Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews

Great for a Big SUV, Still Prefer a Minivan undy6 , 09/29/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I buy new cars fairly often (every 1-2 yrs) and I've been flipping back and forth between SUV's and Minivans for about 7 yrs now. It's because I can't get all the features I love in one or the other. As far as this SUV goes it's my usual love/hate relationship. I've had this vehicle for about 4 months now and highly doubt I'll keep it past 6 - 9 months bc I just hate big SUV's. If you're a big SUV or truck person I think it's probably fantastic. I prefer more of a mid-size SUV or Minivan height myself. Yes, minivans are super goober and I swore I wouldn't be caught dead driving one ever. Four kids later and the practicality of minivans just turns me on! Report Abuse

Awesome car sawmillersyp , 08/02/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is by far one of the best vehicles I have owned. Traded in a 2010 Mercedes E350, loved that car but it does not even compare to the Denali. We looked at Suburban and they are beautiful as well but wanted a little more. Drove a Escalade ESV and loved it but just cannot see where there is a need for a extra $10-12k. So we went with the Denali and haven't looked back. Report Abuse

Great Auto Jim Gray , 01/29/2019 SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Be prepared for MPG. Other than that Super Vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2011 Yukon XL Denali the BEST!! Terry Parsley , 10/05/2016 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is a dream to drive and own. Beautifully appointed, great visibility and reliability. Love this car! !! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse