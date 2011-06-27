  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 1997 Hyundai Accent
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Accent
5(22%)4(41%)3(15%)2(22%)1(0%)
3.6
27 reviews
Write a review
See all Accents for sale
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,840
Used Accent for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Amazing car

andrewts, 10/24/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

In the 70,000 miles since I got the car,(it's at 156,000 at the moment) I've had to fix nothing but an 02 sensor and the timing belt/water pump. It's completely gutless, and not much bigger than a Geo Metro, but I've ranged from 35-42 MPG overall, the turn radius is crazy small, and it fits in any parking space. Plus, tires are dirt cheap. I got Bridgestone tires from Costco for $38 each.

Report Abuse

very reliable

slowlane, 07/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 97 GS has been ultra reliable. With 80K I can get 38 MPG on the highway with an autonatic! This car feels as though it can easily go another 5 yrs. Other than oil and filter changes, tires, and front brakes...just pads, there has been no additional costs. I could easily afford a $350 car note but can't justify it when my paid off little car won't give me a reason. This car has baan as reliable as any Toyota I have owned. I just wish for 30 more HP!

Report Abuse

Best car I have owned

ataylor13, 02/15/2014
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I actually got this car from a friend due to my honda breaking down and I needed a car for school and work. It was completely not my style in a car, I would have never been interested in purchasing it before. BUT THEN I realized how amazing this car was after 6 months of owning it and not one problem/issue. Amazing on gas, never had to fix a thing in the car, the most reliable car I have ever owned. Even at 260,000 miles it commuted me 100 miles a day for over 6 months with NO ISSUES.

Report Abuse

Great Car

Cyrus, 11/17/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

no problems with 100000 miles on it

Report Abuse

great car

54, 12/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love the car so much I have put two of my children into Hyundais. My son has a 2000 Accent and my daughter has a 2001 Accent.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accents for sale

Related Used 1997 Hyundai Accent info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles