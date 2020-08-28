Used 1996 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio

*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, REAR HEAT / AC, HOMELINK, ALLOY WHEELS, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY. Front wheel drive 2001 Honda Odyssey EX features a 3.50 Engine with a Mesa Beige Metallic Exterior with a Beige Fabric Interior. 144,855 miles. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player. *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG. 3.50 engine, automatic transmission. Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Power Drivers Seat, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Air Conditioning, Split Folding Rear Seat, Beverage Holder(s), Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster. *EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Color Matched Bumpers, Roof / Luggage Rack, Spoiler / Ground Effects. *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HKRL18721H569717

Stock: 1H569717

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020