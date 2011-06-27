Estimated values
1996 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$608
|$1,149
|$1,419
|Clean
|$554
|$1,047
|$1,299
|Average
|$446
|$843
|$1,057
|Rough
|$338
|$639
|$816
Estimated values
1996 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$733
|$1,289
|$1,565
|Clean
|$668
|$1,174
|$1,432
|Average
|$537
|$945
|$1,166
|Rough
|$407
|$716
|$900