Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
1,032 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20122020
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$25K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Trim

Fuel Economy

2535
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $5,290Great Deal | $1,521 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    98,827 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - ONLY 98K MILES - SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - ABS BRAKES AND TRAC CONTROL - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - RUNS VERY NICE AND SMOOTH, YOU CAN TELL THIS CAR WAS LOVED - EFFICIENT 1.8L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, WAY BETTER THAN THE 1.4T !! - THIS IS A LOT OF CAR FOR THE MONEY! - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS W/ KEYLESS ENTRY - MP3 RADIO W/ USB AND AUX INPUT - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC5SH0C4106174
    Stock: DF4232542C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $5,695Great Deal | $1,511 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    90,607 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia

    his car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933This Chevrolet Sonic is in a very good condition, LT Trim & has:Clean Carfax with no accident nor damage reported.27 Service History Record Per CarfaxGood Miles RimsBlueTooth& much more to tell, must come & see

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC6SH2C4144317
    Stock: 2006641
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $4,900Great Deal | $1,834 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    102,704 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Knox Drives - Knoxville / Tennessee

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC5SH7C4192194
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,995Great Deal | $713 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    66,466 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Active Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JD6SH7C4166617
    Stock: 33316
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,995Great Deal | $796 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    122,418 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Graham Hyundai - Mansfield / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JA5SH5C4150788
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,990Good Deal | $810 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    67,646 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gillespie Ford - Gurnee / Illinois

    Axle Ratio: 3.47, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT.Odometer is 27323 miles below market average! inferno orange metallic 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 2LT ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWDYou'll save more at Gillespie Ford - Home of the Big Dog Deals!Two minutes west of I94 on route132 in Gurnee!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC5SB9C4227569
    Stock: 200318AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $8,795Good Deal | $1,276 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    81,981 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ray Skillman Mazda West - Indianapolis / Indiana

    EPA 35 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! LT trim. CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Edmunds.com explains 'The 2012 Chevrolet Sonic could be an intriguing choice for a small economy car thanks to edgy styling, impressive power and roomy interior.'. READ MORE!WHY BUY FROM USRay Skillman Westside Auto Mall has been in the automotive business in the Indianapolis and Speedway area since 2006. Ray Skillman has happily served the Indianapolis area since 1980. Our 4 dealerships stock a large selection of Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, and Mitsubishi vehicles, as well as pre-owned models from a variety of manufacturers. Our many years as a premier auto group in the region have helped us understand exactly what our customers are looking for.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC6SH8C4120488
    Stock: W3676
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $6,505Good Deal | $475 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    101,434 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Connectivity Plus Cruise Package Bluetooth Connection Lpo; Cargo Net Rear Spoiler 2Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Feature; Usb Port Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With Usb Port; CD Player And MP3 Playback/Wma Blue Topaz Metallic Bluetooth For Phone; Personal Cell Phone Connectivity To Vehicle Audio System And Hmi (Human Machine Interface) Cruise Control; Electronic With Set And Resume Speed Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio And Phone Interface Controls Tires; P195/65R15 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Transmission; Automatic Wheels; 15" (38.1 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC6SB1C4224431
    Stock: C4224431
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-09-2020

  • $5,950Fair Deal | $638 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    134,103 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York

    5950BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 35 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.Come see it at Carbone Chevrolet, 5043 Commercial Drive, Yorkville, NY 13495

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC5SH1C4131035
    Stock: C131035A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $6,482Good Deal | $1,415 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    66,844 miles
    Delivery available*

    Murfreesboro Volkswagen - Murfreesboro / Tennessee

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC6SH8C4179413
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,400Good Deal | $1,227 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ

    94,090 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gilboy Volkswagen - Whitehall / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JF6SH9C4147187
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $5,500

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    108,155 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio

    We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JA5SH2C4196322
    Stock: 02716
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $5,500Good Deal | $690 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    132,535 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Milnes Chevrolet - Imlay City / Michigan

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic 1LT Silver Ice Metallic ECOTEC 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD 4D Sedan**MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, **GOOD TIRES, **GOOD BRAKES, **LOCAL TRADE, **BLUETOOTH, **NEW CAR TRADE IN, Axle Ratio: 3.47, Bluetooth? For Phone, Connectivity Plus Cruise Package, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Port, 15 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Axle Ratio: 3.47, Bluetooth? For Phone, Connectivity Plus Cruise Package, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Port.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC5SH0C4115487
    Stock: 21423A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,195Good Deal | $542 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    134,399 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car World - Hawthorne / California

    Our 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 2LS Sedan is proudly displayed in Silver Ice Metallic is stunning. Fueled by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder producing 138hp while paired to a quick-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission so you can easily enjoy the nimble suspension as it flattens curvy roads. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan helps you achieve near 38mpg on the open road. The suspension system was designed by the Corvette team to bring elite engineering to an affordable machine. Admire our sophisticated appearance, dive into our dramatic lines and enjoy the sporty sophistication of our Sonic 2LS. Slide into the sculpted driver seat of our 2LS and the bright blue digital speedometer greets you. GM's technology upgrades allow you to rock out to tunes on your device. Our roomy, versatile Chevrolet easily carries a snowboard or a six-foot sub sandwich plus multiple riders and a full day's purchases. Chevrolet amazes you with a multitude of safety features like ten airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. This Sonic keeps you surefooted in almost any road condition and is a top safety pick. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JA6SH4C4167877
    Stock: 4167877
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-27-2019

  • New Listing
    $6,295Good Deal | $631 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    72,526 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Honda Valencia - Valencia / California

    Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Crystal Red Tintcoat 2Ls Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Feature; Premium 6-Speaker System Engine; Ecotec 1.8L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Sport Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Transmission; Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JA5SHXC4107533
    Stock: C4107533
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-23-2020

  • $4,895Good Deal

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    133,784 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas

    Good fuel mileage, 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, alloy wheels, manual windows, power locks, AUX port, cold a/c, runs and drives great. Stop by and test drive it today! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JA5SH4C4197018
    Stock: 11946
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,000Good Deal | $328 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS

    137,521 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Joyce Buick GMC of Mansfield - Ontario / Ohio

    Welcome to the home of NO BULL pricing. 15' Painted Aluminum Wheels, Preferred Equipment Group 2LS, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry. Call us now (419) 529-3211 for your VIP appointment.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JA5SH6C4160472
    Stock: M2417A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-16-2020

  • $5,500Good Deal | $776 below market

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT

    155,312 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland

    2012 Chevrolet Sonic 2LTAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1JC5SH4C4192704
    Stock: P16859A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,032 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic
Sonic Reviews & Specs