Close

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - ONLY 98K MILES - SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - ABS BRAKES AND TRAC CONTROL - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - RUNS VERY NICE AND SMOOTH, YOU CAN TELL THIS CAR WAS LOVED - EFFICIENT 1.8L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, WAY BETTER THAN THE 1.4T !! - THIS IS A LOT OF CAR FOR THE MONEY! - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS W/ KEYLESS ENTRY - MP3 RADIO W/ USB AND AUX INPUT - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1JC5SH0C4106174

Stock: DF4232542C

Certified Pre-Owned: No