2019 Chevrolet Volt
What’s new
- New optional 7.2-kWh onboard charger reduces charging time
- Revised infotainment system and new high-definition rearview camera
- Power driver's seat now available
- Part of the second Volt generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- More all-electric range than most plug-in hybrids
- Plenty of advanced tech and safety features are available
- Nimble and easy to drive in the city
- Rear seat and luggage area aren't as roomy as that of some rivals
- Interior material quality is disappointing
- Tricky parking since the car's nose is hard to see
Which Volt does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
It's fair to say that no vehicle bridges the gap between hybrids and pure electric vehicles better than the 2019 Chevrolet Volt. When it comes to all-electric range, no other plug-in hybrid can match the EPA-rated 53 miles. What does that mean? Well, you drive the Volt about 53 miles before it needs to switch over to its gasoline engine. For a lot of people, that means not even having to use the engine at all on a daily basis.
After that, it's like any other hybrid on the road. Fill it up with gas, drive until you run out, then fill it up again and keep on moving. The Volt is also surprisingly good to drive. It accelerates quickly, brakes well and even handles well on curvy back roads. One notable upgrade this year is the Volt's newly optional 7.2-kWh onboard charger. Compared to the existing 3.6-kWh unit, this higher capacity charger cuts 240-volt charging times in half, to about 2.3 hours to completely recharge.
The Volt's interior also has a new infotainment interface and an optional power-adjustable driver's seat. All together, these changes help the Volt maintain its high ranking for a plug-in hybrid. There are some appealing competitors to look at, such as the Kia Niro Plug-In, the Honda Clarity Plug-In and the Prius Prime. But in the end, we wouldn't be surprised if you landed on the 2019 Chevrolet Volt.
What's it like to live with?
Plug-in hybrids have a limited customer base, but the Volt will likely please interested buyers. It has impressive all-electric range and transitions smoothly from battery to engine power. We learned this over the course of a two-year test that logged nearly 29,000 miles of city driving and road-trip range testing. Is it the right car for you? Read our Chevy Volt long-term test to find out. Note that while we tested a 2016 Volt, most of our observations apply to the 2019 model as well.
Chevrolet Volt models
The 2019 Volt is a five-seat, plug-in hybrid hatchback sedan offered in LT and Premier trims. Both come with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of twin electric motors, a 1.5-liter gasoline engine/generator and an 18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 149 horsepower and 294 pound-feet of torque. You need to plug it in to recharge fully, but the battery pack can also be partially recharged on the go from the gas engine/generator and regenerative braking.
Standard feature highlights for the Volt LT include 17-inch wheels, a 3.6-kWh onboard charger, LED headlights (low-beam) and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Notable technology features for the Volt are a reconfigurable driver information and gauge cluster display screen, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity), an 8-inch central touchscreen interface, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Optional for the LT is a Comfort package that includes heated mirrors, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel. Leather upholstery can be ordered with the LT Comfort package as well. An eight-speaker Bose audio system is available as a stand-alone option.
Move up to the Volt Premier and you get the LT's equipment, the contents of the Comfort package, the Bose audio system, plus different 17-inch wheels, a 7.2-kWh onboard charger (which speeds up charging time), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated rear outboard seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat with two-way lumbar adjustment, and an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular).
The faster 7.2-kWh onboard charging system is available as a stand-alone option for the LT. A Driver Confidence package is available for the LT and Premier trims and it includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Driver Confidence 2 package for the Premier trim (requires the Driver Confidence package) adds forward collision warning with automatic low-speed emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive headlights.
If you get the Driver Confidence 2 package, you can also spring for adaptive cruise control and an upgraded automatic emergency braking system. A navigation system and a wireless charging pad for cellphones are optional for the Premier.
