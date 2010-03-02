Used 2010 INFINITI M35 for Sale Near Me

35 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M35 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 35 listings
  • 2010 INFINITI M35 in Yellow
    used

    2010 INFINITI M35

    70,235 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,992

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI M35 x

    115,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI M35 x

    124,923 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI M35 x in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI M35 x

    117,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,700

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35 x

    96,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 x in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35 x

    198,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35

    157,189 miles
    Theft history, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 x in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35 x

    135,733 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,697

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35 x

    123,400 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,493

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M35 x in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 INFINITI M35 x

    79,501 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,698

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 in Gray
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35

    128,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,650

    $1,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 in Gray
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35

    124,205 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,991

    $707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35 x

    104,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,491

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 x in Silver
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35 x

    80,058 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35 x

    85,564 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M35 in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M35

    167,714 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 x in Black
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35 x

    163,707 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,888

    $948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI M35 x in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 INFINITI M35 x

    92,578 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $1,522 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI M35 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 35 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M35
  4. Used 2010 INFINITI M35

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M35

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI M35
Overall Consumer Rating
4.512 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (8%)
Simply Phenominal
Dan,02/03/2010
I'm now in my 4th week of owning my 2010 M35X and this car has proven to deliver a tremendous balance of luxury that is complimented with attributes of a sports. I've owned an Acura TL- Type S, a Lexus GS300-Sports and an Avalon Limited, Each of the cars drove me nuts with rattles and phantom noise. Although these were fine cars, none delivered the driving experience of the M. I'm also thrilled to report that my M has been rattle free with no phantom noise. The seats are incredibly comfortable and the lumbar support is excellent. This was a huge factor in my purchase decision because I suffer from back and neck issues. My M35 is, by far, the best car I've ever owned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
M35
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI M35 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings