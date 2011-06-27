Used 2001 Honda CR-V LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$18,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$18,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$18,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/351.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$18,750
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower146 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$18,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
$18,750
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$18,750
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$18,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$18,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$18,750
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$18,750
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$18,750
Length177.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3126 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
$18,750
Exterior Colors
  • Clover Green
  • Milano Red
  • Electron Blue
  • Taffeta White
  • Nighthawk Black
  • Satin Silver
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
$18,750
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P205/70R S tiresyes
Suspension
$18,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$18,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
