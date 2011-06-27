Used 2012 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

I love my car jg523 , 09/23/2014 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I've had my Accent for a little over three years now, and I've gone over 80,000 miles in her. She has not given me ONE problem with the engine. Even when I haven't taken her in for regular service in WAY too long or have been driving her long distances with a lot of weight, she is entirely reliable. Now, she's had trouble with other people hitting her, but even those repairs have been perfect and she's back up and running in no time and with no after effects. She also gets great gas mileage; on one 8-hour interstate driving trip recently I filled up before leaving and then only once more when I got close to my destination. My husband is 6'4" and even he fits comfortably in the car. Report Abuse

First impressions--Accent SE Hatchback uptowndoug , 06/26/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I considered a number of sub-compacts, including the Honda Fit, Kia Soul, Toyota Yaris and Ford Fiesta before deciding on the Accent hatchback SE. Main considerations were price, fuel economy and warranty length. It's only real competitor for me was the Kia Soul, but at only 34 mpg and about a grand more, I chose the Accent. I paid $16,900 in Sacramento CA for a brand new one with nearly all the options available. So far, after two weeks, here are some first impressions. Two fill ups and about 800 miles: only getting 30mpg so far combined city and freeway. Smooth riding, plenty of pep. Comfy, plenty of leg and head room. Stereo could be more powerful. Ipod lacks volume. Report Abuse

2012 Hyundai Accent GLS Automatic Experience fssrk1 , 08/13/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with the premium package and automatic transmission. My last car was a 2003 Honda Civic DX sedan with automatic transmission. An extremely reliable car and averaged about 28-32 mpg in the city. Just a note certain color Accent are made in Pusan Korea such as the Clearwater blue color on my car. There should be no difference in quality but very minor difference on parts such as Hankook tires versus an American brand. The car rides smoothly in Eco mode but a little slow to accelerate. My gas mileage was 27 mpg on first refuel but there is a 600 mile engine wear in period. Overall happy with the car and bought it at invoice price $16,900. Report Abuse

Awesome Car Totally luvmyaccent , 10/05/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Had this car for two weeks and love this car, got mocha bronze hatchback. this car is everything i want and needed in a car, 36 miles per gallon so far, drives will, a/c is great, stero is nice lots of room, But No spare tire or jack, went to discount tire got a tire and rim for $93.00 brand new full size and fits in spare spot. This car has great pickup and fun to drive, price was under $17,000. The bronze mocha is a hard color to find. I got mine smile, only bad thing is the visalabilty out of the rear window. no regrets on getting this car at all, I love it. Test drive one and you will fall in love with it Report Abuse