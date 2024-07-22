- Honda updates the Odyssey with a revised exterior and enhanced tech features.
- 2025 model is equipped with a larger screen and standard wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
- There's still no hybrid powertrain option.
- This is the second refresh for the current-generation Odyssey, which debuted in 2018.
2025 Honda Odyssey: Updated, But Still No Hybrid
At least Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless now
The current Honda Odyssey has been on sale since 2018, so you'd expect that an updated version would be fully redesigned, with all sorts of new features and an economical powertrain to keep the nameplate at the top of its game. But no, the automaker will instead introduce a second refresh for this generation of Odyssey; the update will focus on an spruced-up appearance courtesy of new bumpers and a revised grille, plus a few new additions to the cabin. Honda's "if it ain't broke" ethos seems to be working — the Odyssey was the second-best-selling minivan last year, and is the first, according to Honda, when you exclude fleet sales — but we would be remiss not to mention that the 2025 Honda Odyssey is now the only minivan to not offer a hybrid powertrain.
But first, the highlights. Aside from the aforementioned enhancements for the exterior, the 2025 Odyssey sports larger foglight surrounds (they now melt into the lower portion of the front fascia) and new wheel designs throughout the lineup. Inside, the instrument panel is reconfigured, with a 7-inch digital display on the left side and a physical speedometer on the right. Every Odyssey comes with a new 9-inch touchscreen (up from 8 inches) with a faster processor, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad and additional USB-C ports. Touring and Elite grades also get an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system with a larger 12.8-inch display screen.
The updates to the Odyssey are welcome compared to an unchanged carryover, but Honda is missing an opportunity by sticking to a single powertrain. The V6 engine underhood produces a respectable 280 horsepower, and the 10-speed auto is smooth, but there's no getting around the superior fuel economy offered by rivals.
The 2025 Odyssey is rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), the same as last year's model. Toyota's Sienna, which comes only as a hybrid, earns an EPA estimate of 36 mpg all around. It starts at roughly $1,000 more than a similarly equipped Odyssey but with fuel economy ratings more than 50% higher than the Odyssey's (and nearly double with the city figure), you won't have to travel far to make up the price gap. The Chrysler Pacifica PHEV has a higher MSRP, but since it's a plug-in hybrid, it qualifies for tax incentives. Plus, it offers a useful 32 miles of all-electric range before you even tap into the gas engine. Kia hasn't announced EPA figures for the new Carnival Hybrid yet, but it's safe to assume it'll be more efficient than the Odyssey.
Trim level
2025 Odyssey price (includes $1,395 destination charge)
2024 Odyssey price (includes $1,395 destination charge)
Price change
|EX
|—
|$39,635
|—
|EX-L
|$43,315
|$42,705
|$610
|Sport-L
|$44,465
|$43,655
|$810
|Touring
|$48,005
|$46,895
|$1,110
|Elite
|$52,275
|$51,765
|$510
Edmunds says
The 2025 Honda Odyssey arrives with meaningful upgrades, but minivan shoppers looking to save money on fuel costs should take a hard look at hybrid-powered competitors.