Used 2010 INFINITI M35 for Sale Near Me

CARFAX One-Owner. 2010 INFINITI M35 Technology Moonlight White RWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Radio: INFINITI HD Drive-Based Navigation System, Rearview Monitor, Remote keyless entry, Technology Package, Traction control. Purchase your next vehicle with confidence and see how Naples INFINITI is delivering the car, and the experience. Stop by at 5880 Naples Blvd, Naples, Florida 34109.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 INFINITI M35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CY0AP0AM910634

Stock: P740504A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020