Used 2015 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    25,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,888

    $1,747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    50,950 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,024

    $2,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    23,279 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,600

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in White
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    58,770 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,998

    $485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    60,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    92,827 miles
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    55,957 miles
    Fair Deal

    $12,399

    $265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    30,170 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,527

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    99,535 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,988

    $921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    69,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    57,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    68,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    22,418 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    102,324 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,614

    $328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    69,789 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,893

    $333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    44,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,989

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    certified

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    44,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,297

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    90,688 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,240

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion Energi

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion Energi
Overall Consumer Rating
4.88 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
80 miles per gallon
Roger,12/07/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
You will never get to know the name of the cashier at the gas station. My wife couldn't believe she would ever drive a Ford and yet the Titanium is a huge surprise in comfort, quiet and style. It only adds about twenty dollars per month to my home electric bill while saving about $150 on my gas bill. For the commuter this is the way to go. Two drawbacks...the trunk is tiny and the battery loses about 40% of its effective distance in cold weather.
Report abuse
