Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Lots of wows but some why did they do this's?
Be sure to take this truck on an extended test drive. I was in the car business for 30 years and must be a slow learner but didn't heed my own advice. The cabin is very nice and comfortable which is important because we are driving long distances pulling a 5th wheel. Performance and towing capability are good but I think the published tow rating is optimistic. I am pulling a 14,500# unit and feel I am undersized. GMC rates this truck to pull 17,100- it's a diesel. The engine and trans are fine but the suspension is light. My other sore spot is the the sloppy steering. It's light without an load and terrible when pulling. I wouldn't recommend this product and will be not keeping it for long.
Who says Valentines are always red!
Picked up a stone blue 2016 2500 Denali from Bayer Motors in Comanche TX. Best truck ever, as my wife says. 500 mile drive to dealer was definitely worth it. Looking for a big loaded truck? Call Jeremy. It’s been a year and this truck has been a real workhorse. Pulling trees and clearing/hauling are no problem. Has been our best truck to date
Life long GM fan is loosing faith.
Some painted bumpers do not hold up. Eight months old and my bumper has no less than twenty chips. Some as big as a quarter. The dealer did not want to stand behind it and said don't bring it back here... Wow.
Work Truck
4
3rd 2500HD SLT and Love it
