  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura NSX
  4. 2019 Acura NSX
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Acura NSX
Locate Your Dealer
Acura.com

2019 Acura NSX

What’s new

  • Minor exterior and interior cosmetic changes
  • Technology package and power seats are now standard
  • Suspension tuning, tire and software updates to improve performance
  • Part of the second NSX generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Accessible handling for both novice and experienced drivers
  • Comfortable ride and great forward visibility
  • Hybrid drivetrain provides strong acceleration and high fuel economy
  • Doesn't evoke much emotion
  • Cramped, hot cargo area
  • Paltry in-cabin storage
  • Infotainment system is clunky and outdated
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Acura NSX for Sale
2018
2017
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$157,500
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Acura NSX pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 NSX

msrp 

$157,500
starting price
Locate Your Dealer
Acura.com
Build & price

Which NSX does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim level for the NSX. Since the Technology package is now standard, we recommend keeping options to a minimum. Get the carbon-ceramic brakes only if you're planning on plenty of high-performance track days to justify the cost.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

The 2019 Acura NSX is one of the more technologically advanced sports cars out there. With its turbocharged V6 engine enhanced with no fewer than three electric motors, the NSX returns performance figures that rival the best in the class. It gets surprisingly good fuel economy, too. But as good as the NSX is, the overall experience leaves us somewhat flat.

You can certainly drive it exceedingly fast, but the NSX's techno hardware conspires to diminish the car's emotional appeal. Rivals from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche provide more thrill and theater. The NSX also comes up short inside the cabin. The infotainment interface is nearly identical to the one found in more plebeian Honda models, and interior storage is minimal. We expect a lot more from a sport coupe in this price range.

Certainly, the 2019 NSX accelerates and handles like few other cars on the road. But it's just a little too capable and clever for its own good.

2019 Acura NSX models

The 2019 Acura NSX is available only as a two-seat, two-door coupe in a single performance specification. There are no other body styles or trim levels. It comes standard with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, a nine-speed transmission, and a trio of electric motors that continually monitor and optimize the NSX's traction.

The V6 powers the rear wheels alone, and each front wheel has its own electric motor. This setup lets the car's onboard computers carefully accelerate or decelerate each wheel to keep the NSX on course during high-performance driving. A third electric motor pairs with the V6 engine in common hybrid-electric fashion, adding torque at low speeds and enabling very smooth engine starts. The combination of gasoline V6 and electric motors generates 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, adaptive suspension dampers (magnetorheological), 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, power-adjustable seats with heating, a nine-speaker premium ELS sound system with satellite radio and two USB inputs, a 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the AcuraLink smartphone connectivity system.

A couple of packages that outfit the NSX with extra exterior and interior carbon-fiber trim are also available. Stand-alone options include carbon-ceramic brakes, upgraded performance summer tires, premium paint hues, a long list of cosmetic carbon-fiber components (roof panel, interior trim, engine cover, rear spoiler), a different style of wheels, lightweight manually adjustable sport seats (at no additional cost), premium leather upholstery and a simulated-suede headliner.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Acura NSX (turbo 3.5L V6 | 9-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD hybrid).

Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current NSX has received some revisions, including revised suspension tunings, higher-performing standard tires and software updates to improve performance. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's NSX, however.

Scorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility4.0
Technology5.5

Driving

8.5
The breadth of performance capability in the NSX is nothing short of astounding. But in this class it's not just about capability; it's also about the way it does what it does. What the Acura lacks in flair for the dramatic it nearly makes up for in technical sophistication and overall competency.

Acceleration

9.0
Exhilarating acceleration is the standard for this class, and the NSX does not disappoint. More impressive is the way it can accelerate out of low- and medium-speed corners with full confidence in all conditions. In Edmunds testing, the NSX posted an impressive 0-60 mph time of 3 seconds.

Braking

8.0
You might never know the NSX is brake-by-wire, such is the natural feel of the pedal. There's good initial bite from the optional carbon brakes, along with easy modulation. In our panic-braking test from 60 mph, the pedal did feel soft, but the NSX managed to stop in a short 100 feet on the base tires.

