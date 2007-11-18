Used 2004 INFINITI M45 for Sale Near Me

5 listings
M45 Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 INFINITI M45 Sport in Black
    used

    2007 INFINITI M45 Sport

    191,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,983

  • 2008 INFINITI M45 in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M45

    37,891 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

  • 2008 INFINITI M45 x in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M45 x

    98,297 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,899

  • 2009 INFINITI M45 in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI M45

    94,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,991

  • 2010 INFINITI M45 x in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI M45 x

    111,969 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,899

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8 32 Reviews
It's going to be a classic
Karl, 11/18/2007
Bought my 2004 brand new right after my BMW 540i came out of the shop, Again. It is an awesome car that is not well known. I took a BMW 530 to task with no problem. No one knows what this "sleeper" can do. Most don't even know what the M45 is. At 70 MPH this car is asking you to please let it go faster. At 100 MPH its asking to please open it up all the way. During that time it feels and handles like a German car and the stereo is going, so pay attention to your driving. If you can't handle or appreciate very fast cars, go get a something else. This one is a dark horse among many wannabes. At today's prices its a steal. They won't be so low for long.
