Our 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 2LS Sedan is proudly displayed in Silver Ice Metallic is stunning. Fueled by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder producing 138hp while paired to a quick-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission so you can easily enjoy the nimble suspension as it flattens curvy roads. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan helps you achieve near 38mpg on the open road. The suspension system was designed by the Corvette team to bring elite engineering to an affordable machine. Admire our sophisticated appearance, dive into our dramatic lines and enjoy the sporty sophistication of our Sonic 2LS. Slide into the sculpted driver seat of our 2LS and the bright blue digital speedometer greets you. GM's technology upgrades allow you to rock out to tunes on your device. Our roomy, versatile Chevrolet easily carries a snowboard or a six-foot sub sandwich plus multiple riders and a full day's purchases. Chevrolet amazes you with a multitude of safety features like ten airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. This Sonic keeps you surefooted in almost any road condition and is a top safety pick.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1JA6SH4C4167877

Stock: 4167877

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-27-2019