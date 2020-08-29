Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford East - Wickliffe / Ohio

White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Dune; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid This 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with 60,649mi. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Plug-In Electric/Gas Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Ford Fusion Energi will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Fusion Energi. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury. More information about the 2015 Ford Fusion Energi: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Ford has priced the car accordingly, with models starting at $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry-level cars sold by several luxury marques. Interesting features of this model are stylish, Efficient, available plug-in hybrid, and practical

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

38 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0PUXFR204401

Stock: FR204401

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020