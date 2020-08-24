Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me

360 listings
Q70 Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    55,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,997

    $4,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    61,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,999

    $3,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 L in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70 L

    85,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,990

    $1,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    10,871 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Gray
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    55,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,893

    $2,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Gray
    certified

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    26,568 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,841

    $2,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 L in Gray
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70 L

    56,817 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,998

    $2,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70 L

    40,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,498

    $1,166 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    50,511 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,995

    $953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70 L

    36,202 miles

    $26,998

    $1,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    49,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,250

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    41,248 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,948

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70 L

    40,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,969

    $1,893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 L in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70 L

    59,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,020

    $1,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    94,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,671

    $2,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Gray
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    104,045 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    31,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q70 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q70

    73,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,296

    $784 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q70

Overall Consumer Rating
4.424 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Best car in class...what went wrong Edmunds???
Adam LeRoy,07/29/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Having been in the market for a mid sized luxury vehicle for a few months I decided it would be best to drive all the vehicles in the class except the Audi A6. Audi and I don't get along hahaha. Ill start by saying all vehicles I tested had their pluses and minuses and were all really good cars. In short the Lexus GS350 was the only other one that wasn't "boring" to me, but it didn't have the "it" factor I was looking for. The BMW 535i and the Mercedes E350 felt really stale and old if that makes sense. Almost as if these would be great cars for my grandparents to drive. In steps the Infiniti Q70 Sport. Everything about this car I love. from the aggressive styling to the performance of the tried and true VQ engine. This car just does it for me. Not to mention the room inside the cabin. Being 6'5" and 250 I'm not a small guy and while driving the Inifiniti I don't feel cramped in at all. I can also sit in the back seat comfortably without hunching over. I can't remember the last time I was able to do that in a car....maybe 8th grade??? Now I will admit this car is a touch edgy, but in a good way. I love cars and like to feel connected to the road and not taken away from it like some of the others in that class have done. So If you are looking for a Sports Luxury sedan that looks fantastic and performs well while zipping around town look no further than the Infiniti Q70.
Report abuse
