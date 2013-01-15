Used 2012 INFINITI M for Sale Near Me

INFINITI of Lynbrook - Lynbrook / New York

This INFINITI includes: MALBEC BLACK GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats [U01] PREMIUM PKG Cooled Front Seat(s) Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Heated Front Seat(s) Premium Sound System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this INFINITI M37 . Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. This low mileage INFINITI M37 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that INFINITI M37 is in a league of its own This INFINITI M37 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2012 INFINITI M37: The M strikes an unusual mix of luxury, economy, and sportiness that's unmatched in this class, with strong powertrains, nimble handling and a quiet, refined interior. Its new styling looks at once traditional yet flamboyant, and some will prefer the straightforward interior design to the screen-based systems in other luxury vehicles. The all-new M35h hybrid model provides gobs of power and torque all while delivering the fuel economy of a 1.8L economy car. The M lineup features a wide range of tech gadgetry, including Blind Spot Intervention, setting the M sedan apart from its class. Interesting features of this model are acceleration and performance, plush interior upholsteries and trims, available accident avoidance technology, all-new hybrid model, and Mix of traditional luxury and sport-sedan attitude

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BY1ARXCM396832

Stock: LU3253T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020