Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 for Sale Near Me

Having been in the market for a mid sized luxury vehicle for a few months I decided it would be best to drive all the vehicles in the class except the Audi A6. Audi and I don't get along hahaha. Ill start by saying all vehicles I tested had their pluses and minuses and were all really good cars. In short the Lexus GS350 was the only other one that wasn't "boring" to me, but it didn't have the "it" factor I was looking for. The BMW 535i and the Mercedes E350 felt really stale and old if that makes sense. Almost as if these would be great cars for my grandparents to drive. In steps the Infiniti Q70 Sport. Everything about this car I love. from the aggressive styling to the performance of the tried and true VQ engine. This car just does it for me. Not to mention the room inside the cabin. Being 6'5" and 250 I'm not a small guy and while driving the Inifiniti I don't feel cramped in at all. I can also sit in the back seat comfortably without hunching over. I can't remember the last time I was able to do that in a car....maybe 8th grade??? Now I will admit this car is a touch edgy, but in a good way. I love cars and like to feel connected to the road and not taken away from it like some of the others in that class have done. So If you are looking for a Sports Luxury sedan that looks fantastic and performs well while zipping around town look no further than the Infiniti Q70.