Steering

8.5
Both the effort and the ratio are just right in the NSX. More impressive is the feel and accuracy of the steering when you consider the colossal amount of work the front wheels do in and out of a corner. The steering loses little for having two electric motors attached to the front wheels.

Handling

7.5
Despite our test car's all-season tires, it showed high levels of both grip and confidence until it got close to its handling limit. After that, it demonstrated lots of understeer and then disconcerting oversteer. The stability control is effective, but its operation is frustrating and heavy-handed.

Drivability

9.0
Acura focused on making the NSX easy to drive, and it shows. Around town, it's smooth and quick, and stop-and-go traffic can be handled largely under electric power. Back roads and racetracks can be tamed with unbelievable efficiency. This might be the NSX's strongest feature.

Comfort

7.5
The NSX strikes a rare balance between epic performance and passenger comfort over long distances. However, the climate controls look out of place, and the piped-in engine noise grows tiresome on long drives.

Seat comfort

7.5
There's a mix of excellent and merely good. While the seatbacks are grippy, very comfortable and highly supportive, the seat cushions seem a bit short on length and adjustability. While not ventilated, the seats are heated and breathe well.

Ride comfort

8.5
Though there are only two suspension settings — both tied to driving modes — they handle most every surface, road irregularity and cornering force with aplomb. Long distances, even on a choppy freeway, won't wear down the passengers, while the firmest setting balances maximum traction with a comfortable ride.

Noise & vibration

7.0
One of the quietest cabins in the class is somewhat spoiled by the piped-in intake noise. That's not befitting a supercar at all, even with the occasional wastegate whoosh. There's noticeable wind noise from both outside rearview mirrors.

Climate control

5.5
Frustratingly, the climate control system has both physical and touchscreen buttons. The air vents are too small, lack articulation, and look to have come from another, older Acura. Even though cabin cooling and heating are adequate, the system is largely disappointing in a car of this price.

Interior

7.5
For a car as clever as the NSX, its uninspired hand-me-down (or is it pass-me-up?) touchscreen interface pilfered from a Honda Civic seems a missed opportunity. While the driving position and the view out are excellent, a major part of the car's usability doesn't seem up to par.

Ease of use

5.5
The inside of the NSX will look familiar if you've driven other recent Acuras because it shares many of the same controls. It also means the NSX inherits most of the flaws. The touchscreen has too many menus to go through, and the transmission selector buttons seem unduly fussy.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The seat cushion bolsters not only have a bit of give, but they're also wrapped in leather, making them easy to slide past while getting in and out. The car and the roofline are very low, so taller drivers will have to bend down quite a bit and watch their heads when exiting.

Driving position

8.0
With the exception of the seat cushion not being adjustable for angle or height, it's a quick process to find a seating position that allows for any type of driving. The seat bolsters never interfere with driving. The slightly squared-off and aggressively contoured steering wheel feels natural.

Roominess

7.0
There's adequate shoulder and headroom for most drivers, though taller drivers might run out of legroom before anything else. The airy cabin doesn't feel claustrophobic.

Visibility

8.5
The slim front roof pillars and a low cowl make for fantastic forward visibility. Visibility to the sides is also very good, and the outside mirrors are well-placed and nicely sized. Rearward visibility is decent for an exotic sports car.

Quality

6.0
Exterior tolerances and paint quality are what we've come to expect from any Acura, and the quality of interior surfaces is generally good. There is some inexplicably downmarket plastic around the interior door latches. And the plastic on the passenger door of our test car rattled over bumps.

Utility

4.0
It might seem unfair to expect a supercar to have much, if any, real cargo capacity, but most of Acura's rivals offer enough cargo room and small-item storage for a weekend trip for two people. The NSX lacks any real interior storage, and the trunk is heavily compromised by excessive engine heat.

