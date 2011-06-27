Close

1 OWNER BEAUTY!!! Talk about a one of a kind dream car. This Mclaren is absolutely gorgeous. And you can tell the only owner absolutely loved it. Clearly never tracked or raced. Well kept with great tires, brakes, and all the carbon fiber trim on the outside. The white wheels with the beautiful white and black/red leather combo makes it pop. Drives great and you can't even tell it is an exotic ride with how smooth it drives. Extra key fob included. Everything works with no warning lights on the dash. Engine sounds the way it did off the show room floor. Very minimal Headlight spotting (if you have seen any 6 year old Mclarens you will be impressed how clean these lights are). The interior is nearly flawless and all the LED lights intact as if it were brand new. LOVE LOVE LOVE this car. AN ABSOLUTE STEAL!!!! Hurry in because it will not last at this price. All trades welcome and financing available with approved credit. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SBM11AAA7CW000388

Stock: CW000388

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-02-2019