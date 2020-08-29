Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 25,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,888$1,747 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM FORD! RARE ENERGI TITANIUM OPTIONAL PLUG IN HYBRID LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA SUPER LOADED RELIABLE MOST SAFE GAS SIPPIN' FUN MACHINE 2 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 10188! WE HAVE SEVERAL MOST SAFE VEHICLES AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SUXFR219892
Stock: 219892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 50,950 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,024$2,069 Below Market
Pro Auto Expo - Stafford / Virginia
Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Driver Seat Power Passenger Seat Rear Parking Aid Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Knee Air Bag Leather Steering Wheel Mirror Memory MP3 Player Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Floor Mats Rear Head Air Bag Remote Engine Start Remote Trunk Release Seatbelt Air Bag Security System Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Inflator Traction Control Trip Computer Universal Garage Door Opener Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Leather Odometer Operable Mechanical 2.0L None 4 Cylinder Engine ABS Brakes Continuously Variable Transmission Front Wheel Drive Plug-In Electric/Gas Keys Smart - 1
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU7FR250736
Stock: D20250736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,279 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,600
Dean Mitchell Auto Mall - Mobile / Alabama
This 2015 Ford Fusion Energi 4dr 4dr Sedan Titanium features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact andy Mitchell at 251-338-7444 or ANDY@DEANMITCHELLAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU4FR301052
Stock: AL301052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-24-2018
- 58,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,998$485 Below Market
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU7FR245656
Stock: 18991509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,995$863 Below Market
AutoNation Ford East - Wickliffe / Ohio
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Dune; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford East is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with 60,649mi. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Plug-In Electric/Gas *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Ford Fusion Energi will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Fusion Energi. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury. More information about the 2015 Ford Fusion Energi: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Ford has priced the car accordingly, with models starting at $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry-level cars sold by several luxury marques. Interesting features of this model are stylish, Efficient, available plug-in hybrid, and practical All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PUXFR204401
Stock: FR204401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 92,827 milesGood Deal
$9,995$890 Below Market
Riverhead Ford Lincoln - Riverhead / New York
This 2015 Ford Fusion Energi is in great mechanical and physical condition. This Ford Fusion Energi has been driven with care for 92827 miles. It’s cleverly designed to maximize convenience and comfort with features such as: blue tooth,heated seats,leather seats,mp3 audio input,power locks,power seats,power windows and rear view camera Real cars. Real prices. Real people. Schedule now for a test drive before this model is gone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU5FR265039
Stock: U19441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 55,957 milesFair Deal
$12,399$265 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Outstanding design defines the 2015 Ford Fusion Energi! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 60,000 miles! Top features include leather upholstery, a built-in garage door transmitter, an overhead console, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU1FR170476
Stock: MFR170476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 30,170 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,527
Colonial Nissan of Medford - Medford / Massachusetts
: Colonial Nissan of Medford, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2015 Ford Fusion Energi include: ONLY 30,170 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. WHY BUY FROM US: Our highly trained sales staff has earned a credible reputation with their many years of service and commitment. Our goal is to make sure that each of our customers receives the quality service that we have built our name on. We offer a very extensive inventory available at competitive prices. However, our support does not end after the initial sale has taken place. We take pride in keeping your car in the same condition in which it rolled off the showroom floor. EXPERTS RAVE: newCarTestDrive.com explains "Regenerative braking systems typically make for a grabby brake pedal feel; not so in the Fusion Energi. The pedal feel was the smoothest we've felt in this type of car.". Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU6FR272274
Stock: 200524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 99,535 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,988$921 Below Market
Elite Motors - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU1FR293900
Stock: 1703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,998
CarMax Sanford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sanford / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU6FR146682
Stock: 18963019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,998
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SUXFR247708
Stock: 18856335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,998
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU2FR203573
Stock: 19000185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Jarrett Gordon Ford Davenport - Davenport / Florida
SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 36 MPG Hwy. Like the feeling of having people stare at your car? This super SE Luxury will definitely turn heads** Less than 23k Miles*** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU4FR156250
Stock: 43066A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 102,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,614$328 Below Market
Laird Noller Ford - Topeka / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU9FR222265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,893$333 Below Market
Korum Hyundai - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU8FR147493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,989
Sunset Auto Wholesale - Tacoma / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU5FR127752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium44,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,297
Metropolitan Ford - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
Ford Certified, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 44,584! JUST REPRICED FROM $37,455, EPA 36 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio SEE MORE! SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: 24-Hour Customer Assistance, 12 months/12,000 miles Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, The included 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance is complimentary, Every Ford CPO vehicle includes a CarFax Vehicle History Report, Thorough 172-point inspection and reconditioning of every Ford CPO vehicle A GREAT VALUE: Was $37,455. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $37,500*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Auto High Beams, Blind Spot Information System w/Cross Traffic Alert, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Lane Keeping System, lane departure warning, lane keeping aid and driver monitoring, MOONROOF Universal Garage Door Opener, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS perforated leather. Brand New Tires! EXPERTS ARE SAYING: newCarTestDrive.com explains Regenerative braking systems typically make for a grabby brake pedal feel; not so in the Fusion Energi. The pedal feel was the smoothest we’ve felt in this type of car.. Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG City. WHO WE ARE: Metropolitan Ford Of Eden Prairie in Eden Prairie, MN treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU5FR262939
Stock: R7077A5
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 90,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,240
Apple BMW of York - York / Pennsylvania
Apple Pre-owned. Click Below on YELLOW Docu-folder for more info!, LEATHER, POWER MOONROOF, Bluetooth.Tuxedo Black 4D Sedan 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE LuxuryWhen you purchase an APPLE Pre-Owned at Apple BMW we give you peace of mind with a Limited Power Train Warranty for 30 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 849-6549.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU8FR301595
Stock: B3451Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fusion Energi searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion Energi
- 5(75%)
- 4(25%)
Related Ford Fusion Energi info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Sportage 2013
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Taurus Newport News VA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Huntington Beach CA
- Used Ford Expedition EL Silver Spring MD
- Used Ford Focus ST Grand Rapids MI
- Used Ford Expedition EL Vancouver WA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Bloomington IL
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford E-Series Van Seattle WA
- Used Ford Expedition Saint Louis MO
- Used Ford F-150 Lubbock TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2017 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ford Fiesta 2015 Wichita KS
- Used Ford Fiesta 2018 Charleston WV
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News