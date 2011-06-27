Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,260
|$1,625
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,437
|Average
|$353
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$220
|$515
|$684
Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Accent L 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,260
|$1,625
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,437
|Average
|$353
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$220
|$515
|$684
Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Accent GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,260
|$1,625
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,437
|Average
|$353
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$220
|$515
|$684
Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,260
|$1,625
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,437
|Average
|$353
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$220
|$515
|$684