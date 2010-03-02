Used 2010 INFINITI M35 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 70,235 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,992
Naples INFINITI - Naples / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2010 INFINITI M35 Technology Moonlight White RWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Radio: INFINITI HD Drive-Based Navigation System, Rearview Monitor, Remote keyless entry, Technology Package, Traction control. Purchase your next vehicle with confidence and see how Naples INFINITI is delivering the car, and the experience. Stop by at 5880 Naples Blvd, Naples, Florida 34109. Everglades City | Marco Island | Naples| Bonita Springs | Cape Coral | Estero | Fort Myers | Fort Myers Beach | Sanibel Punta Gorda Longboat Key | North Port | Sarasota | Venice Anna Maria Island | Bradenton | Holmes Beach | Longboat Key | Palmetto Plant City | Tampa | Temple Terrace Coconut Creek | Coral Springs | Dania Beach | Davie | Deerfield Beach | Fort Lauderdale | Hallandale Beach |Hollywood | Lauderhill | Lighthouse Point | Margate | Miramar | Oakland Park | Pembroke Pines | Plantation |Pompano Beach | Tamarac | Weston | Wilton Manors Boca Raton | Boynton Beach | Delray Beach | Greenacres | Highland Beach | Hypoluxo | Juno Beach | Jupiter | Lake Park | Lake Worth | Lantana | Ocean Ridge | Palm Beach | Palm Beach Gardens | Royal Palm Beach | Wellington |West Palm Beach Aventura | Bal Harbour | Bay Harbor Islands | Coral Gables | Hialeah | Hialeah Gardens | Homestead | Key Biscayne | Miami | Miami Beach | North Miami | North Miami Beach | Pinecrest | Surfside Clearwater | Dunedin | Gulfport | Largo | Oldsmar | Pinellas Park | St. Pete Beach | St. Petersburg | Safety Harbor |Tarpon Springs | Treasure Island.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI M35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CY0AP0AM910634
Stock: P740504A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 115,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
AG Auto Sales - Glen Burnie / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CY0ARXAM962094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,923 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
United Auto Land - Deptford / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CY0AR6AM961749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,700
Cunningham Chrysler of Edinboro - Edinboro / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CY0AR3AM961319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$1,381 Below Market
Auto Max - Miami / Florida
Visit Auto Max online at www.automaxmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-835-2222 today to schedule your test drive. Evreyone Drives. Your Job is your Credit !!! Starting as Little As 1000.00 dollar Down !!! This is the cash price no include the tax tag transfer and fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCY01F19M852001
Stock: 2001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
THIS IS A NICE DEPENDABLE CAR BRAND NEW TIRES MOSTLY HIGHWAY MILES MUST SEE ALL OPTION WE TRADE OVER 500 USED CARS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCY01FX9M852627
Stock: 852626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,189 milesTheft history, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900
That Car Place - Albuquerque / New Mexico
That Car Place is proud tooffer our customers a complimentary Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on almostevery vehicle we sell! This warranty is an actual warranty on your powertraincomponents and is valid all over the U.S.What's the catch you askthere isn't one! On all qualifying vehicles your car is covered as long as youown it and no matter how many miles you drive it. All you have to do ismaintain your vehicle in accordance with the manufacturer's maintenance scheduleit's that simple. The best part is that this isn't one of those warrantiesoffered by some that require you service your vehicle at their localdealership. While we would love to have all your service work here at That CarPlace bringing your car here for routine maintenance is not required tomaintain the validity of your warranty. It is worth noting though thatif you live in Albuquerque or one of the surrounding cities we do offer one ofthe most competitive labor rates in Central New Mexico.So what vehicles qualify? Almost all used vehicles with less than 125000miles. The exceptions to that are most European cars high performancecars diesels and vehicles with turbos. Everything else gets it! The majorityof our inventory has this warranty applied to it at the time of purchase atabsolutely no cost to you. But waitthere’s more if the vehicle you really want has more than 125000 miles itstill qualifies for the Lifetime Powertrain Warranty with a Mileage Surchargeof $500.00. * Please see a That Car Placerepresentative for full details surrounding the service maintenance you'rerequired to perform to maintain the Lifetime Powertrain Warranty.If you maintain your eligibilityunder the program as described within the Lifetime Powertrain Warranty thensubject to your payment of the deductible we will repair replace or haverepaired or replaced any covered part which fails to perform the function ofwhich it was intended to perform within manufacturer specifications due to amechanical defect. Replacement may be made with a part which is of likekind and quality comparable with the original design specifications and weartolerances of the vehicle. The Warranty applies to only the purchaser onthe specific vehicle purchased at That Car Place. The program cannot betransferred to any other person including any subsequent owners of thevehicle. Please see a That Car Place representative for additionaldetails including exclusions and limits of liability. That Car Place has been family owned and operated for over 40 years. We work hard to offer our customers the best in pre-owned autos trucks and SUV's. We don't just want your business today--we want you to keep coming back again and again. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and certified with a 63 point inspection through our on-site repair center. We also assist in financing and offer warranties on each vehicle sold. Visit us at our location or call us or text us directly at 505-266-4666.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI M35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCY01E79M800928
Stock: 21860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,733 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,697
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCY01F29M852993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,400 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,493
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** SUPER NICE MX-35 AWD *** * LOCAL TWO OWNER CAR * PLAZA DEALER SERVICE * ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES * THIS CAR NEEDS NOTHING * RECENTLY SAFETY AND EMISSIONS INSPECTIONS * RECENT OIL CHANGE * 4 BRAND NEW TIRES * SUGG RETAIL OVER OUR ASKING PRICE ! *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCY01F09M852748
