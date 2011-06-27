  1. Home
2013 Ford Fusion Energi Review

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • eye-catching styling.
  • Big price premium over regular Fusion Hybrid
  • small trunk
  • finicky MyFord Touch interface
  • austere interior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although its fuel efficiency is most impressive, it's hard to justify the 2013 Ford Fusion Energi's big price jump over the already very frugal Fusion Hybrid.

Vehicle overview

Able to combine excellent fuel efficiency with relatively strong performance and wrap it up in handsome styling to boot, the Ford Fusion Hybrid is certainly impressive. The 2013 Ford Fusion Energi is even more so, as it uses plug-in hybrid technology that allows it to run solely under electric power for about 19 miles before changing over to normal hybrid operation. This engineering attribute allows it to achieve an EPA combined rating of 88 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent). For comparison, the Toyota Prius Plug-in rates 95 MPGe and the Chevrolet Volt earns 98 MPGe. Note, however, that the "e" estimate relates to when the Energi is running in full electric mode. After that, it gets about 38 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

That all sounds like a win-win to us until you consider the cost. This latest perk in powertrain technology doesn't come cheap, as the entry-level 2013 Ford Fusion Energi lists for around $8,000 more than the Fusion Hybrid when new.

Of course, the Fusion Energi shares most of the pluses and minuses of Ford's recently revamped midsize winner. Among the former are that snazzy styling, a roomy cabin, relatively spirited performance and polished driving dynamics. There are also plenty of available high-tech features such as adaptive cruise control, automated parking assist, blind-spot detection, the Sync voice command system and the latest generation of MyFord Touch.

In the final analysis, the 2013 Ford Fusion Energi is a remarkable car, yet we still find it hard to recommend over the highly regarded Fusion Hybrid it's based on given the sizable price difference. That said, early adopters who don't mind spending the extra green to be extra green will find the Energi compares favorably to its few rivals in this new segment. Although the 2013 Chevrolet Volt offers twice the electric-only range, it only seats four and those in back will find cramped quarters compared to the Ford. The 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid costs less and offers a comfortable and spacious cabin, but its shorter electric-only range (15 miles) and inferior interior quality may turn off those willing to pay for something with more style.

2013 Ford Fusion Energi models

The 2013 Ford Fusion Energi is an extended-range (plug-in) hybrid that comes in two trim levels: SE Luxury and Titanium.

The SE Luxury comes loaded with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver memory settings, keypad entry, cruise control, dual-zone air-conditioning, rear air ducts, power front seats (eight-way driver with lumbar and four-way passenger), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer and a 110-volt household-style power outlet. Electronic features include the Sync voice-activated audio and cell phone interface, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two 4-inch configurable gauge cluster displays) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

Options on the SE Luxury include the Driver Assist package (automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane assist), rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote ignition and a sunroof. Also optional are a navigation system, an automated parallel-parking system (with front parking sensors) and adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake support.

The Titanium adds the following to the SE Luxury's standard features: a rear spoiler, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, front sport seats and an upgraded audio system with 12 speakers. Optional features mirror those of the SE Luxury, except of course where they are already standard.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Ford Fusion Energi is an extended-range, plug-in version of the Fusion Hybrid.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Ford Fusion Energi has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor that's fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they produce 188 horsepower that's sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT). The battery pack is considerably larger than the one in the standard Fusion Hybrid, which allows the Energi to be propelled for up to 19 miles purely on electric power.

According to the EPA, the Fusion Energi achieves a combined MPGe of 88 miles, but as stated earlier that's when it is only running via electric power. Once that electric range is used up, it operates like the standard Fusion Hybrid and earns an EPA combined estimate of 38 mpg city. Think of it this way. If you drove around 57 miles a day and recharged the Energi at night, you would only use about a gallon of gas a day.

Safety

The 2013 Ford Fusion Energi comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers.

Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver drowsiness detection, lane-departure warning, lane assist (it automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane) and collision warning with brake support.

Driving

Although we have yet to drive the 2013 Ford Fusion Energi, the similar Fusion Hybrid has impressed us with its comfortable and controlled ride and agile handling. Indeed, in testing we found the Fusion Hybrid handled as well as many so-called sport sedans in both the slalom and skid pad exercises.

While electric-assist power steering systems typically lack feel, the Fusion's is remarkably communicative and one of the better versions of this new industry-wide trend. As with most hybrid cars, acclimating to the Energi's electricity-regenerative braking feature in everyday driving takes a little time, and inching either forward or backward into a parking stall takes a delicate touch on the brake pedal.

Extensive acoustic insulation throughout the Fusion line has made good on Ford's promise of a quiet cabin. Cruising at 70 mph, the Fusion is luxury-car quiet. It is only at full throttle, when the gas engine is working hardest, that the hybrid versions of the Fusion become louder than a non-hybrid Fusion.

Interior

Inside the Fusion Energi's cabin, high-quality materials show Ford's continuing dedication to improving the passenger environment. The dashboard and center stack are uncluttered and tastefully designed, although this look can also come across as a bit austere and uninviting, especially with the all-black interior.

