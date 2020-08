Used 2004 INFINITI M45 for Sale Near Me

Kyle Edwards Buick GMC - Muskogee / Oklahoma

2007 INFINITI M45 4D Sedan ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 INFINITI M45 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKBY01E57M403923

Stock: 32686B

Certified Pre-Owned: No