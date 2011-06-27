Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
Amazing car
In the 70,000 miles since I got the car,(it's at 156,000 at the moment) I've had to fix nothing but an 02 sensor and the timing belt/water pump. It's completely gutless, and not much bigger than a Geo Metro, but I've ranged from 35-42 MPG overall, the turn radius is crazy small, and it fits in any parking space. Plus, tires are dirt cheap. I got Bridgestone tires from Costco for $38 each.
very reliable
My 97 GS has been ultra reliable. With 80K I can get 38 MPG on the highway with an autonatic! This car feels as though it can easily go another 5 yrs. Other than oil and filter changes, tires, and front brakes...just pads, there has been no additional costs. I could easily afford a $350 car note but can't justify it when my paid off little car won't give me a reason. This car has baan as reliable as any Toyota I have owned. I just wish for 30 more HP!
Best car I have owned
I actually got this car from a friend due to my honda breaking down and I needed a car for school and work. It was completely not my style in a car, I would have never been interested in purchasing it before. BUT THEN I realized how amazing this car was after 6 months of owning it and not one problem/issue. Amazing on gas, never had to fix a thing in the car, the most reliable car I have ever owned. Even at 260,000 miles it commuted me 100 miles a day for over 6 months with NO ISSUES.
Great Car
no problems with 100000 miles on it
great car
Love the car so much I have put two of my children into Hyundais. My son has a 2000 Accent and my daughter has a 2001 Accent.
