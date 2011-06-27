  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,018$30,745$33,522
Clean$27,117$29,751$32,420
Average$25,314$27,764$30,214
Rough$23,510$25,776$28,008
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,313$22,936$24,598
Clean$20,627$22,195$23,789
Average$19,256$20,712$22,170
Rough$17,884$19,230$20,552
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,113$33,422$37,791
Clean$28,176$32,342$36,548
Average$26,303$30,181$34,062
Rough$24,429$28,021$31,575
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,685$39,829$42,037
Clean$36,472$38,542$40,654
Average$34,047$35,967$37,888
Rough$31,621$33,393$35,122
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,449$31,513$35,632
Clean$26,566$30,494$34,460
Average$24,799$28,457$32,115
Rough$23,033$26,420$29,771
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,995$25,250$28,551
Clean$21,287$24,434$27,612
Average$19,871$22,802$25,733
Rough$18,456$21,169$23,855
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,535$46,717$49,977
Clean$42,134$45,207$48,332
Average$39,332$42,188$45,044
Rough$36,530$39,168$41,756
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,653$34,278$36,960
Clean$30,634$33,171$35,744
Average$28,597$30,955$33,312
Rough$26,560$28,739$30,880
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,226$26,197$28,211
Clean$23,447$25,351$27,283
Average$21,887$23,657$25,427
Rough$20,328$21,964$23,571
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,668$29,135$31,651
Clean$25,810$28,193$30,610
Average$24,094$26,310$28,527
Rough$22,378$24,427$26,445
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,733$41,159$44,655
Clean$36,519$39,829$43,186
Average$34,091$37,169$40,247
Rough$31,662$34,508$37,309
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,059$32,956$34,908
Clean$30,059$31,891$33,759
Average$28,060$29,761$31,463
Rough$26,061$27,631$29,166
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,133$35,741$40,413
Clean$30,131$34,586$39,083
Average$28,127$32,276$36,425
Rough$26,124$29,966$33,766
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,295$34,779$39,325
Clean$29,320$33,655$38,032
Average$27,370$31,406$35,444
Rough$25,420$29,158$32,857
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,524$27,007$30,537
Clean$22,767$26,134$29,532
Average$21,253$24,388$27,523
Rough$19,739$22,643$25,514
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,088$23,514$25,980
Clean$20,409$22,754$25,126
Average$19,052$21,234$23,416
Rough$17,695$19,714$21,707
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,306$21,934$23,600
Clean$19,652$21,225$22,823
Average$18,345$19,807$21,271
Rough$17,039$18,390$19,718
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,790$30,755$34,775
Clean$25,928$29,761$33,631
Average$24,204$27,773$31,343
Rough$22,480$25,785$29,055
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,939$26,335$29,777
Clean$22,201$25,483$28,798
Average$20,725$23,781$26,838
Rough$19,249$22,079$24,879
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,772$33,030$37,348
Clean$27,846$31,963$36,119
Average$25,994$29,828$33,662
Rough$24,142$27,693$31,204
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,878$33,294$35,765
Clean$29,885$32,218$34,588
Average$27,897$30,066$32,235
Rough$25,910$27,914$29,882
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,439$33,796$38,214
Clean$28,492$32,704$36,957
Average$26,597$30,519$34,442
Rough$24,702$28,335$31,928
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,988$28,686$32,436
Clean$24,184$27,759$31,369
Average$22,576$25,905$29,235
Rough$20,967$24,050$27,101
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,157$24,288$27,463
Clean$20,476$23,503$26,560
Average$19,115$21,933$24,753
Rough$17,753$20,363$22,946
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,116$17,354$19,623
Clean$14,630$16,793$18,977
Average$13,657$15,672$17,686
Rough$12,684$14,550$16,395
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,406$34,907$39,469
Clean$29,427$33,778$38,171
Average$27,470$31,522$35,574
Rough$25,514$29,266$32,977
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,887$25,126$28,411
Clean$21,183$24,314$27,476
Average$19,774$22,690$25,607
Rough$18,366$21,066$23,737
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,072$40,263$45,526
Clean$33,943$38,961$44,028
Average$31,686$36,359$41,033
Rough$29,429$33,756$38,037
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,697$26,057$29,462
Clean$21,966$25,214$28,493
Average$20,506$23,530$26,555
Rough$19,045$21,846$24,616
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,172$39,206$41,302
Clean$35,976$37,939$39,943
Average$33,584$35,404$37,226
Rough$31,192$32,870$34,508
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,409 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,754 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $17,695 to $25,980, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.