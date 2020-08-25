Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

4,703 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tacoma Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,703 listings
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    109,025 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,209

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in White
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    141,827 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $2,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma

    70,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $14,856

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 in White
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6

    136,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,500

    $1,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    196,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,238

    $209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    191,338 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,877

    $1,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    113,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,697

    $1,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6

    121,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,892

    $697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma in White
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma

    23,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,987

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in White
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    119,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,999

    $761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in White
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    188,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    149,248 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,500

    $372 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    144,501 miles
    Fair Deal

    $18,386

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma

    100,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,922

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6

    46,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,198

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6

    110,786 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,764

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma

    116,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,975

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Tacoma V6

    92,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,967

    $1,007 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tacoma searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,703 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tacoma

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
Overall Consumer Rating
4.479 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Tacoma issues
tacoma10,02/21/2011
This is the six Toyota I have owned......probably the last. Toyota dealerships/service has always been the weak point in my experience with Toyota. I am currently driving a 2010 Tacoma double cab. Nice truck, but has a couple issues. Number one is the transmission; it always seems to be "searching" for the right "gear", not a big deal, just slightly annoying. It has done it now for almost 15,000 miles. Second issue is the AC/heater blower motor. It has been making a ticking sound for months. I took it to the dealer in December. They told me the motor is bad and it had been recalled. A replacement was ordered, but as yet has not arrived at dealer. I have given up talking to dealer.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Tacoma
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Tacoma info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings