If there's a holy grail for hybrid cars, it would likely be the ability to combine the top-notch fuel economy numbers everybody expects from a hybrid with attractive styling and relatively normal driving dynamics. The 2014 Ford Fusion Energi just might have found the grail.

This most efficient member of the Fusion midsize sedan line uses plug-in hybrid technology that allows it to run solely under electric power for about 19 miles before changing over to normal hybrid operation. This engineering attribute allows it to achieve an EPA combined rating of 88 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent). For comparison, the Toyota Prius Plug-In rates 95 MPGe and the Chevrolet Volt earns 98 MPGe. Note, however, that the "e" estimate relates to when the Energi is running in full electric mode. After that, it gets about 38 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

At the same time, the Fusion Energi shares the snazzy styling, roomy cabin, relatively spirited performance and quiet and refined ride quality of the rest of the Ford Fusion family. It's also available with the same high-tech features, including adaptive cruise control, automated parking assist and, for better or worse, the latest generation of MyFord Touch.

The Energi sounds like a winner to us until you consider the cost. This latest perk in powertrain technology doesn't come cheap, as the entry-level 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury will cost you quite a few thousand dollars more than a comparably equipped 2014 Fusion Hybrid SE. The value proposition for the Energi looks even worse now that Ford has added an even less expensive Fusion Hybrid S model for 2014.

Given the big price difference, the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is hard to recommend over the highly regarded Fusion Hybrid. That said, early adopters who don't mind spending the extra green to be extra green will find the Energi compares favorably to its few rivals in this new plug-in hybrid car segment. The Chevrolet Volt offers about double the electric-only range, but it seats only four, and those in back will find cramped quarters compared with those of the Ford. You could also consider the Toyota Prius Plug-In hybrid, as it costs less and offers a comfortable and spacious cabin. But its shorter electric-only range (15 miles) and inferior interior quality may turn off those willing to pay for something with more style and substance. Of course, you may want to take a look at the 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In hybrid, which offers even higher fuel economy numbers but is considerably more expensive than the Ford.

Neither the plug-in Fusion nor the Accord makes quite the social statement as the Prius or Volt, which may suit some folks just fine. For those who want an efficient plug-in hybrid car that looks and drives much like a normal midsize sedan, the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi is worth a look.