Used 2012 INFINITI M for Sale Near Me

- 12,772 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,980$2,193 Below Market
PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP3CM334946
Stock: 12INFINITIM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,091$3,120 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Platinum Graphite 2012 INFINITI M37 X AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 with VVEL Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, AWD, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Active Trace Control (ATC), Adaptive Front Lighting System, Blind Spot Warning, Bose 2-Channel Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Voice Recognition, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning & Prevention, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Streaming Audio VIA Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Technology Package. The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR8CM396750
Stock: MZP1069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,293 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,499$1,858 Below Market
9999 Auto Center - Lakewood / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP8CM331833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,500$1,697 Below Market
Roy Robinson Chevrolet - Marysville / Washington
This INFINITI M37 X, with a Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine, features a 7-Speed Automatic transmission, and generates 24 highway/17 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 70062 miles! INFINITI M37 X Options: This INFINITI M37 X offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 7 LCD vehicle info display -inc: audio controls, HVAC controls, trip computer, outside temp display, AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, speed-sensitive volume, radio data system (RDS), active noise canceling, In-Dash CD (MP3 Playback), In-Dash CD (single disc), Radio (AM/FM). Safety options include Front wipers (rain sensing), Front wipers (variable intermittent), Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Airbag deactivation (occupant sensing passenger). Visit Us: Find this INFINITI M37 X at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR5CM391912
Stock: 18758C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 98,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,995$714 Below Market
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
LOADED WITH LEATHER, NAVIGATION, SUN ROOF AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM!!! COMES WITH A 3 MONTHS 4,500 MILES POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT LISTED PRICE----VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1ARXCM390741
Stock: HK4619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- 49,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,374$361 Below Market
Lia INFINITI - Cohoes / New York
Recent Arrival! AWD / All Wheel Drive *, Buetooth - Hands Free *, Steering wheel audio Controls *, Navigation System / GPS *, Rear Backup Camera *, Power Moonroof / Sunroof *, Power Driver & Passenger Seats *, Heated - Leather Seats *, Heated Steering Wheel *, Bose 2-Channel Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Voice Recognition, Navigation System, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Streaming Audio VIA Bluetooth Wireless Technology. Odometer is 38915 miles below market average!Moonlight White 2012 INFINITI M37 X 3.7L V6 with VVEL 7-Speed Automatic AWDAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickAt Lia INFINITI we Pride ourselves on Offering the Hottest and Best Selling Pre-Owned Vehicles. All of our Cars are scrutinized closely by both Sales Management and our Certified Trained Technicians before we place them on the Lot For Sale. If for any reason we find a Vehicle not up to our High Standards we do not place it up For Sale. All Prices have Recently been Reduced and our Interest Rates are at an All Time Low. Come see how Lia INFINITI stretches the Luxury Dollar!!!! For more Information or to Schedule a No Obligation - Hassle Free Test Drive Appointment please Click: www.LIAINFINITI.COM OR Call: 1-518-738-0800 to speak with one of our Specially Trained Sales Consultants Today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR0CM395804
Stock: T20208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 126,485 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,037$1,073 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.2012 INFINITI M37 XBlack Obsidian3.7L V6 with VVEL7-Speed AutomaticHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1ARXCM396555
Stock: PRT36523A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 105,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,990$2,150 Below Market
INFINITI of Lafayette - Lafayette / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP5CM332227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,777 milesFair Deal
$15,491$964 Below Market
Kenosha Nissan - Kenosha / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 INFINITI M37 in Platinum Graphite, Low Miles, Premium Package, Deluxe Touring Package, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Bose 2-Channel Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers, Brake assist, Forest Air System w/Advanced Auto Recirculation, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Kick Plates, INFINITI Voice Recognition, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Streaming Audio VIA Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Unique Quilted Seat Pattern. 2012 INFINITI M37 RWD Platinum Graphite 7-Speed Automatic Odometer is 37607 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Vehicle may not have all options as described due to automated process. We have customers who drive from all around just to experience our excellent customer service. This includes the areas of Kenosha, Bristol, Racine, and most of the communities in Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Let Kenosha Nissan take care of you and all your Nissan needs. Selling New, Used, Preowned, Certified Nissans Kenosha Nissan We sell all makes and Models Nissan, Chevy Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Kia, Honda Kenosha, Subaru Kenosha, Toyota Buick Some cars under 10k and 5k. Prior sales excluded.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP1CM330801