Trim tested
The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a Chevrolet Volt Premier (1.5L inline-4 plug-in hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Chevy Volt has received some revisions, including the addition of an optional 7.2-kWh onboard charger and a new infotainment interface. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Chevrolet Volt, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling9.0
Drivability10.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility6.0
Quality9.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids9.0
Voice control9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Volt.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- handling & steering
- acceleration
- technology
- transmission
- spaciousness
- safety
- dashboard
- fuel efficiency
- electrical system
- visibility
- infotainment system
- off-roading
- engine
- value
- maintenance & parts
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
We own a 2017 Prius plugin hybrid, Tesla Model 3 dual motor Performance Package with Extended Range, and a new 2019 Chevy Volt Premier with all the options for safety. The difference in performance between the Prius and Volt is huge. Volt = 7 sec vs Prius at 11.5 sec. which is very noticeable in real world driving. The Prius feels cheap, with a poor suspension that cannot manage the winding road or a rough surface road. Volt handles much better and in a ride from CA To IN (2000 miles) it managed 3-4 miles better on a gallon of gas than our Prius following me at 65-75 mph. The Prius computer clearly lies about the mileage it was getting where the Volt on board computer was correct in computing mileage. At 70 mph on a tank of gas the Volt achieved 47 where Prius got 43 if you actually checked the real mileage by comparing the gas used and mileage driven. The Volt was MSRP was $41.5k, but the dealer took $6k off the price so it was $35.5 out the door. Already received the $800 PG&E rebate and the $1500 state credit check. After the $7500 dollar Fed tax credit the total cost is $25.7k for twice the car the Prius is. We have the higher voltage 230v charger in the garage so we only pay $1.52 for 60 miles of driving. Most places we go have all free electric charging at work, Cisco, and public parking garages have free charging in Monterey. We average 120 mpg equivalent on battery when we actually pay to charge which is only 50% of the time and 48 mpg on the gas engine which is used less that 20% of the time. The Tesla performance is on another level all together with 0-60 times 50% faster than a Mustang GT HO V8 and faster than a stock 2019 Corvette, and seats four 6’5” people comfortably. While safety features of the Volt are impressive, the Tesla autopilot reduces driver workload significantly as long as you aren’t weaving through heavy traffic like a lunatic. Overall the Chevy Volt is worth $10k-15k more than any Prius, yet costs less because of better tax incentives, and is much more fun to drive. The Tesla has incredible performance for a sedan but costs twice as much as the Volt. My son drives the Prius now and constantly asks to drive the Volt. We don’t let him drive the Tesla because he doesn’t know how to handle a car that is four times faster from 0-60 or 0-100 than a Prius, and can reach speeds of 162 mph. The Volt is the best bargain in the US, and worth much more than any Prius or Honda Insight, yet cost less.
The Chevy Onstar thing is crap. Features that are free with other manufactures, like location, remote start, charge, etc. require a $15 / month payment with Chevy. The car itself is great. Damn shame that Chevy has decided to discontinue this model. It goes over 50 miles on a charge. Consequently I almost never buy gas for it. It has an electric drivers seat to make it easy to adjust your position. Unfortunately it doesn't remember the settings for alternate drivers. The adaptive cruise control is great. For a small car it has a lot of trunk space. The rear seats fold down. It handles well and has a surprising amount of power. It works well with Android Auto. There is really no reason to buy the navigation option. Well it's been a year and a half of hybrid happiness. Locate vehicle now works without a subscription. Likewise with lock / unlock; start / stop; and sound the horn or turn on the lights I get an error with connected services. I'm not sure what the problem is, but it is minor. I took it in recently for a minor recall service. It has over 10,000 miles on it, mostly electric. The recall service was free. No other maintenance was necessary at this time. Why did Chevy discontinue this great car?
Best car I ever owned. Went 3400 miles before refueling with gas! My electric range is 63, well above the stated 53 for this car. Unlike the 2013 Prius I had before, 0-60 in 7 seconds beats 0-60 in 12 every time! We got our Volt our of state and my wife followed me back in our Prius on the 500 mile trip. Driving 65-75mph, the Volt got 47 on gas, while the Prius only got 43. Those of you who drive a Prius, check your mileage with pad and pencil. People who check find that unlike other cars, the Prius computer overstates its mileage by 3-4 mpg (there is a blog for people complaining about this), typically! When I have a bad back, the Volt seats are the most comfortable place to sit. The rear view camera has better definition and (unlike the Prius due to a bad angle on the screen) is easier to view in direct sunlight. I do recommend the blind side detection, as outside visibility is not the best. Also, the rear seat headroom, though more roomy than the previous Volt, is still not adequate for those over 6 ft tall. Can easily accommodate a bicycle, backpack, and other gear for one rider in the back. With rear seat down, rear storage is more than adequate. In Myrtle Beach, we have numerous FREE quick charge stations close by or 30-40 miles from our house. As a result, we are getting over 150 mpgeq! With the optional 7.2 KW quick charge module, we can stop at Tanger outlet and to go Starbucks and do some shopping with a full, FREE charge when we return. Our Volt will charge completely in about two hours for another 63 miles of gas free driving! My son also has a Prius (2014) and he begs us to drive the Volt when he comes home, as the Volt has so much better power and performance. Such a shame that with the demise of the $7500 tax credit this year, Chevrolet has decided to stop making the Volt. Sales have been strong over the years, considered Chevy never advertised for it, and most sales were driven by strong word of mouth recommendations, like mine! Finally, unlike the Nissan Leaf which reported loses 25% of its rated range after 100,000 miles, a Volt blogger who has now reached 400K on this Volt, still has the original batteries, and has lost only 2% of this original range!
