3.7-liter V6 (330 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) and offers as a zero-cost option a package that includes leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, parking alerts, a heated steering wheel, a bird's-eye view camera system and a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system.
Q70s bearing the 5.6 badge pack a powerful 5.6-liter V8 (420 hp, 417 lb-ft of torque). These models include all the items of the Premium Package-equipped 3.7 as standard. The Premium Select package is not available on the Q70 5.6, which is fine since it's largely cosmetics anyway.
The Q70 Hybrid has a 3.5-liter V6 and a hybrid system (360 hp) and is not available with the Premium Select or Sport package or the Performance Tire and Wheel package, which is offered only on the Q70L.
A seven-speed automatic is the sole transmission available in all models. The 3.7 and 5.6 models each offer a Sport package and a Technology package. Sport adds more heavily bolstered seats, bigger brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels and summer tires. The Technology package adds driver assistance features such as blind-spot and lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise and forward emergency braking. Packages such as Premium Select add 20-inch wheels, revised cabin materials and exterior fripperies.
Q70L variants offer an optional Deluxe Touring package that includes upgraded cabin materials, more heavily bolstered seats, Bose premium audio and a power rear sunshade. For 2017, Q70L models also offer the Premium Select package that debuted on short-wheelbase models last year.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our drive of the 2016 Infiniti Q70 5.6 w/Premium Select Edition package (5.6L V8; 7-speed automatic).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Q70 has received only minor revisions related to trim level offerings. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Q70.
Driving3.5
Comfort3.0
Interior4.0
Utility2.5
Technology1.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|2.5
|Technology
|1.0
Safety
Our experts like the Q70 models:
- Lane Departure Warning and Prevention
- Sounds an alert and helps you stay in your lane if you approach your lane's edge.
- Blind-Spot Warning and Intervention
- Sounds an alert and helps you steer away from a car if you veer toward a vehicle in your blind spot.
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle while you are reversing.
