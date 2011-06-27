Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C for Sale Near Me
- $98,700Great Deal | $7,415 below market
2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base9,858 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona
**Additional Photos & Video On Our Website*** 2012 McLaren MP4-12C RARE Volcano Orange paint Full front clear bra Fabspeed exhaust system Rear, mid-mounted twin-turbo all aluminum DOHC 3.8 liter V8 Seven-speed dual clutch seamless shift gearbox with 3 powertrain and transmission modes: Normal, Sport and Track Rack and pinion, variable rate power steering, electro-hydraulic McLaren proactive cassis control, double-wishbone independent suspension. Damping and roll modes: Normal, Sport and Track Open differential with brake steer. Stability control modes: Winter, Normal, Sport and Track ABS, traction control, ESC, and launch control McLaren airbrake, two-piece discs- aluminum hubs and iron rotors, orange calipers New Custom Wheels & Tires One-piece carbon fiber MonoCell chassis with rear extruded aluminum sub frame Fully enclosed, under panel incorporating front splitter and rear diffuser Saddle Tan/ Natural Tan Color Coordinated Steering Wheel Portrait screen infotainment system with premium Meridian sound package Lithium-ion battery Charger And so much more, call today for additional information. Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility View on YouTube - AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAA2CW001285
Stock: 839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- $105,900Good Deal | $4,514 below market
2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base2,952 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McLaren North Jersey - Ramsey / New Jersey
***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***McLaren Qualified Warranty Available (INQUIRE FOR DETAILS)***, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Additional Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels w/Corsa Tires, Branded Floor Mat Set, Bumpers: body-color, Electric & Heated Memory Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, IRIS Upgrade w/Satellite Navigation & Meridian Surround Sound System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: Meridian Audio System w/Media Player/40GB Hard Drive, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Special Color Brake Calipers, Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels, Traction control. Azure Blue 2012 McLaren MP4-12C RWD 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedOdometer is 15031 miles below market average!A storied Formula 1 brain trust with brilliant minds like Ron Dennis and Gordon Murray ought to be able to produce a sensational road-going supercar.They did, with the paradigm-shattering F1 of 1992 1998, and the legacy continues with the MP4-12C.It's a low-slung shape with smooth powerful contours, contrasted with razor-honed intake ducts for the radiators that flank the twin-turbo V-8 just inches behind your shoulder blades. Lift the quasi-gullwing door (unlatched by swiping your hand on the underside of the deeply drawn duct) and the high sill of the carbon-fiber MonoCell tub is revealed it's inset so far it's as if you're stripping away a supercar shell to reveal a Formula car underneath. The heart of the 12C is a race-derived V-8 built for McLaren by the racing specialists at Ricardo. Rumor has it the engine, dubbed M838T, is based on a design meant for Indy Car racing that has been tweaked for road use, high fuel efficiency, and class-leading emissions. But don't let that fool you. Despite displacing just 3.8 liters, this twin-turbocharged and intercooled 90-degree V-8 redlines at 8500 rpm and produces 592 horsepower at 7000 rpm and 443 pound-feet of torque from 3000 to 7000 rpm.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAA5CW001345
Stock: MC010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2018
- $104,942
2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base8,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
CARBON BLACK (SPECIAL) PAINT, SPORT EXHAUST, CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVERS, STEALTH PACK, CAST WHEELS STEALTH FINISH, MCLAREN ORANGE CALIPERS, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, CARBON BLACK/ CARBON BLACK, CONTRAST STITCHING, ELECTRIC/ HEATED MEMORY SEATS, CARBON FIBER SILL PANELS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND, FT AND REAR SENSORS, MCLAREN BRANDED FLOOR MAT SET, LIKE NEW TOYO PROXES R888 TIRES, CARBON BLACK (special paint) over CARBON BLACK FULL LEATHER INTERIOR. **MSRP $261,775** Features on this 2012 McLaren MP4-12C include: **616HP **7-speed DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION **CARBON BLACK (SPECIAL PAINT) **CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVERS **SPORTS EXHAUST **STEALTH PACK **CAST WHEELS- STEALTH FINISH **MCLAREN ORANGE CALIPERS **FULL LEATHER INTERIOR **CARBON BLACK/ CARBON BLACK **CONTRAST STITCHING ON DASHBOARD **ELECTRIC AND HEATED MEMORY SEATS **CARBON FIBER SILL PANELS **PREMIUM MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND PKG **FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS **MCLAREN BRANDED FLOOR MAT SET **TOYO PROXES R888 TIRES **MSRP $261,775
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAAXCW001101
Stock: 88888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-11-2017
- $96,991Fair Deal | $1,745 below market
2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base21,710 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
LOW MILES, and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this McLaren MP4-12C is sure to sell fast.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAA8CW000593
Stock: DX3963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $99,995
2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base19,752 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".2D Coupe, 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged, Blue, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, IRIS Upgrade w/Satellite Navigation & Meridian Surround Sound System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Blue 2012 McLaren MP4-12C RWD 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAA9CW001736
Stock: SR-C18736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2019
- $112,990
2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base7,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
1 OWNER BEAUTY!!! Talk about a one of a kind dream car. This Mclaren is absolutely gorgeous. And you can tell the only owner absolutely loved it. Clearly never tracked or raced. Well kept with great tires, brakes, and all the carbon fiber trim on the outside. The white wheels with the beautiful white and black/red leather combo makes it pop. Drives great and you can't even tell it is an exotic ride with how smooth it drives. Extra key fob included. Everything works with no warning lights on the dash. Engine sounds the way it did off the show room floor. Very minimal Headlight spotting (if you have seen any 6 year old Mclarens you will be impressed how clean these lights are). The interior is nearly flawless and all the LED lights intact as if it were brand new. LOVE LOVE LOVE this car. AN ABSOLUTE STEAL!!!! Hurry in because it will not last at this price. All trades welcome and financing available with approved credit. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Finance available with applicable fees.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAA7CW000388
Stock: CW000388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2019
- $82,917Good Deal | $3,644 below market
2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base41,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
LOADED WITH VALUE! This McLaren MP4-12C comes equipped with: AM/FM AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAA3CW001571
Stock: CW001571-107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- $94,995Fair Deal | $994 below market
2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base26,124 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car City Sales - La Crescenta / California
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAAXCW000255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $119,995
2013 McLaren MP4-12C Base9,246 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Mclaren MP4-12C was just serviced at House of Imports 125 Point Inspection Oil and Filter Replacement Four Tires Replaced Wiper Motor Replaced by Lamborghini Newport Beach Vehicle Passed Smog All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2013 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAAXDW002329
Stock: DW002329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $96,550
2013 McLaren MP4-12C Base16,810 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
All Services up to date, very well maintained, Clean carfax, this 2013 McLaren MP4-12C is a 2D Coupe with a RWD 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Graphite Gray Metallic Clean CARFAX.2013 McLaren MP4-12C 2D Coupe RWD 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch 15/22 City/Highway MPG Equipped with:Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2013 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
VIN: SBM11AAA5DW001895
Stock: FWT1339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020