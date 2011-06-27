Vehicle overview

In case you haven't heard, Infiniti has renamed its M midsize luxury sport sedan the Q70 starting this year. Otherwise, the 2014 Infiniti Q70 is little changed from the car formerly known as the M35h, M37 and M56. It's still likely to fly under the radar of most luxury car shoppers, but if you're looking for a premium-brand midsize sedan that's a little more athletic than the rest, the 2014 Q70 is worth investigating.

At a glance, the Q70's exterior bodywork is restrained almost to a fault. It looks a bit like the smaller Q50, but compared with other luxury sedans in this class, the Infiniti comes up short in visual panache. However, if you take the time to climb inside, you'll find a superb interior that's furnished with high-quality materials and assembled with care. In addition, the Q70, even in base trim, is one of the more overtly performance-oriented premium sedans you can choose. Its V6 and V8 engines are muscular and responsive, and the Q70 goes around turns with a sporty, agile feel that its vaunted German competition has trouble replicating these days without switching on a slew of electronic handling aids.

Alas, there's a price to be paid for this athleticism: middling fuel economy on the 2014 Q70 3.7 and 5.6 models. The 2014 Q70 Hybrid, on the other hand, ranks near the top of the midsize luxury sedan segment with its 31 mpg EPA combined rating, yet is still heroically quick. Ride quality is our other grievance with the Infiniti Q70, as it rides far more stiffly than most premium sedan buyers will expect. Infiniti has revised the suspension tuning on Sport package-equipped cars this year, but if you're considering a Q70 Sport, we'd still recommend a thorough test-drive to make sure it meets your comfort requirements.

Meanwhile, there are a number of other midsize luxury sedans that you might find more satisfying overall. The 2014 BMW 5 Series and 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class represent the establishment in this class, and with their diverse engine lineups, elegant interiors, huge array of tech features and exceptional ride comfort, there's no going wrong with either of these two. If you want something a little different, the 2014 Audi A6 and 2014 Cadillac CTS are intriguing alternatives with a sophisticated style of their own and impressive handling abilities. Although the 2014 Infiniti Q70 is a step behind these rivals in a couple respects, it's still worth considering if you're shopping for a premium midsize car, particularly if you want one that isn't flashy or ostentatious.