Consumer Rating
(10)
2014 Ford Fusion Energi Review

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • eye-catching styling
  • qualifies for high-occupancy vehicle lane access in California.
  • Price premium over regular Fusion Hybrid
  • very small trunk
  • MyFord Touch interface responds slowly to user input and is prone to glitches.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is pricey compared with the already very fuel-efficient Fusion Hybrid, it's still a great choice if you're looking for a hybrid car with plug-in capability.

Vehicle overview

If there's a holy grail for hybrid cars, it would likely be the ability to combine the top-notch fuel economy numbers everybody expects from a hybrid with attractive styling and relatively normal driving dynamics. The 2014 Ford Fusion Energi just might have found the grail.

This most efficient member of the Fusion midsize sedan line uses plug-in hybrid technology that allows it to run solely under electric power for about 19 miles before changing over to normal hybrid operation. This engineering attribute allows it to achieve an EPA combined rating of 88 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent). For comparison, the Toyota Prius Plug-In rates 95 MPGe and the Chevrolet Volt earns 98 MPGe. Note, however, that the "e" estimate relates to when the Energi is running in full electric mode. After that, it gets about 38 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

At the same time, the Fusion Energi shares the snazzy styling, roomy cabin, relatively spirited performance and quiet and refined ride quality of the rest of the Ford Fusion family. It's also available with the same high-tech features, including adaptive cruise control, automated parking assist and, for better or worse, the latest generation of MyFord Touch.

The Energi sounds like a winner to us until you consider the cost. This latest perk in powertrain technology doesn't come cheap, as the entry-level 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury will cost you quite a few thousand dollars more than a comparably equipped 2014 Fusion Hybrid SE. The value proposition for the Energi looks even worse now that Ford has added an even less expensive Fusion Hybrid S model for 2014.

Given the big price difference, the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is hard to recommend over the highly regarded Fusion Hybrid. That said, early adopters who don't mind spending the extra green to be extra green will find the Energi compares favorably to its few rivals in this new plug-in hybrid car segment. The Chevrolet Volt offers about double the electric-only range, but it seats only four, and those in back will find cramped quarters compared with those of the Ford. You could also consider the Toyota Prius Plug-In hybrid, as it costs less and offers a comfortable and spacious cabin. But its shorter electric-only range (15 miles) and inferior interior quality may turn off those willing to pay for something with more style and substance. Of course, you may want to take a look at the 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In hybrid, which offers even higher fuel economy numbers but is considerably more expensive than the Ford.

Neither the plug-in Fusion nor the Accord makes quite the social statement as the Prius or Volt, which may suit some folks just fine. For those who want an efficient plug-in hybrid car that looks and drives much like a normal midsize sedan, the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is worth a look.

2014 Ford Fusion Energi models

The 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is a five-passenger extended-range (plug-in) hybrid sedan that comes in two trim levels: SE Luxury and Titanium.

The SE Luxury comes loaded with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated auto-dimming mirrors, keypad entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power front seats (eight-way driver with lumbar and four-way passenger), heated front seats, driver memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air ducts, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a trip computer and a 110-volt household-style power outlet. Electronic features include the Sync voice-activated audio and cell phone interface; the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two 4-inch configurable gauge cluster displays); and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

Options on the SE Luxury include keyless entry/ignition, remote start with pre-heating/-cooling of the interior, a heated steering wheel, inflatable (airbag) rear seatbelts, the Driver Assist package (automatic high-beam control, rain-sensing wipers, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist), rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote ignition and a sunroof. Also optional are a navigation system, an automated parallel-parking system (with front parking sensors) and adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake support.

The Titanium adds the following to the SE Luxury's standard features: keyless entry/ignition, remote start with pre-heating/-cooling of the interior, a rear spoiler, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, front sport seats and an upgraded audio system with 12 speakers and HD radio. The SE Luxury's other optional features are also optional here.

