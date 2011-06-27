Used 2001 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

Great vehicle, but ONE bad experience Brian , 11/15/2010 45 of 47 people found this review helpful Had 2 Hondas in my lifetime. A CR-V wasn't what I wanted, but I decided to try it, vs. a car. Overall a great time. Short/long trips, hauled people and animals, towed trailers, packed it full, traveled in heat and snow (Great!). Overall reliable vehicle. I've also enjoyed working on it (weekend mechanic) using Honda and Chilton manuals, saved some money. HOWEVER, I'm one of many victims of burned valves (Gen1 engines). Owners were NOT notified of this issue, there WAS a bulletin A03-038 issued to garages, it WAS Preventable, but Repairs for this known problem were at owner's expense ($2K+). HONDA'S reputation has suffered - I'm disappointed, not in CR-V, but in their management. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle! amirjones78 , 02/18/2012 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I had a 2001 Honda Cr-V SE and it was the most dependable vehicle I have ever had. I got it in 2006 with 60,000 miles and drove it until 2011 with 185,000 miles. I never had any mechanical problems with the CR-V. Only wear and tear and routine maintenance. Actually, a large routine maintenance error I made is the reason I had to get rid of the vehicle. I somehow never thought to change the transmission fluid; ever. At 185,000 the transmission started to slip and I knew the transmission would cost more than the vehicle was worth so I got rid of it. 185,000 miles on the original fluid is pretty good! It would've lasted forever if I had ever changed the fluid.

Reliable ride, classic look, holds it value Toby Peratrovich , 08/07/2016 SE AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful One of the safest older cars on the road. No recalls, no air bag issues. Very little maintenance. Road noise level fairly high. Not quite enough room for long legs. Terrific cargo space and flexibility. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

What happened to Honda reliability? B20ZFailed , 10/21/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Please do research on the valve/cylinder head failures that plague the 1997-2001 CRV. Mine burned a valve at 123k miles. This is a prevalent issue that will literally cost thousands of dollars to replace. If I would have known this I would have never bought this truck.