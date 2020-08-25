Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TETX4CN6AZ705362

Stock: AZ705362

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020