Exclusive options for the Titanium include a Premium Leather package and heated and ventilated front seats.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is now available with a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and inflatable (airbag) rear seatbelts.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Ford Fusion Energi has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor that's fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. The combined hybrid output totals 195 horsepower that's sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT). The battery pack is considerably larger than the one in the standard Fusion Hybrid, which allows the Energi to be propelled up to 85 mph or for up to 19 miles purely on electric power. However, if you tend to drive aggressively, you'll find that the gas engine will fire up at much lower speeds when the car is in its default EV Auto mode.

In Edmunds testing, we measured consistent 0-60 times at just under 8 seconds, or about a second quicker than a Chevrolet Volt. Incidentally, we also put the Fusion Energi into its EV Now mode (which locks in all-electric operation) and recorded an electric-only 0-60 run at a painfully slow 15 seconds, which is 6 seconds behind a Volt in EV mode. Obviously, the Ford's EV Now mode is not intended for maximum acceleration, but rather for maximum efficiency and is best used in city driving conditions.

According to the EPA, the Fusion Energi achieves a combined MPGe of 88 miles, but as stated earlier that's when it is only running via electric power. Once that electric range is used up, it operates like the standard Fusion Hybrid and earns an EPA combined estimate of 38 mpg city. Think of it this way. If you drove around 57 miles a day and recharged the Energi at night, you would only use about a gallon of gas a day.

Ford says the battery can be fully charged in 7 hours with a 120-volt power source or 2.5 hours using a 240-volt source. We validated both of those claims, but keep in mind that you will see the cost of plugging in at night on your electricity bill.

Safety

The 2014 Ford Fusion Energi comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers.

Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver-drowsiness detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist (it automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane) and collision warning with brake support.

In Edmunds testing, the Fusion Energi came to a stop from 60 mph in a segment-average 128 feet. The government gave the Fusion Energi five out of five stars for overall crash protection, along with five stars for frontal protection and four stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the non-hybrid but otherwise similar Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2014 Ford Fusion Energi drives much like the similar Fusion Hybrid. Acceleration is adequate for daily use around town, and there's enough power for passing on the highway, too, especially if you plan ahead. We also like how the car is very quiet at highway speeds. As with most hybrid cars, acclimating to the regenerative braking system (which is used to recharge the battery pack) requires a little time, and inching either forward or backward into a parking stall takes a delicate touch on the brake pedal, but the Fusion Energi does a better job of this than many others. Helping with this learning curve is Ford's dashboard braking coach that tells you how much energy you've captured during the last stop.

Compared with the Hybrid, the Energi offers the driver more control of the car's all-electric drive. With the EV mode button, the driver is able to switch the car's operation among three modes: EV Now all-electric (up to 85 mph or for up to 19 miles), EV Auto for normal hybrid power blend (like the Fusion Hybrid) or an EV Later mode that favors the gas engine and conserves battery power for later use.

Thanks to its sophisticated suspension design, the Energi possesses impressive handling and ride dynamics. Driven around turns, the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is confident and composed, and its steering is remarkably communicative.

Interior

Inside the Fusion Energi's cabin, high-quality materials show Ford's continuing dedication to improving the passenger environment. The dashboard and center stack are uncluttered and tastefully designed, although this look can also come across as a bit austere and uninviting, especially with an all-black interior.

With the highly adjustable power driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, just about everybody should be able to find a comfortable driving position. The passenger seat is just as supportive, while the split-folding rear seats are well contoured and have plenty of legroom. You might assume that the Fusion's swoopy styling would cut down on rear headroom, yet it is comparable to its competition, with enough clearance for normal-size adults. Visibility to the front is relatively unhindered, thanks to the Fusion's slender front roof pillars.

The MyFord Touch system interface consists of a main display and supporting gauge cluster displays along with touch controls, steering wheel buttons and the Sync voice-control system. It's a smart idea in theory, and it provides some nice customization possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve involved for the user, and even with Ford's recent updates, we've found that the system requires periodic reboots to maintain functionality. Also, it's distracting to use on the move, because the touchscreen's buttons are small and hard to locate, and the screen is often slow to respond to touch.

