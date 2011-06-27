Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic for Sale Near Me
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT98,827 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - ONLY 98K MILES - SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - ABS BRAKES AND TRAC CONTROL - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - RUNS VERY NICE AND SMOOTH, YOU CAN TELL THIS CAR WAS LOVED - EFFICIENT 1.8L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, WAY BETTER THAN THE 1.4T !! - THIS IS A LOT OF CAR FOR THE MONEY! - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS W/ KEYLESS ENTRY - MP3 RADIO W/ USB AND AUX INPUT - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH0C4106174
Stock: DF4232542C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,695Great Deal | $1,511 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT90,607 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
his car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933This Chevrolet Sonic is in a very good condition, LT Trim & has:Clean Carfax with no accident nor damage reported.27 Service History Record Per CarfaxGood Miles RimsBlueTooth& much more to tell, must come & see
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SH2C4144317
Stock: 2006641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $4,900Great Deal | $1,834 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT102,704 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Knox Drives - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH7C4192194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,995Great Deal | $713 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT66,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Active Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JD6SH7C4166617
Stock: 33316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $796 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS122,418 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Graham Hyundai - Mansfield / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JA5SH5C4150788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,990Good Deal | $810 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT67,646 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillespie Ford - Gurnee / Illinois
Axle Ratio: 3.47, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT.Odometer is 27323 miles below market average! inferno orange metallic 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 2LT ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWDYou'll save more at Gillespie Ford - Home of the Big Dog Deals!Two minutes west of I94 on route132 in Gurnee!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SB9C4227569
Stock: 200318AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $8,795Good Deal | $1,276 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT81,981 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Skillman Mazda West - Indianapolis / Indiana
EPA 35 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! LT trim. CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Edmunds.com explains 'The 2012 Chevrolet Sonic could be an intriguing choice for a small economy car thanks to edgy styling, impressive power and roomy interior.'. READ MORE!WHY BUY FROM USRay Skillman Westside Auto Mall has been in the automotive business in the Indianapolis and Speedway area since 2006. Ray Skillman has happily served the Indianapolis area since 1980. Our 4 dealerships stock a large selection of Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, and Mitsubishi vehicles, as well as pre-owned models from a variety of manufacturers. Our many years as a premier auto group in the region have helped us understand exactly what our customers are looking for.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SH8C4120488
Stock: W3676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,505Good Deal | $475 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT101,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Connectivity Plus Cruise Package Bluetooth Connection Lpo; Cargo Net Rear Spoiler 2Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Feature; Usb Port Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With Usb Port; CD Player And MP3 Playback/Wma Blue Topaz Metallic Bluetooth For Phone; Personal Cell Phone Connectivity To Vehicle Audio System And Hmi (Human Machine Interface) Cruise Control; Electronic With Set And Resume Speed Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio And Phone Interface Controls Tires; P195/65R15 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Transmission; Automatic Wheels; 15" (38.1 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SB1C4224431
Stock: C4224431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $5,950Fair Deal | $638 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT134,103 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York
5950BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 35 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.Come see it at Carbone Chevrolet, 5043 Commercial Drive, Yorkville, NY 13495
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH1C4131035
Stock: C131035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $6,482Good Deal | $1,415 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT66,844 milesDelivery available*
Murfreesboro Volkswagen - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SH8C4179413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,400Good Deal | $1,227 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ94,090 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilboy Volkswagen - Whitehall / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JF6SH9C4147187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,500
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS108,155 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JA5SH2C4196322
Stock: 02716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $5,500Good Deal | $690 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT132,535 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Milnes Chevrolet - Imlay City / Michigan
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 1LT Silver Ice Metallic ECOTEC 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD 4D Sedan**MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, **GOOD TIRES, **GOOD BRAKES, **LOCAL TRADE, **BLUETOOTH, **NEW CAR TRADE IN, Axle Ratio: 3.47, Bluetooth? For Phone, Connectivity Plus Cruise Package, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Port, 15 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Axle Ratio: 3.47, Bluetooth? For Phone, Connectivity Plus Cruise Package, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Port.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH0C4115487
Stock: 21423A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,195Good Deal | $542 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS134,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 2LS Sedan is proudly displayed in Silver Ice Metallic is stunning. Fueled by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder producing 138hp while paired to a quick-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission so you can easily enjoy the nimble suspension as it flattens curvy roads. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan helps you achieve near 38mpg on the open road. The suspension system was designed by the Corvette team to bring elite engineering to an affordable machine. Admire our sophisticated appearance, dive into our dramatic lines and enjoy the sporty sophistication of our Sonic 2LS. Slide into the sculpted driver seat of our 2LS and the bright blue digital speedometer greets you. GM's technology upgrades allow you to rock out to tunes on your device. Our roomy, versatile Chevrolet easily carries a snowboard or a six-foot sub sandwich plus multiple riders and a full day's purchases. Chevrolet amazes you with a multitude of safety features like ten airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. This Sonic keeps you surefooted in almost any road condition and is a top safety pick. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JA6SH4C4167877
Stock: 4167877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2019
- New Listing$6,295Good Deal | $631 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS72,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Valencia - Valencia / California
Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Crystal Red Tintcoat 2Ls Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Feature; Premium 6-Speaker System Engine; Ecotec 1.8L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Sport Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Transmission; Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JA5SHXC4107533
Stock: C4107533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $4,895Good Deal
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS133,784 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas
Good fuel mileage, 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, alloy wheels, manual windows, power locks, AUX port, cold a/c, runs and drives great. Stop by and test drive it today! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JA5SH4C4197018
Stock: 11946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000Good Deal | $328 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS137,521 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joyce Buick GMC of Mansfield - Ontario / Ohio
Welcome to the home of NO BULL pricing. 15' Painted Aluminum Wheels, Preferred Equipment Group 2LS, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry. Call us now (419) 529-3211 for your VIP appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JA5SH6C4160472
Stock: M2417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $5,500Good Deal | $776 below market
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT155,312 milesDelivery available*
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 2LTAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH4C4192704
Stock: P16859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020