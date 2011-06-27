  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M45
  4. Used 2004 INFINITI M45
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2004 INFINITI M45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Brawny V8 engine, capable handling, plenty of luxury features, reasonable price.
  • Limited rear-seat legroom and trunk space, complicated center stack controls.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
INFINITI M45 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$2,581 - $5,609
Used M45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable Japanese sedan that makes a worthwhile alternative to Germany's midsize stalwarts.

2004 Highlights

Infiniti has moved the CD changer from the glovebox to the dash. Several of last year's options are standard for 2004, including heated outside mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink and compass, two-position memory for the driver seat, a tire-pressure monitoring system and a full-size spare tire. The navigation system (with voice recognition technology) is now available as a stand-alone option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 INFINITI M45.

5(88%)
4(9%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's going to be a classic
Karl,11/18/2007
Bought my 2004 brand new right after my BMW 540i came out of the shop, Again. It is an awesome car that is not well known. I took a BMW 530 to task with no problem. No one knows what this "sleeper" can do. Most don't even know what the M45 is. At 70 MPH this car is asking you to please let it go faster. At 100 MPH its asking to please open it up all the way. During that time it feels and handles like a German car and the stereo is going, so pay attention to your driving. If you can't handle or appreciate very fast cars, go get a something else. This one is a dark horse among many wannabes. At today's prices its a steal. They won't be so low for long.
Getaway Car
kevin 5,03/10/2004
Car shopping last weekend, drove this with the dealer saleswoamn in the back seat. Impressively fast and nimble for any car, let alone a heavy one, I found it could comfortably double recommended highway exit ramp speeds w/o noticeable oversteer or tire complaint. The silent V8 had real thrust to adjust high-speed handling and accelerate from 100+ mph. As the owner of an '01 M Coupe, I tend to like odd-duck styling. My impression? This car is fun and off beat. (And probably superior to the E-class my father owns - he thinks so.) I was guessing this was what a Tokyo gangster must drive.
A lot of car for the money!
Enrico Gamboa,03/19/2004
I wanted a Mercedes E500 since I've been driving Mercedes cars three years, but it stickers for $63k with the options I like. I decided to look at the 2003 Infiniti M45. The performance is fantastic! It looks great inside with plenty of new tech equipment and the exterior design is classic and modern. It has 340 hp compared to 302 hp in the Mercedes E500 and $17000 less on the MSRP. WOW!!! I love this car.
So Smooth!
m45 owner,05/29/2004
Giant engine thrust and silent cabin, clean understated lines, comfortable appointments and no defects in 5,ooo miles, better than '01 M Coupe, '02 Benz E previously owned. Narrow width and cabin isolation make it good city car, power and wheelbase a fine highway cruiser. At cruise cont. 60mph got 28mpg. Very pleased. Super low price.
See all 32 reviews of the 2004 INFINITI M45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2004 INFINITI M45 features & specs
More about the 2004 INFINITI M45

Used 2004 INFINITI M45 Overview

The Used 2004 INFINITI M45 is offered in the following submodels: M45 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 INFINITI M45?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 INFINITI M45s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 INFINITI M45 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 INFINITI M45.

Can't find a used 2004 INFINITI M45s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI M45 for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,798.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI M45 for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,468.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,322.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 INFINITI M45?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI M45 lease specials

Related Used 2004 INFINITI M45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles