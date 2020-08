Used 2012 INFINITI M for Sale Near Me

Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

Platinum Graphite 2012 INFINITI M37 X AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 with VVEL Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, AWD, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Active Trace Control (ATC), Adaptive Front Lighting System, Blind Spot Warning, Bose 2-Channel Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Voice Recognition, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning & Prevention, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Streaming Audio VIA Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Technology Package. The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 INFINITI M M37x with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BY1AR8CM396750

Stock: MZP1069A

Certified Pre-Owned: No