2004 INFINITI M45 Review
Pros & Cons
- Brawny V8 engine, capable handling, plenty of luxury features, reasonable price.
- Limited rear-seat legroom and trunk space, complicated center stack controls.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,581 - $5,609
Edmunds' Expert Review
A capable Japanese sedan that makes a worthwhile alternative to Germany's midsize stalwarts.
2004 Highlights
Infiniti has moved the CD changer from the glovebox to the dash. Several of last year's options are standard for 2004, including heated outside mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink and compass, two-position memory for the driver seat, a tire-pressure monitoring system and a full-size spare tire. The navigation system (with voice recognition technology) is now available as a stand-alone option.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 INFINITI M45.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Karl,11/18/2007
Bought my 2004 brand new right after my BMW 540i came out of the shop, Again. It is an awesome car that is not well known. I took a BMW 530 to task with no problem. No one knows what this "sleeper" can do. Most don't even know what the M45 is. At 70 MPH this car is asking you to please let it go faster. At 100 MPH its asking to please open it up all the way. During that time it feels and handles like a German car and the stereo is going, so pay attention to your driving. If you can't handle or appreciate very fast cars, go get a something else. This one is a dark horse among many wannabes. At today's prices its a steal. They won't be so low for long.
kevin 5,03/10/2004
Car shopping last weekend, drove this with the dealer saleswoamn in the back seat. Impressively fast and nimble for any car, let alone a heavy one, I found it could comfortably double recommended highway exit ramp speeds w/o noticeable oversteer or tire complaint. The silent V8 had real thrust to adjust high-speed handling and accelerate from 100+ mph. As the owner of an '01 M Coupe, I tend to like odd-duck styling. My impression? This car is fun and off beat. (And probably superior to the E-class my father owns - he thinks so.) I was guessing this was what a Tokyo gangster must drive.
Enrico Gamboa,03/19/2004
I wanted a Mercedes E500 since I've been driving Mercedes cars three years, but it stickers for $63k with the options I like. I decided to look at the 2003 Infiniti M45. The performance is fantastic! It looks great inside with plenty of new tech equipment and the exterior design is classic and modern. It has 340 hp compared to 302 hp in the Mercedes E500 and $17000 less on the MSRP. WOW!!! I love this car.
m45 owner,05/29/2004
Giant engine thrust and silent cabin, clean understated lines, comfortable appointments and no defects in 5,ooo miles, better than '01 M Coupe, '02 Benz E previously owned. Narrow width and cabin isolation make it good city car, power and wheelbase a fine highway cruiser. At cruise cont. 60mph got 28mpg. Very pleased. Super low price.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 INFINITI M45 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6400 rpm
