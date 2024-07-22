The updates to the Odyssey are welcome compared to an unchanged carryover, but Honda is missing an opportunity by sticking to a single powertrain. The V6 engine underhood produces a respectable 280 horsepower, and the 10-speed auto is smooth, but there's no getting around the superior fuel economy offered by rivals.

The 2025 Odyssey is rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), the same as last year's model. Toyota's Sienna, which comes only as a hybrid, earns an EPA estimate of 36 mpg all around. It starts at roughly $1,000 more than a similarly equipped Odyssey but with fuel economy ratings more than 50% higher than the Odyssey's (and nearly double with the city figure), you won't have to travel far to make up the price gap. The Chrysler Pacifica PHEV has a higher MSRP, but since it's a plug-in hybrid, it qualifies for tax incentives. Plus, it offers a useful 32 miles of all-electric range before you even tap into the gas engine. Kia hasn't announced EPA figures for the new Carnival Hybrid yet, but it's safe to assume it'll be more efficient than the Odyssey.