With the highly adjustable power driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, just about everybody should be able to find a comfortable driving position. The passenger seat is just as supportive, while the split-folding rear seats are well contoured and have plenty of legroom. You may assume that the Fusion's swoopy styling would cut down on rear headroom, yet it is comparable to its competition, with enough clearance for normal-size adults. Outward visibility to the front is relatively unhindered -- something that's becoming increasingly rare in today's vehicles -- thanks to the Fusion's slender front roof pillars.

The MyFord Touch system is an interface that consists of a main display and supporting gauge cluster displays along with touch controls, steering wheel buttons and the Sync voice control system. It's a smart idea in theory, and it does provide some nice customization possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve involved for the user, and even with Ford's recent updates we've found the system sometimes slow to respond and the icons difficult to locate and press while on the move.

Another downside to the Fusion Energi is its small trunk. Due to the larger battery pack, luggage capacity is just 8.2 cubic feet, or about half that of the regular Fusion.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Fusion Energi.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Effcient Commuter Car
commuter14,09/27/2013
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I drive a Ford Fusion Energi as a commuter car. I drive 16 miles each way in stop and go traffic on surface streets and freeway. I live in a hilly area. Going to work I drive all electric with brake regen down hills. It is very quiet. I don't charge up at work (they don't have 110 volt outlet outside and extension cord isn't long enough). About half way home it switches over to hybrid mode. After a month of driving 865 miles the dashboard says my avg is 90.4 mpge (less if climate on) I charge it up nightly in my garage using a 110 volt charger. The Adaptive Cruise Control reduces commuter stress. The Sony stereo sounds good using Sirrus or streaming music via bluetooth phone using Spotify. I am enjoying my new tech car. My commute costs are much less. Update: It corners really well. Its fun to drive. It looks good. I don't have an issue with the trunk size. Its never been an issue for me. I don't carry skies or haul stuff. I have another car for that. After 25000 miles it is still going really well. No mechanical issues or failures. A couple of minor recalls that didn't effect me. I drove the car 2000 miles from Seattle, WA to L.A. in Southern California and back. No issues. Solid car. The auto parallel parking feature is awesome. Getting 70 mgpe lifetime average. Its a great commuter car. Most of my trips are in the suburbs 10 miles each way so most trips use no gasoline. The transition from electric only to gasoline hybrid is smooth and seamless. When I need acceleration I punch it and the 200 horsepower comes on quickly with lots of torque. I still charge it up every night in my garage (suburb) on 110 volt. I never bought the 220 volt because I didn't need it. I sometimes charge at public charging stations but not very often. I never have range anxiety because it has a 14 gallon gas tank which I use very little of. I have changed the oil twice in 25000 miles. It has an intelligent oil monitor. The car has 25000 miles but the gasoline engine has only 5000 miles so maintenance costs are really low. I could never go back to non-plug-in-hybrid car. Fuelly Fuel Log is here... http://www.fuelly.com/car/ford/fusion/2013/highvoltage/231054
Best Hybrid Vehicle By Far
ivurbs,09/27/2013
It's rare to come across a plugin hybrid vehicle that has the three main components to making a great car; looks, fuel efficiency and fun to drive. This car has it all. I've owned the car for just over a month now, have driven 900 miles and have yet to put in my first tank of gas since the dealership filled it for me at sale. How can you argue with that? I plug it in every night using a standard household outlet and that charge alone gets me to work in the morning and almost all the way home at night. The touch screen display is vibrant and easy to use. The dashboard can be configured to several different looks depending on what information you want to display.
Not safe and many trips to the dealer
Laurie Riggs,11/02/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
My car lost power on the freeway when I was driving in the car pool lane with no shoulder. I have plenty of gas but it did not switch over. The dealer updated the modules. There seems to be a problem with the modules on this car as I have had it for two years and they have had to be updated numerous times for everything from the windows not working properly, not switching over to gas power and time of use charging option. I am no longer under warranty due to the mileage and am being charged to update modules that seem to "break" randomly. This car could end up costing me a small fortune just in updates. Seems like a money pit for me and a way to keep funds coming into the dealer.
Tesla would be ashamed...
LDRosen,12/09/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Within in a 3 month period, car had to be towed back to the dealership because the battery (12v) went completely dead. First time it was fixed by the dealership, we were told it was a software issue. Second time it is still at the dealership. Tried jump starting the 12 v battery and that didn't work. With no electricity, you can't access the rear trunk and the electronic transmission is locked. The doors are locked and you can't get in without using the emergency key which is another challenge. Only a few months left on the lease and it only has 14k miles. One more time with this battery issue and I am going to invoke the Lemon Law in California. Sorry for the next person that buys this one.....
See all 15 reviews of the 2013 Ford Fusion Energi
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Energi Sedan. Available styles include Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2013 Ford Fusion Energis are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Fusion Energi for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 Fusion Energis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,650 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi.

    Can't find a used 2013 Ford Fusion Energis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,509.

    Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,273.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,989.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,649.

    Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Fusion Energi?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials
    Check out Ford Fusion Energi lease specials

