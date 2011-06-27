Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,018
|$30,745
|$33,522
|Clean
|$27,117
|$29,751
|$32,420
|Average
|$25,314
|$27,764
|$30,214
|Rough
|$23,510
|$25,776
|$28,008
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,313
|$22,936
|$24,598
|Clean
|$20,627
|$22,195
|$23,789
|Average
|$19,256
|$20,712
|$22,170
|Rough
|$17,884
|$19,230
|$20,552
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,113
|$33,422
|$37,791
|Clean
|$28,176
|$32,342
|$36,548
|Average
|$26,303
|$30,181
|$34,062
|Rough
|$24,429
|$28,021
|$31,575
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,685
|$39,829
|$42,037
|Clean
|$36,472
|$38,542
|$40,654
|Average
|$34,047
|$35,967
|$37,888
|Rough
|$31,621
|$33,393
|$35,122
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,449
|$31,513
|$35,632
|Clean
|$26,566
|$30,494
|$34,460
|Average
|$24,799
|$28,457
|$32,115
|Rough
|$23,033
|$26,420
|$29,771
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,995
|$25,250
|$28,551
|Clean
|$21,287
|$24,434
|$27,612
|Average
|$19,871
|$22,802
|$25,733
|Rough
|$18,456
|$21,169
|$23,855
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,535
|$46,717
|$49,977
|Clean
|$42,134
|$45,207
|$48,332
|Average
|$39,332
|$42,188
|$45,044
|Rough
|$36,530
|$39,168
|$41,756
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,653
|$34,278
|$36,960
|Clean
|$30,634
|$33,171
|$35,744
|Average
|$28,597
|$30,955
|$33,312
|Rough
|$26,560
|$28,739
|$30,880
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,226
|$26,197
|$28,211
|Clean
|$23,447
|$25,351
|$27,283
|Average
|$21,887
|$23,657
|$25,427
|Rough
|$20,328
|$21,964
|$23,571
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,668
|$29,135
|$31,651
|Clean
|$25,810
|$28,193
|$30,610
|Average
|$24,094
|$26,310
|$28,527
|Rough
|$22,378
|$24,427
|$26,445
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,733
|$41,159
|$44,655
|Clean
|$36,519
|$39,829
|$43,186
|Average
|$34,091
|$37,169
|$40,247
|Rough
|$31,662
|$34,508
|$37,309
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,059
|$32,956
|$34,908
|Clean
|$30,059
|$31,891
|$33,759
|Average
|$28,060
|$29,761
|$31,463
|Rough
|$26,061
|$27,631
|$29,166
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,133
|$35,741
|$40,413
|Clean
|$30,131
|$34,586
|$39,083
|Average
|$28,127
|$32,276
|$36,425
|Rough
|$26,124
|$29,966
|$33,766
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,295
|$34,779
|$39,325
|Clean
|$29,320
|$33,655
|$38,032
|Average
|$27,370
|$31,406
|$35,444
|Rough
|$25,420
|$29,158
|$32,857
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,524
|$27,007
|$30,537
|Clean
|$22,767
|$26,134
|$29,532
|Average
|$21,253
|$24,388
|$27,523
|Rough
|$19,739
|$22,643
|$25,514
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,088
|$23,514
|$25,980
|Clean
|$20,409
|$22,754
|$25,126
|Average
|$19,052
|$21,234
|$23,416
|Rough
|$17,695
|$19,714
|$21,707
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,306
|$21,934
|$23,600
|Clean
|$19,652
|$21,225
|$22,823
|Average
|$18,345
|$19,807
|$21,271
|Rough
|$17,039
|$18,390
|$19,718
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,790
|$30,755
|$34,775
|Clean
|$25,928
|$29,761
|$33,631
|Average
|$24,204
|$27,773
|$31,343
|Rough
|$22,480
|$25,785
|$29,055
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,939
|$26,335
|$29,777
|Clean
|$22,201
|$25,483
|$28,798
|Average
|$20,725
|$23,781
|$26,838
|Rough
|$19,249
|$22,079
|$24,879
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,772
|$33,030
|$37,348
|Clean
|$27,846
|$31,963
|$36,119
|Average
|$25,994
|$29,828
|$33,662
|Rough
|$24,142
|$27,693
|$31,204
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,878
|$33,294
|$35,765
|Clean
|$29,885
|$32,218
|$34,588
|Average
|$27,897
|$30,066
|$32,235
|Rough
|$25,910
|$27,914
|$29,882
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,439
|$33,796
|$38,214
|Clean
|$28,492
|$32,704
|$36,957
|Average
|$26,597
|$30,519
|$34,442
|Rough
|$24,702
|$28,335
|$31,928
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,988
|$28,686
|$32,436
|Clean
|$24,184
|$27,759
|$31,369
|Average
|$22,576
|$25,905
|$29,235
|Rough
|$20,967
|$24,050
|$27,101
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,157
|$24,288
|$27,463
|Clean
|$20,476
|$23,503
|$26,560
|Average
|$19,115
|$21,933
|$24,753
|Rough
|$17,753
|$20,363
|$22,946
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,116
|$17,354
|$19,623
|Clean
|$14,630
|$16,793
|$18,977
|Average
|$13,657
|$15,672
|$17,686
|Rough
|$12,684
|$14,550
|$16,395
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,406
|$34,907
|$39,469
|Clean
|$29,427
|$33,778
|$38,171
|Average
|$27,470
|$31,522
|$35,574
|Rough
|$25,514
|$29,266
|$32,977
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,887
|$25,126
|$28,411
|Clean
|$21,183
|$24,314
|$27,476
|Average
|$19,774
|$22,690
|$25,607
|Rough
|$18,366
|$21,066
|$23,737
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,072
|$40,263
|$45,526
|Clean
|$33,943
|$38,961
|$44,028
|Average
|$31,686
|$36,359
|$41,033
|Rough
|$29,429
|$33,756
|$38,037
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,697
|$26,057
|$29,462
|Clean
|$21,966
|$25,214
|$28,493
|Average
|$20,506
|$23,530
|$26,555
|Rough
|$19,045
|$21,846
|$24,616
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options

|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,172
|$39,206
|$41,302
|Clean
|$35,976
|$37,939
|$39,943
|Average
|$33,584
|$35,404
|$37,226
|Rough
|$31,192
|$32,870
|$34,508