Stock: 5275B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 79,092 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,999$1,532 Below Market
Victory Motors of Colorado - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR3CM394646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,642 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,999$1,552 Below Market
Performance Auto Group - Caldwell / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP9CM333753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,972 milesDelivery Available*
$19,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 1123 Cantrell Sansom Rd Blue Mound, TX 76131 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AP8CM331606
Stock: 2000602135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 105,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,991$316 Below Market
BMW of Des Moines - Urbandale / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR7CM393970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,500
J.B.A. INFINITI - Ellicott City / Maryland
2012 INFINITI M37 X Blue AWD 3.7L V6 with VVEL USB Port,, Navigation,, Moonroof, Leather,, Heated Seats,, Carfax 1 Owner w/Clean Carfax History, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose 2-Channel Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, INFINITI Voice Recognition, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Streaming Audio VIA Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Tilt steering wheel. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 43399 miles below market average!Call us now @ (855) 742-5905.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR6CM395161
Stock: I05003SA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 69,302 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999
INFINITI of Lynbrook - Lynbrook / New York
This INFINITI includes: MALBEC BLACK GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats [U01] PREMIUM PKG Cooled Front Seat(s) Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Heated Front Seat(s) Premium Sound System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this INFINITI M37 . Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. This low mileage INFINITI M37 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that INFINITI M37 is in a league of its own This INFINITI M37 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2012 INFINITI M37: The M strikes an unusual mix of luxury, economy, and sportiness that's unmatched in this class, with strong powertrains, nimble handling and a quiet, refined interior. Its new styling looks at once traditional yet flamboyant, and some will prefer the straightforward interior design to the screen-based systems in other luxury vehicles. The all-new M35h hybrid model provides gobs of power and torque all while delivering the fuel economy of a 1.8L economy car. The M lineup features a wide range of tech gadgetry, including Blind Spot Intervention, setting the M sedan apart from its class. Interesting features of this model are acceleration and performance, plush interior upholsteries and trims, available accident avoidance technology, all-new hybrid model, and Mix of traditional luxury and sport-sedan attitude CARFAX CERTIFIED This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This INFINITI M37 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD INFINITIM37 . This low mileage INFINITI M37 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2012 INFINITI M37: The M strikes an unusual mix of luxury, economy, and sportiness that's unmatched in this class, with strong powertrains, nimble handling and a quiet, refined interior. Its new styling looks at once traditional yet flamboyant, and some will prefer the straightforward interior design to the screen-based systems in other luxury vehicles. The all-new M35h hybrid model provides gobs of power and torque all while delivering the fuel economy of a 1.8L economy car. The M lineup features a wide range of tech gadgetry, including Blind Spot Intervention, setting the M sedan apart from its class. This model sets itself apart with acceleration and performance, plush interior upholsteries and trims, available accident avoidance technology, all-new hybrid model, and Mix of traditional luxury and sport-sedan attitude
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1ARXCM396832
Stock: LU3253T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 62,992 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,200
Nalley Lexus Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
*NAVIGATION!, *10 SPEAKER BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM!, *HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, *360 COMBINED HORSEPOWER!, *CLEAN PERFORMANCE HYBRID!!.Odometer is 20794 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study * Ward's 10 Best EnginesAt Lexus Roswell, we strive to help you find the perfect Lexus vehicle for your needs, whether it be a sporty sedan, a family SUV, or something in-between. We have a wide selection of new Lexus models to choose from, including popular models like IS, ES, NX, and RX. Our used inventory features cars from all different makes, as well many L/Certified vehicles. Plus, take advantage of our current dealer specials and Lexus incentives, including financing and lease offers. Whether you decide to purchase or lease your next vehicle, our dedicated sales staff is happy to help. Stop by today or give us a call to speak with one of our sales consultants. We look forward to hearing from you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M35h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EY1AP2CM910877
Stock: CM910877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 87,328 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,488
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M35h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EY1AP4CM910380
Stock: CM910380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 98,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$15,590
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1AR3CM393206
Stock: 2000586584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