Small-item storage

5.0
Only the most minimal of storage is available in the cabin. There's room for a phone, sunglasses and maybe some breath mints, but not much more. The cupholders are detachable. Installed, they intrude on the passenger's space. When stored, they take up most of the glove compartment.

Cargo space

3.0
There's a paltry 4.4 cubic feet of space between the engine compartment and the rear bumper. Two small bags will fit, but their contents will be subjected to quite a bit of heat due to poor insulation. There's no front trunk, so anything remotely heat-sensitive needs to be kept inside or left at home.

Technology

5.5
With the rest of the NSX so intriguing and clever, having what amounts to the same infotainment system from a Civic is unacceptable. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, but even the excellent ELS audio system cannot rescue the parts-bin interface.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported and much preferred to the native interface. Pairing your phone with just the basic Bluetooth is more complicated than it should be.

Driver aids

6.0
Beyond the multimode stability and traction control and the ability to fully disable it, the NSX offers few of today's driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control or collision mitigation braking.

Voice control

5.0
The elevated cabin noise in the more aggressive driving modes makes it difficult for the voice controls to work effectively. Even when it's quiet, the voice controls need too many steps to complete a simple process. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are better options.
Ad
Build Your NSX
100 people are viewing this car
Features
Available in:
Available Colors

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Acura NSX.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    2dr Coupe AWD
    3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM
    MSRP$157,500
    MPG 21 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission9-speed automated manual
    Horsepower573 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Acura NSX features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite NSX safety features:

    Vehicle Stability Assist
    Influences the car's willingness to slide in varying degrees selectable by the driver.
    Brake Assist
    Supplies additional braking pressure during a panic stop.
    Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
    Provides three different views (rear, top and wide) of the car to aid reversing and parking.

    Acura NSX vs. the competition

    Acura NSX vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

    Despite having a similar power output to the NSX, the Mercedes AMG GT R is far more thrilling to drive. With such a narrow focus on performance, neither gets high scores for convenience. But the AMG GT gains a distinct advantage for its interior quality, which is appropriate for a car this expensive.

    Compare Acura NSX & Mercedes-Benz AMG GT features

    Acura NSX vs. Porsche 911

    The Porsche 911 Turbo is an impressive performance car that is just as capable as the NSX. But the 911's evolutionary lineage doesn't make it stand out from the crowd as much as the more futuristic-looking NSX. To its credit, the Porsche's interior is significantly nicer than the Acura's and has better personal storage and cargo space.

    Compare Acura NSX & Porsche 911 features

    Acura NSX vs. Audi R8

    Like the NSX, the second-generation Audi R8 was introduced in 2017 and received some updates this year. The R8 gets high marks for everyday drivability and the inspiring V10 engine. It surpasses the NSX in regard to interior quality and infotainment, but the NSX and the R8 are more evenly matched when it comes to cargo space and convenience.

    Compare Acura NSX & Audi R8 features

    FAQ

    Is the Acura NSX a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 NSX both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Acura NSX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NSX gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NSX has 4.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura NSX. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Acura NSX?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura NSX:

    • Minor exterior and interior cosmetic changes
    • Technology package and power seats are now standard
    • Suspension tuning, tire and software updates to improve performance
    • Part of the second NSX generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Acura NSX reliable?

    To determine whether the Acura NSX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NSX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NSX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Acura NSX a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Acura NSX is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 NSX and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 NSX is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura NSX?

    The least-expensive 2019 Acura NSX is the 2019 Acura NSX 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $157,500.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM) which starts at $157,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Acura NSX?

    If you're interested in the Acura NSX, the next question is, which NSX model is right for you? NSX variants include 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM). For a full list of NSX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Acura NSX

    2019 Acura NSX Overview

    The 2019 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 Acura NSX?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura NSX and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 NSX.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura NSX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 NSX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Acura NSX?

    Which 2019 Acura NSXES are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Acura NSX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Acura NSX.

    Can't find a new 2019 Acura NSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Acura NSX for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,035.

    Find a new Acura for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,735.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Acura NSX?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Acura lease specials

    Related 2019 Acura NSX info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles