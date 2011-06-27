Estimated values
2001 Honda CR-V LX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$2,095
|$2,544
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,879
|$2,287
|Average
|$847
|$1,448
|$1,772
|Rough
|$595
|$1,016
|$1,257
Estimated values
2001 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,263
|$2,058
|$2,466
|Clean
|$1,134
|$1,846
|$2,216
|Average
|$874
|$1,422
|$1,717
|Rough
|$614
|$998
|$1,218
Estimated values
2001 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,262
|$2,708
|Clean
|$1,252
|$2,029
|$2,434
|Average
|$965
|$1,563
|$1,886
|Rough
|$678
|$1,097
|$1,338
Estimated values
2001 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$2,215
|$2,683
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,987
|$2,412
|Average
|$903
|$1,531
|$1,869
|Rough
|$634
|$1,074
|$1,325
Estimated values
2001 Honda CR-V SE AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$2,311
|$2,759
|Clean
|$1,292
|$2,073
|$2,479
|Average
|$996
|$1,597
|$1,921
|Rough
|$700
|$1,121
|$1,362
Estimated values
2001 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,411
|$2,377
|$2,876
|Clean
|$1,266
|$2,133
|$2,585
|Average
|$976
|$1,643
|$2,003
|Rough
|$686
|$1,153
|$1,421