Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews
I LOVE this CAR!
I was looking for a car with upgraded technology- My must haves were Back up camera, Navigation, lane change alerts and heated seats. I got the best of all of these along with dual A/C which means I can stop arguing with my spouse about the interior temperature. I cannot believe we got all this in an Elantra! This is my 3rd Elantra (2008/2012) and I honestly wasn't going to get another until I saw this beauty on the lot (shimmery beige). My 2012 got horrible gas mileage, so i wasn't expecting much. To my amazement, I have been getting 33-35 mpg every tank, so that is a mix of all driving. I don't gun it to accelerate, but my husband does, so it is truly a combination of all driving. This week, 35.7! I am not reading the MPG that is on the screen, I am calculating it when I fill my tank, based on miles i drove, so it is completely accurate! It took me awhile to figure out the navigation, but it high quality and great graphics. My only tiny complaint, is that the screen is so sensitive, it is not easy to touch and scroll. I still haven't gotten used to that. It has way better acceleration than my '08I have never been happier with a car. Definitely a "BUY!"
Doesn't feel or look anything like old compacts
First thing is the SE trim is amazingly well equipped inside if you add the tech package. This is the best infotainment I have seen in an economy car or really any luxury car that was 2013 or prior. Large prominent full color display with seemless Pandora integration using Bluetooth or Android auto. Full phone navigation on the display is great as well even if potentially buggy depending on the phone. Cloth seats in 2017 models have come a long way even in the last few years. Usually cloth looks cheap and a little out of place. In this case the cloth looks durable and we'll suited to the clean new look of the car. The patterns are taste full and sharp while the added leather center console and wheel on the upgraded SE make the overall interior feel rich for such a budget car. The base sound system is also surprisingly punchy. My wife's 2013 sonata standard system doesn't have nearly as much body or as clear highs. The sound may not touch a premium set of speakers, but having turned down the limited trim with its upgradable speakers I have to say I am plenty happy with the base system. It seems like they must be pushing more wattage than older base head units because it gets loud enough to make your ears ring with only minor distortion. It reminds me of the difference of adding aftermarket speakers and a custom head unit without an amplifier. So better than expected. This car drives a lot more like my 2013 sonata with better electronic steering, than what I used to consider a compact car. I really happen to love the new feel of their steering and also the very quite ride compared to older models. I feel like the car has plenty of power especially in sport mode. I have no doubt a civic especially a si would destroy it but my car only cost 18k after tax and tag and both base packages with the base trim. Honda doesn't offer any breaks to compete with that price. Though I will say the car can cruise at 80 to 90 and still feel smooth and ready to go. Sport mode gives you passing power enough to feel confident in normal city driving so you are not a punching bag. The only time I would want more passing power would be to drive like a jerk. The car also feels very solid on high speed banks. Overall this is the most refined budget compact car I have ever driven. I also find the new civic extremely appealing but the price on the hyundai is infinitely better with all their incentives.
The new 17 is better that previous model
So I drove a Silver Limited the other day, I have to say it drives and feels way better than either my 12 or 13 limited. It does feel more like a luxury sedan. For people who say the looks are not as good go see it in person, after the test drive I parked it next to my Silver 12 limited and I can say the new one is more attractive. The side view is similar but the new one is slightly more aerodynamic looking. The front end looks a lot better and the rear end looks wider and slightly better. I am not going to jump in right away but I may trade one of our cars for a new one.
Really like the new Elantra
The Elantra is probably the best bang for the buck as far as bells and whistles are involved. We got ours for 19k out the door. The infotainment system is great. Sleek styling and easy to use. The 6-speed auto transmission shifts smoothly and on time. Gives you 40 MPGs on the highway. The ride is comfortable with a little wind noise. Plenty of room in the back, as opposed to the Corollas. This is a great family sedan.
Super Happy
I had my heart set on a Toyota Corolla. I visited a nearby Toyota dealership and met with a salesman who never called me back. I phoned a second dealership and the salesman told me to come in on Saturday - only to find out when I went in that he sold it to his MOM! Whaaaat? So since it wasn't working out for me I decided I had to consider a different car. Honda is very nice but I could buy close to the same thing from Hyundai for $1000 less. My 2012 Ford Focus Titanium was totaled, and I knew I couldn't purchase another because the transmission made an unattractive sound (we called it the car-fart sound) and Ford is facing a class action suit regarding the unattractive sound (transmission). It had an awesome ten speaker sound system which I miss, and I thank God and the air bags that that protected me from injury. I have emotional baggage regarding Mazda. Their "soul red metallic" is far richer than Hyundai in scarlet red pearl, but I simply cannot have a Mazda in my life. The small sedan Chevrolet never appealed to me. So I decided to look at...Hyundai. Three people where I work, all in management, drive Hyundais and are satisfied with their cars. Most important to me was getting a pretty red, a sedan not SUV, small ,but not teensy, highly reliable, good mileage, and most of all, heated seats. I test drove a 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited and, surprisingly, I liked it. The ride is remarkably smooth and quiet. The Elantra is quiet, and over bumps it's soft and smooth, without bounce. An article in the San Diego Union-Tribune explains it well. It says the Hyundai is "bonded with aircraft-grade glue — 390 feet of the adhesive compared with about 10 feet in the previous model. The result is a snug cabin, reduced vibration and a stronger foundation to hang the suspension for a more-planted ride." I bought it two months ago and am pleased with the purchase. The seat gets nice and warm even on my back. I see I will have to pay for the Bluelink after 12 months and I am still learning all it does, but it's nice being able to turn on the car and A/C from afar. I can see the text on the LCD screen without reading glasses well enough, and the touchscreen responds better than the one in my Ford Focus did. My husband got me a little clippie thing to attach my iPhone to the air vent and it's easy to use the Bluetooth navigation that way. I figured I don't need nav in the car since it's on my phone. The only thing I wish I had is the upgraded sound system. The regular sound system is okay, but I like to feel my music so I miss having decent bass. The car comes with quite a few zoo-zoos and wham-whams like the back-up camera and a warning sound if a car is too close and the free roadside assistance for five years doesn't hurt my feelings either. I thought that Hyundai was sort of a weird car, but it's not weird. It's a good car! The 2016 Toyota Corolla I test drove was plain by comparison. I will update if I have any problems with it. Update 12/27/17 - It's been one and a half years. No problems. We change the oil periodically and put air in the tires sometimes. Even my husband will drive it now because the truck gets terrible mileage. He says I get 35 mpg. When my hair is up it's hard not to bump my head getting in and out which I admit, is irritating. The heated seats are WONderful. My husband got me some great sounds installed so I have plenty of bass now. The one thing I am unhappy with is that after one year you must pay $200 to use the BlueLink. Yeah, you can pay $100 for partial access which does not include the nice amenities. Or you can pay monthly. But whatever, it's $200 to use BlueLink for the autostart feature, and to heat or cool the car before getting in it. Whose idea was that anyway? They ought to be fired. I would rather pay an up front, one-time fee because the car IS mine. Anyway, it's two hundred dollars every year to access the amenities. What am I? Rich? I don't think so. Am I driving a Tesla? I don't think so. Update: 12/28/19 - I'm still super happy with this car. Oil is changed every 5,000 miles and she has 50k on her now. My husband puts Mobile synthetic oil in it. A ginormous dust devil blew across the road and ruined the paint on one side in three seconds. Insurance got me a new paint job. We're careful in the rain because the tires are so narrow they make me nervous. They don't feel very grippy. The running lights on driver's side are out and we need to get that fixed. We drive her every day. She's never broken down and that's very important.
