Used 1997 Hyundai Accent L Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Accent
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length161.5 in.
Curb weight2101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mint Green Metallic
  • Glacial Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Madras Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Cherry Red
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Pale Violet Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
