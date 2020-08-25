Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me
- 109,025 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,209$1,415 Below Market
Casey Volkswagen - Newport News / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4EN1AM046254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,827 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,995$2,313 Below Market
Power Ford Lincoln - Newport / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEUU4EN8AZ731942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$14,856$1,011 Below Market
Bommarito Ford - Hazelwood / Missouri
Magnetic Gray Metallic 2010 Toyota Tacoma RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. 20/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TETX4CN6AZ702641
Stock: F201348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 136,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,500$1,213 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TETU4GNXAZ748184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,238$209 Below Market
Sunshine Toyota - Battle Creek / Michigan
LOADED WITH OPTIONS, ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY, Tube Steps!, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, 115V/400W Deck Mounted Power Point, 130 Amp Alternator, 17" x 7.5J+30 Aluminum Disc Wheels, 7-Pin Connector w/Converter, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bilstein Shocks, Class IV Hitch, Color-Keyed Bumpers, Compass & Outside Temperature Display, Convenience Package Option 1, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim w/TRD Sport Package, Front Fog & Driving Lamps, a Heavy-Duty Battery for those cold mornings, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shifter, Overhead Console, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport Grade Package, Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Sunvisors w/Mirrors & Extenders, Supplemental Oil Cooler, Towing Package, Traction control, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRD Sport Graphics, TRD Sport Package w/JBL Audio, Variable Speed Wipers.Sunshine Toyota proudly serving communities for over 34 years of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Bronson, Three Rivers, Paw Paw, Oshtemo, Plainwell, Otsego, Richland, Hastings, Delton, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Parma, Galesburg, Augusta, Climax, Vicksburg, Schoolcraft, Comstock, Parchment, Dowling, Marshall, Gull Lake, East Leroy, Athens, Ceresco, Union City, Albion, Burr Oak, and Homer. Visit http://www.sunshinetoyota.com to view all inventory and see why Customers have voted Sunshine Toyota as a Preferred Dealership to do business with. Michigan's #1 TCUV dealer based on 2019 year end sales data from TMS Cincinnati region.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMMU4FN5AM022543
Stock: N22859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 191,338 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,877$1,769 Below Market
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4 Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGESTRD SPORT PKG sport suspension with Bilstein shocks, 17 alloy wheels, P265/65R17 tires, hood scoop, color-keyed grille surround, bumpers, mirrors, door handles & overfenders, smoked headlamp trim, sliding rear window with privacy glass, 115V/400W deck pwr outlet, fog lamps, remote keyless entry, cruise control, variable speed wipers, overhead console with compass & exterior temp gauge, sport seats with driver lumbar support, sport fabric seats, metallic-tone I/P, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, leather-wrapped shifter, dual visors with mirrors & extenders, backup camera & auto-dimming interior mirror with monitor, TRD Sport graphics, TOWING PKG 6500 Max tow cap, class 4 hitch, trans oil cooler, supplemental oil cooler, HD battery, 130-amp alternator, 7-pin connector with converter WHO WE AREAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEMU4FN4AZ695164
Stock: Z695164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 113,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,697$1,098 Below Market
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
1 OWNER, PA TRUCK WITH GOOD MILES!!! Fresh PA Inspection, new battery, headlights, and fresh oil change! Automatic, 4.0L, 4X4, SR-5 Package, back up camera, parking sensors, power windows and locks, cloth, cruise, CD with player with aux input, tow package, traction control, running boards, sliding rear window, bed liner, owner's manual and more....Stop in or call Today!!! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TELU4EN2AZ727929
Stock: 727929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 121,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,892$697 Below Market
GR Cadillac - Stanleytown / Virginia
A real head turner!! Are you interested in a simply sweet car? Then take a look at this handy Tacoma! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Other features include: Power door locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, 236 hp horsepower...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU4GN3AM091913
Stock: F119616B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 23,091 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,987
Razzari Ford - Merced / California
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4D Access Cab Super White 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 20/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TETX4CN9AZ705419
Stock: FP8041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 119,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,999$761 Below Market
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
1 OF THE CLEANEST EXAMPLES OF THIS TRUCK YOU WILL FIND FROM THE NEW MICHELINS UP! 2010 TOYOTA TACOMA DOUBLE CAB 4X4 ....SUPER WHITE WITH GREY CLOTH IN OUTSTANDING CONDITION... SR5....TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE .... THIS TOYOTA IS NOTHING BUT NICE!! ONE OF THE HOTTEST TRUCKS ON THE MARKET....6 CYL./AUTOMATIC....4 FULL DOORS ..... A BACK-UP CAMERA..... BUCKETS.... POWER WINDOWS.... POWER LOCKS.... POWER MIRRORS... AND... DID I MENTION IT'S A 4WD??? CLEAN CARFAX WITH A SOUTHERN HERITAGE....NEW CAR DEALER TRADE FROM RIGHT HERE IN MID TENN. RIDING ON A LIKE NEW SET OF MICHELIN TIRES.... THE BEST COLOR...WHITE.... THIS TRUCK RIDES,LOOKS,SMELLS...ALMOST NEW! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! HURRY IN OR CALL 615-859-9400 TODAY..... BEFORE SOMEONE GETS YOUR 2010 TOYOTA TACOMA 4X4 DOUBLE CAB! ...THE CRENCOR TRUCK AND VAN SUPERSTORE,SINCE 1989 WE HAVE BEEN SELLING ONLY TOP QUALITY PRE OWNED TRUCKS AND SUVS...SELECTED BY THE OWNER ...CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED SOUTHERN BRED SINCE 1989! ....THIS LOW MILE 4 DOOR TACOMA 4X4 SR5/TRD - This 2010 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab features a 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Super White with a Graphite Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Toyota is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4ENXAM048584
Stock: 048584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 188,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,900