I traded a 13 volt for a 19 volt . The 13 was a great commuter car flashy interior and had respectable acceleration . The gas generator made it a great all around car. Now the first drive in the 19 proved to show me the volt I always wanted ! Great acceleration much longer range (62 mi and its still cold where I live) better fuel mileage and lots of safety equipment and it doesn't scrape the front spoiler as much as my previous car. To bad GM dumped this car its a winner
Sponsored cars related to the Volt
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$33,520
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premier 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$38,120
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Volt safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Provides audible and visual warnings of moving objects behind you as you're backing out of a parking space. It's standard equipment.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns of an impending collision with the vehicle ahead of you. Low-speed automatic braking is also included. Optional on the Volt Premier.
- OnStar
- Includes various safety-related features, including emergency assistance and remote door locking and unlocking.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Volt vs. the competition
Chevrolet Volt vs. Honda Clarity
The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid is the closest competitor to the Volt when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) range. On a single charge, the Clarity Plug-In is rated by the EPA to go 47 miles. That means that the Honda can make all sorts of city trips and long sections of road trips on electric energy alone. The Clarity is also a bit larger than the Volt, with more passenger and cargo capacity for families.
Chevrolet Volt vs. Toyota Prius Prime
The Prius Prime is essentially a plug-in version of the standard Toyota Prius. The Prius Prime only offers about 25 miles of EV range (about half of what the Volt gives you), but it has significantly higher fuel economy when the electricity runs out: an EPA-estimated 54 mpg combined compared to the Volt's 42 mpg combined. The Prius Prime is less expensive, too.
Chevrolet Volt vs. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
If you're looking for a nimble, relatively inexpensive plug-in hybrid, the Kia Niro is a viable option. It has less EV range than the Volt (26 miles to the Volt's 53 miles) but EPA-combined estimates put it at 46 mpg, which is very respectable. What's more, the Niro's starting price is significantly lower than the Volt's — an appealing advantage for price-conscious shoppers.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Volt a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Volt?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Volt:
- New optional 7.2-kWh onboard charger reduces charging time
- Revised infotainment system and new high-definition rearview camera
- Power driver's seat now available
- Part of the second Volt generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Volt reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Volt a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Volt?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Volt is the 2019 Chevrolet Volt LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,520.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $33,520
- Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $38,120
What are the different models of Chevrolet Volt?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Volt
The 2019 Chevrolet Volt is one of the better plug-in hybrids on the market right now. Its powertrain provides up to 53 miles of electric-only range, which is about twice as much as most other plug-in hybrids on the market. Once its battery runs out, the Chevrolet Volt's ace in the hole is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that kicks in once the battery runs low, allowing the Volt to drive up to 400 miles, a range that matches or exceeds that of a typical gasoline-powered car. And for 2019, the Volt gets an optional 7.2-kWh onboard charger that should cut 240-volt charging time in half. That means you can fill up on electricity in a little over two hours.
The Chevrolet Volt's 53-mile battery is sized to cope with the average commute, which means that owners may go weeks, if not months, without visiting a gas station. Functionally, it works like a pure battery-powered car, but the presence of the gasoline engine eliminates range anxiety. The gas engine starts up automatically when the battery gets low, and if there are no charging stations to be found, it operates like any other hybrid.
We like the Volt's interior. It's more conventional than the original Volt and feels less like a concept car (or an Apple prototype). The front seats are comfortable, though we wish power adjustment was an option. The back seat is split by the T-shaped battery pack, and while the cushions are shaped for three passengers, it really only accommodates two in comfort — and even then, we use that term loosely. Cargo space is 10.6 cubic feet, which is skimpy by hatchback standards, but the back seat folds down to accommodate larger items.
The Volt's plug-in hybrid powertrain uses a pair of electric motors that develop 149 horsepower, along with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine. The Volt is designed to drive its full range with power coming from the 18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery. When the charge runs low, the gasoline engine starts up and turns a generator to power the motors, though it also provides direct mechanical assistance under certain driving conditions. Recharging takes about 4.5 hours from a 240-volt charger with the standard 3.6-kWh onboard charger, but the optional 7.2-kWh charger should cut that time in half. Charging from a standard 120-volt home outlet will take about 13 hours. The battery also can be charged by the engine, though this has a deleterious effect on fuel economy.
Chevrolet offers the Volt in LT and Premier trims. Both are nicely equipped, with the Premier adding some luxury and safety features. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Chevrolet Volt for you.
2019 Chevrolet Volt Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Volt is offered in the following submodels: Volt Hatchback. Available styles include LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), and Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Volt?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Volt and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Volt 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Volt.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Volt and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Volt featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Volt?
Which 2019 Chevrolet Volts are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chevrolet Volt for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Volt.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Volts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Volt for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,947.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,449.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Volt?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related 2019 Chevrolet Volt info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2002
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2013
- Used BMW 5 Series 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Renegade 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Express
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Chevrolet Colorado
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE