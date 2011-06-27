Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

I LOVE this CAR! Kimmy G. , 05/23/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 48 of 48 people found this review helpful I was looking for a car with upgraded technology- My must haves were Back up camera, Navigation, lane change alerts and heated seats. I got the best of all of these along with dual A/C which means I can stop arguing with my spouse about the interior temperature. I cannot believe we got all this in an Elantra! This is my 3rd Elantra (2008/2012) and I honestly wasn't going to get another until I saw this beauty on the lot (shimmery beige). My 2012 got horrible gas mileage, so i wasn't expecting much. To my amazement, I have been getting 33-35 mpg every tank, so that is a mix of all driving. I don't gun it to accelerate, but my husband does, so it is truly a combination of all driving. This week, 35.7! I am not reading the MPG that is on the screen, I am calculating it when I fill my tank, based on miles i drove, so it is completely accurate! It took me awhile to figure out the navigation, but it high quality and great graphics. My only tiny complaint, is that the screen is so sensitive, it is not easy to touch and scroll. I still haven't gotten used to that. It has way better acceleration than my '08I have never been happier with a car. Definitely a "BUY!" Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Doesn't feel or look anything like old compacts Steve W , 10/10/2016 SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 44 of 45 people found this review helpful First thing is the SE trim is amazingly well equipped inside if you add the tech package. This is the best infotainment I have seen in an economy car or really any luxury car that was 2013 or prior. Large prominent full color display with seemless Pandora integration using Bluetooth or Android auto. Full phone navigation on the display is great as well even if potentially buggy depending on the phone. Cloth seats in 2017 models have come a long way even in the last few years. Usually cloth looks cheap and a little out of place. In this case the cloth looks durable and we'll suited to the clean new look of the car. The patterns are taste full and sharp while the added leather center console and wheel on the upgraded SE make the overall interior feel rich for such a budget car. The base sound system is also surprisingly punchy. My wife's 2013 sonata standard system doesn't have nearly as much body or as clear highs. The sound may not touch a premium set of speakers, but having turned down the limited trim with its upgradable speakers I have to say I am plenty happy with the base system. It seems like they must be pushing more wattage than older base head units because it gets loud enough to make your ears ring with only minor distortion. It reminds me of the difference of adding aftermarket speakers and a custom head unit without an amplifier. So better than expected. This car drives a lot more like my 2013 sonata with better electronic steering, than what I used to consider a compact car. I really happen to love the new feel of their steering and also the very quite ride compared to older models. I feel like the car has plenty of power especially in sport mode. I have no doubt a civic especially a si would destroy it but my car only cost 18k after tax and tag and both base packages with the base trim. Honda doesn't offer any breaks to compete with that price. Though I will say the car can cruise at 80 to 90 and still feel smooth and ready to go. Sport mode gives you passing power enough to feel confident in normal city driving so you are not a punching bag. The only time I would want more passing power would be to drive like a jerk. The car also feels very solid on high speed banks. Overall this is the most refined budget compact car I have ever driven. I also find the new civic extremely appealing but the price on the hyundai is infinitely better with all their incentives.

The new 17 is better that previous model reperoni@hotmail.com , 02/17/2016 Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful So I drove a Silver Limited the other day, I have to say it drives and feels way better than either my 12 or 13 limited. It does feel more like a luxury sedan. For people who say the looks are not as good go see it in person, after the test drive I parked it next to my Silver 12 limited and I can say the new one is more attractive. The side view is similar but the new one is slightly more aerodynamic looking. The front end looks a lot better and the rear end looks wider and slightly better. I am not going to jump in right away but I may trade one of our cars for a new one.

Really like the new Elantra VS , 07/27/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful The Elantra is probably the best bang for the buck as far as bells and whistles are involved. We got ours for 19k out the door. The infotainment system is great. Sleek styling and easy to use. The 6-speed auto transmission shifts smoothly and on time. Gives you 40 MPGs on the highway. The ride is comfortable with a little wind noise. Plenty of room in the back, as opposed to the Corollas. This is a great family sedan.