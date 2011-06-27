Used 1996 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

Best Car Ever smalbanian , 10/17/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We just wrecked and lost the best car ever, the 1996 Honda Odyssey. We have been looking for a new car replacement for several months, but nothing compares. Today's vans are gigantic by comparison and have those stupid sliding doors. Absolutely nothing today under $60K has seats as comfortable as the FOUR captains chairs in our 96 Odyssey. Closest available today are the Mazda5 or Toyota Hylander, but for long trips, we will have to live without the luxury seating of our 96 Odyssey. Only reason we are not just finding another 96 Odyssey is that the new cars have all those airbags and other safety features. Boo hoo. Report Abuse

I love my Oddessy luvmyoddy , 10/21/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2001 from a Honda car dealer in Harrisonburg,VA and still driving it! It now has 245K miles on it. It's the most reliable car I ever own, no roadside breakdowns that I can think of since I owned it. Changed timing belt twice, and it keeps going and going.

I cant decide happyhippieinmymini , 03/05/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This Mini Van was my first car. I got it when it only had 125,000 miles on it and now she has 190,000 and still running. I have had some trouble with the radiator and oil leaking. I am considering selling her for scion xA or Toyota Matrix but this car has overall been great!

198,000 Owned for 164 Months! chrissy , 11/06/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 198,000 miles 14 years later. This was my first and only "new" vehicle. I don't want another "new" one. Dependable! Dependable! Dependable! We have taken care of her--timing belts replaced (preventative maintenance) at 63,000 and 146,000. At 198k now, we are planning another belt at 219k---without a doubt! A few years ago, in the winter, I let her 'warm up' for about 20-30 minutes. Mistake! she blew a tiny 'o' ring. oil everywhere. I shut her down. got her to the shop/ paid hundreds for the repair. The door locks have a mind of their own-so what. The valve cover gasket was replaced a few years ago and around 1999 we had to replace a seal in a tail light. She is awesome!