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** Value Car ** Clean Carfax ** Convenience Package ** SR5 Package ** Great New England Truck ** 4WD ** Reliable ** Fun ** Non Smoker ** Very Clean ** Automatic ** This Tacoma has forever ahead of it with plenty of space still left on the odometer. Features include-- 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, 130 Amp Alternator, 7-Pin Connector w/Converter, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Brake assist, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Rear Bumper, Class IV Hitch, Color-Keyed Front Bumper, Convenience Package Option 1, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog & Driving Lamps, a Heavy-Duty Battery for those cold mornings, Leather Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Metallic Trim Instrument Panel, MP3 decoder, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Sliding Rear Window, Split folding rear seat, SR5 Badging, SR5 Grade Package, SR5 Package #2, Sunvisors w/Mirrors & Extenders, Supplemental Oil Cooler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Towing Package, Traction control, Variable Speed Wipers. To meet standards for value vehicles, all vehicles must pass a rigorous inspection. They must pass state inspection, and are completely serviced. Along with industry-leading heritage comes a 30 day/1,000 mile Powertrain Warranty. The vehicle is professionally detailed and hand waxed. Please call (603) 689-1500 for your personal appointment. Your time is important and want to help you save it. Thank you for choosing Toyota of Nashua!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4EN3AM043954
Stock: N8487C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 149,248 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,500$372 Below Market
Dale Howard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Iowa Falls / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TELU4EN1AZ740106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,501 milesFair Deal
$18,386
Colonial Toyota - Indiana / Pennsylvania
We know you will love the rugged capability of this 2010 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab 4X4 shown in Red! Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 connected to a smooth shifting Automatic transmission. This great battle-tested Four Wheel Drive capability will give back near 20mpg on the road and you will have a hard time finding a better work truck that will treat your wallet this kindly and look this fantastic. Enjoy eye-catching wheels, wide-flanged wheel openings, a bold grille, and bed liner, draw the eye around the exterior. Tacoma's Double Cab can best be described as functional and comfortable, with good overall fit and finish. This one comes with lots of features and conveniences that will appeal to the whole family with supportive cloth seating, cruise control, power windows/locks, and an AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player audio system. The safety list from Toyota includes ABS, braking assist, airbags, tire pressure monitor, and traction/stability control. This Tacoma is a solid performer, with quality construction, good handling, plenty of power, and plenty of room. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TELU4EN1AZ673734
Stock: N4963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,922
Leith Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner. NO ACCIDENTS, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Silver Streak Mica exterior and Graphite interior, Tacoma trim. Bed Liner, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats, Bed Liner. OPTION PACKAGES: Defroster-Linked Air Conditioning, Front Stabilizer Bar, 4-Speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission W/(Ect-I), Od, Pwr Door Locks, Pwr Windows, Front & Rear Side Curtain Airbags, Automatic Limited Slip Differential, 2.7L Dohc Efi 16-Valve I4 Vvt-I Engine, 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes (Abs) W/Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, Electronic Braking Distribution. Toyota Tacoma with Silver Streak Mica exterior and Graphite interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 159 HP at 5200 RPM*. LOCAL TRADE IN, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE EXPERTS REPORT: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. OUR OFFERINGS: At Leith Toyota, our goal is to ensure that all of our customers are completely satisfied. Our team consists of true professionals who are dedicated to our customers. We challenge ourselves every day with standards of excellence to maintain customers for life. We take great pride being one of the very best in customer service and satisfaction, and continually strive to improve upon our performance. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TETX4CN8AZ726715
Stock: T726715A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 46,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,198
Philpott Motors Hyundai - Nederland / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU4GN1AM100902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,764
AutoNation Honda at Bel Air Mall - Mobile / Alabama
Trd Sport Pkg Towing Pkg Deluxe AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD/MP3/Wma Changer Daytime Running Lights Graphite; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner. Clean Carfax, local purchase. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA This Tacoma has had a safety inspection completed by AutoNation Certified Technicians, to give you piece of mind. Options Include: Satellite Feature Dual Air Bags F&R Side Air Bags F&R Head Curtain Air Bags Daytime Running Lights Alloy Wheels Traction Control Stability Control ABS (4-Wheel) Anti-Theft System Air Conditioning Power Windows Power Door Locks Cruise Control Power Steering Tilt & Telescoping Wheel AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 (Single Disc) All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMKU4HN7AM026517
Stock: AM026517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 116,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,975
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
ALLOY WHEELS. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Toyota Tacoma 4D Access Cab Red Call us today for your VIP test drive! "We'll treat you like familyâ . We can help you get financed! The Don Franklin Family of Dealerships have been serving Kentucky since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, *15Yr/500,000Mi Powertrain Coverage available on most vehicles*. *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. The Don Franklin Family of dealerships have proudly been serving the Kentucky area since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, if you find a vehicle at any of our locations, we will bring it to your local Don Franklin Dealership.* Most of our vehicles qualify for our '15yr/500,000mi Powertrain Coverage'. Come see us and we will show you just how easy and stress free the purchase of a quality vehicle can be. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TETX4CN6AZ705362
Stock: AZ705362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 92,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,967$1,007 Below Market
Johnstons Toyota - New Hampton / New York
Looking for a ride that can do it all? You're sure to love the 2010 Toyota Tacoma, which is designed with high-end features like braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $18,967. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. This vehicle's stunning magnetic gray metallic exterior pairs nicely with its gray interior. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Johnstons Toyota is located in New Hampton, NY and proudly serves Warwick, Middletown, and Newburgh, New York. We are a premier Toyota Dealer in New York providing a full line of new and used cars , trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMMU4FN6AM016122
Stock: 60927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
- 5(61%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(11%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(1%)
- 2020 X2