Stock: L3CM2748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,698
Dorsch Kia - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCY01F59M850350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,650$1,449 Below Market
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite; Immobilizer; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Keller's Auto Sales at 912-925-6615 or SALES@KELLERSAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI M35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAY01E08M607607
Stock: 9947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 124,205 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,991$707 Below Market
Jaguar Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
6 Speaker Audio System** Bluetooth** CD/MP3 Changer** Satellite Radio** Aux Audio Jack **18-inch Alloy Wheels **Xenon Headlights** Leather / Wood Accent Upholstery** Moonroof ** 10-way Power and Climate-Controlled Front Seats** Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control** Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror** Keyless Entry **16 City/ 23 Hwy **WWW.JLRJAX.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI M35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAY01EX8M603211
Stock: P4786A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 104,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,491
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
100% Clean Carfax! Loaded! All Wheel Drive! Leather! Sunroof! Navigation! Alloys! And MORE! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! 2008 Infiniti M35x! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAY01FX8M656287
Stock: 656287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,058 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Silver 2008 INFINITI M35 X AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 30-DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY.Odometer is 30808 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAY01FX8M655737
Stock: 6855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- 85,564 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,950
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2008 INFINITI M35 4dr 4dr Sedan AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAY01F68M656108
Stock: K-R656108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 167,714 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,975
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Sterling McCall Acura Sugar Land is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 INFINITI M35 only has 167,700mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Quality and prestige abound with this INFINITI M35 . Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this INFINITI M35 is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2008 INFINITI M35: Part sport sedan and part posh luxury car, the 2008 INFINITI M35 and M45 stand out from the market due to their available onboard for the technology, including a sophisticated rear-wheel steering system and a lane-departure system that actually nudges the vehicle back into its lane. Both models also stand out for having a quiet interior, a well-controlled ride, and strong, smooth powertrains. Strengths of this model include sharp handling, great ride, strong, smooth powertrains., and World-debut technology features *Prices shown do not include taxes, license or a destination handling charge. Actual vehicles/accessory costs, labor and installation of $995 is not included. Please consult your selected dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI M35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAY01E88M607032
Stock: 8M607032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 163,707 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,888$948 Below Market
Peters Honda - Nashua / New Hampshire
+++2007 INFINITI M35 X+++ ++++WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC++++ This vehicle is brought to you through our Peters Wholesale to the Public Program. These vehicles are listed at rock bottom wholesale prices and are sold AS-IS with NO WARRANTY or inspection sticker. This vehicle can only be driven on the road if you choose to have the work done that is needed to pass NH state inspection. This vehicle is being sold "As-is Unsafe. Unsafe denotes the vehicle has NOT been inspected by the selling dealer and the entire risk as to the condition of the vehicle is with the buyer and NOT the selling dealer. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us. That's right. We are always looking for great vehicles to purchase, so if you're selling a car, truck or SUV that we'd like to add to our inventory, we'll make you an offer while you're at the dealership, even if you don't buy from us. Our Managers will also assess your car in person. Often our assessment is usually the same or higher than that shown by Kelly Blue Book. PETERS IN THE COMMUNITY Peters of Nashua has been serving the area's automotive needs since 1955. Family owned and operated, Peter Proko and Peggy A. Proko are involved in the daily operations of all of their stores and take personal pride in knowing that their customers are well taken care of. Peters of Nashua is fully involved with the organizations that matter to you. We are proud to support a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nashua P.A.L., Nashua Technical College, Jewish Federation of the Arts, The American Red Cross, Local High Schools and Sports Teams, The Nashua Soup Kitchen, The Humane Society of Greater Nashua, The Nashua Police and Fire Departments, Veterans Associations, The Nashua Silver Knights and many more. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAY01F07M462172
Stock: 20H947A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 92,578 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,522 Below Market
Next Ride Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
REAL NICE NO ACCIDENT FLORIDA 2007 INFINITI M35X AWD WITH SUNROOF DIAMOND WHITE WITH POWER COOLED/HEATED TAN LEATHER SEATS WITH REAL WOODGRAIN TRIM 3.5L DOHC 280HP AUTO 5 SPEED WITH MANUAL SHIFT MODE HAS ONLY 92573 MILES. 2 SMARK KEY REMOTES KEYLESS ENTRY NEW DELCO BATTERY NEW WIPERS FACTORY FLOOR MATS MP3 CD WITH BLUETOOTH LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS AND POWER TILT AND TRIM IN/OUT POWER SEATS WITH A/C AND HEAT MIRRORS SUNROOF LOCKS TILT TRUNK WITH LOCKING MODE HOMELINK LIKE NEW 245/45/18 TIRES ON FACTORY TITANIUM ALUMINUM WHEELS SPARE TIRE DUAL CHROME EXHAUST FOG LIGHTS DIGITAL INFO CENTER OUTSIDE TEMP COMPASS NEW TINTED WINDOWS REAR DEFROST DRIVER MEMORY DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C REAR FOLDING CONSOLE WITH PASS THRU HOLE FOR FISHING RODS CHROME DOOR HANDLES AND GRILL. REALLY NICE LOADED AWD VERY WELL MAINTAINED LOOKS AWESOME! Visit Next Ride Auto Sales online at www.nextrideautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 813-767-9092 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI M35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAY01F17M454887
Stock: 060115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
