Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me
560 listings
- 27,697 miles
$12,895$2,539 Below Market
- certified
2016 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium58,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,982$1,108 Below Market
- 54,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$1,004 Below Market
- 69,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,998$1,157 Below Market
- 14,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,648$518 Below Market
- 85,039 miles
$10,991$1,308 Below Market
- certified
2016 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury23,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$939 Below Market
- certified
2016 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury30,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,991$1,089 Below Market
- 71,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,095$827 Below Market
- 81,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,495$622 Below Market
- 40,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,998$569 Below Market
- 21,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,994$570 Below Market
- 50,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500$454 Below Market
- 35,618 miles
$13,500$950 Below Market
- 84,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,881$912 Below Market
- 59,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,599$241 Below Market
- 65,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,792$882 Below Market
- 43,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,999$536 Below Market
Kristen E.,07/28/2015
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I absolutely love my 2016 Fusion Energi SE. As this purchase replaced a 2005 Hyundai Tucson V6, I opted for the base model with no extra features because the standard technology package was so robust compared to my Hyundai -which had a tape cassette player (yikes!). I was disappointed to see the window sticker gas mileage change on the 2016 model year at my time of purchase (108 mpge - 88 mpge) but decided the 88 mpge was still a large enough improvement over my 21 mpg Hyundai. Additionally, the electric only range decreased from 21 to 19 for the 2016 model. I am so pleased I didn't let this sway me from purchasing, as I consistently get a 30-35 mile pure electric range on this vehicle from a single full charge, plus I can still drive in electric only mode an additional few miles, if needed, on the hybrid battery when my electric battery is fully depleted. My electric charge gauge displayed 19 when I took delivery of the car, but has adjusted to my driving over the last few months and now displays 30+ miles each time I fully charge the vehicle. I cannot stress enough how much this car's range has exceeded my expectations. I am consistently getting 100% more electric only range than advertised. The car drives like a dream. It is sooo amazingly smooth, even when the gasoline engine kicks on. The seats are comfortable, there is plenty of room for drivers with long legs and passengers to sit behind them. The quality of materials in the vehicle are top notch. The user controls and touch screen work well and are responsive. The voice controlled features are wonderful! I am able to switch the radio/satellite stations verbally, adjust the temperature verbally, make phone calls, etc. without ever touching a button on the touch screen or control panel. I live in Arizona near Phoenix, and after a quick look up of my utility rates I have determined it costs me, on average across the year, 42 cents a day to charge the car from empty to full at my home using my utility's electric car rate plan. The car charges on the standard supplied charger in less than 6 hours - usually around 5 1/2 hours for a complete charge. Partial charges take less time, obviously. Initially I had planned to purchase the rapid charger, but have found I have absolutely no need for it as the supplied charger is sufficient. The My Ford Mobile app for phones, and the web based version for PCs, came activated upon purchase. I believe new owners receive 5 years of free access. The app provides updated trip data and charge data that is remarkably accurate. You can see the existing range on the batteries, if the car is charging, where mobile charge stations are located nearby, your driver stats/rankings, etc. You can also lock/unlock your vehicle from the app, turn it on/off, and get an exact GPS location on your vehicle at any moment in time. I have not had any equipment malfunctions with the vehicle or the app/web service. The trunk space is adequate for grocery shopping. You can fit a couple rows of bags across the width of the trunk with no problem. I have also managed to stuff two mid size suitcases in there. Overall, this is the best car I have ever owned. Frankly, it rides nicer than any BMW, Lexus, Lincoln, Prius that I have ever ridden in or driven. I still can't believe the value for the money. Additionally, with the $4000 federal tax credit for the electric capability of the vehicle, it is priced almost the same as the hybrid only version. If you are on the fence about this car, or uncertain if you should purchase the electric version or the hybrid only version, take a chance on the electric Energi. It may exceed your expectations; it certainly exceeded mine. Update: I've owned this car for 3 years now and still love it. I did have extensive issues, which are finally resolved, with charging the vehicle after the modem replacement. The original modem in the vehicle was no longer being serviced, so Ford asked owners to bring their cars in for installation of a new supported modem. After I received the new modem there were extensive issues with programming the cars charging intervals using both the app, the website, and the vehicle dash controls. It took Ford just about a full year to solve the problem. While it was extremely frustrating to iterate through all the repairs, Ford was very respectful and professional. My local dealer was not as professional and accommodating, but Ford corporate took over and made sure things were handled and my vehicle was repaired. Shortly thereafter, about 2.5 years into owning the vehicle, my electric charging cord malfunctioned and my vehicle consistently failed to charge overnight. A simple warranty swap out of that part solved the issue immediately. I still continue to get electric range capability far in excess of what Ford advertises. It's summer in Arizona so I'm running my AC at all times and I continue to get 28-31 miles of electric range. I love and recommend this car.
