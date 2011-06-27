  1. Home
Used 1996 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

4.8
30 reviews
Best Car Ever

smalbanian, 10/17/2011
We just wrecked and lost the best car ever, the 1996 Honda Odyssey. We have been looking for a new car replacement for several months, but nothing compares. Today's vans are gigantic by comparison and have those stupid sliding doors. Absolutely nothing today under $60K has seats as comfortable as the FOUR captains chairs in our 96 Odyssey. Closest available today are the Mazda5 or Toyota Hylander, but for long trips, we will have to live without the luxury seating of our 96 Odyssey. Only reason we are not just finding another 96 Odyssey is that the new cars have all those airbags and other safety features. Boo hoo.

I love my Oddessy

luvmyoddy, 10/21/2013
I bought this car in 2001 from a Honda car dealer in Harrisonburg,VA and still driving it! It now has 245K miles on it. It's the most reliable car I ever own, no roadside breakdowns that I can think of since I owned it. Changed timing belt twice, and it keeps going and going.

I cant decide

happyhippieinmymini, 03/05/2010
This Mini Van was my first car. I got it when it only had 125,000 miles on it and now she has 190,000 and still running. I have had some trouble with the radiator and oil leaking. I am considering selling her for scion xA or Toyota Matrix but this car has overall been great!

198,000 Owned for 164 Months!

chrissy, 11/06/2010
198,000 miles 14 years later. This was my first and only "new" vehicle. I don't want another "new" one. Dependable! Dependable! Dependable! We have taken care of her--timing belts replaced (preventative maintenance) at 63,000 and 146,000. At 198k now, we are planning another belt at 219k---without a doubt! A few years ago, in the winter, I let her 'warm up' for about 20-30 minutes. Mistake! she blew a tiny 'o' ring. oil everywhere. I shut her down. got her to the shop/ paid hundreds for the repair. The door locks have a mind of their own-so what. The valve cover gasket was replaced a few years ago and around 1999 we had to replace a seal in a tail light. She is awesome!

Outstanding SUV

hondaman2, 05/09/2010
4 bangers" (2.2l. Engine) but lots of hp. Just like the "energizer bunny". Keeps "going, n going, n going "with minimum maintenance (oil change/s, etc.). Only issue is the "abs" light (bad brakes sensor/s?) kept turning on after getting "fixed" a year later. Minimal rust showing for a 14-15 yrs. Old van. Driven 5 times from Chicago to Florida and back with no leaks, issues, etc. Negative/s?Hard to find used parts in auto salvage junkyards (there is none in il.). Just like my wife, "sometimes" boring but very dependable, trustworthy, and "perky." I guessed I'll keep her than trade her in for newer/"younger" ones (my '96 Odyssey lolz). Overall, I'm extremely satisfied with my '96 Odyssey. It's a 9 out of 10.