The illuminated fender-mounted charge port pulses and adds quadrants of light with the state of battery charging. The MyFord Mobile smartphone app or a computer enables a number of special, remote features: scheduling off-peak home charging at a time of your choosing (may also be selected in-car), pre-heating or -cooling the interior of the car, monitoring and displaying the Focus Energi's state of charge, current driving range and locating charge stations and planning routes to them.

One notable downside to the Fusion Energi is its small trunk. Due to the larger battery pack, luggage capacity is just 8.2 cubic feet, or 4 less than the regular Hybrid and only half that of the regular Fusion.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Purchase Decision Ever!
slawik,04/03/2014
I bought the car as a company advertising gimmick (limo rental), since we had excess solar energy being produced at our offices and wanted to advertise a completely emissions-free car (for its first 20 miles on each charge). I drove it for the first two weeks exclusively and did not want to turn over the keys. I own over thirty cars, including a Mercedes S600 and several classic Bentleys and Rolls Royce, but yet driving this one makes me the proudest. I'm actually rediscovering the fun of taking off fast from stop lights, this time in EV only mode, completely noiselessly and without fumes. Why can't they make all cars this much clean fun to drive - I can't stop talking about it...
334mpg this year 263 mpg two year average
TC51D,09/23/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Leased a new 2014 Fusion Energi in July 2014. Drove the car for an entire year locally. Went to the gas station on the cars one year anniversary bought 11 gallons of gas for $33.00. Cost of the electricity for a year was $48.00 Total out of pocket expenses was $81.00 for 2580 in city miles driven. In city includes 50 to 60 mile round trips and freeway driving. Most miles on electric only has been 34. I normally get about 29 miles on electric only per charge. Never a worry though the gas hybrid engine is always there to take over. NAV hand free phone etc all great. Interior styling is also very modern and nice. Adaptive cruise control is very advance. If another car pulls in front of you on the freeway the car can tell if it is going faster than you and thus no breaking required. And friend of mine bought one he lives in CA and drives 300 and 400 mile trips and averages 58 MPG with his. Lots of mountain driving for him. Great car great incentives from the government you just can't go wrong with this car. Absolute Grand Slam by Ford. Good Looking, Comfortable, Great Mileage, Technologically Advanced . If your in the market for a new car this has to be at the top of the list. 8-20-16 Update. this last fiscal year I put 4 gallons of gas in the car for the entire year. Mileage for the year is 334 mpg. The two year average is 263mpg. Still love the car absolutely no problems with the vehicle, No complaints. Everything works no reason to go to the shop except for an oil change.
Great vehicle, the plug in is the bonus
teo_baby,03/29/2014
I have had my vehicle for 3 weeks now. Have 850 miles on it and still have not been to the gas station. I have a quarter tank of gas. The interior of the vehicle is very nicely done. The seats are very comfortable and supportive. Fit and finish is up there with entry luxury vehicles. The technology is quite advanced. I have the adaptive cruise and blind spot detections system. It also alerts you if you are in danger of an imminent crash. The exterior styling is distinctive. If you are considering a plug in Prius or plug in Accord, check out the Fusion.
Expected a lot, got more
geoff17,06/08/2014
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I can't imagine someone being unhappy with this vehicle unless they got a lemon. It handles and drives amazing, the interior might as well be a lincoln in the Titanium trim. It does what it says, and its not taking me 7 hours to charge. 1 hour puts 4 miles on the Bat life. Using gas less than expected. Drove home 45 mins from dealer and put on another 100 miles. Gas stuck on F. It takes off quick, not that I'd drive like that too often. I do not notice horsepower limitations on highway either. I love the keyless start, entry. No finding keys. No gas! You will notice significantly quicker battery depletion with heater on.
See all 10 reviews of the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi
Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Overview

The Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Energi Sedan. Available styles include Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury is priced between $11,990 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 50506 and50506 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford Fusion Energis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford Fusion Energi for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 Fusion Energis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,990 and mileage as low as 50506 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford Fusion Energis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,553.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,614.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,868.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,415.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford Fusion Energi?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion Energi lease specials

