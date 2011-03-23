Used 2006 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

9,092 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,092 listings
  • 2006 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    2006 Ford Fusion SE

    144,210 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,000

    $1,468 Below Market
  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Dark Blue
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    187,630 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $390 Below Market
  • 2006 Ford Fusion SE in Silver
    2006 Ford Fusion SE

    153,082 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,290

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SE
    2006 Ford Fusion SE

    133,702 miles

    $3,905

    $611 Below Market
  • 2006 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    2006 Ford Fusion SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,750

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Red
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    245,121 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Light Brown
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    147,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Black
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    174,403 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,700

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Gray
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    126,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,791

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Black
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    241,937 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Gray
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    159,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Silver
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    165,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Red
    2006 Ford Fusion SE

    206,901 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Red
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    211,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL in Silver
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    101,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,180

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SE in Silver
    2006 Ford Fusion SE

    154,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,180

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SE in Red
    2006 Ford Fusion SE

    117,447 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2006 Ford Fusion SEL
    2006 Ford Fusion SEL

    133,520 miles

    $3,600

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7306 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Don't buy a used 2006 Fusion
danoct24,03/23/2011
I personally loved the car until I became victim of the 50k + transmission defect. There is a big problem with these transmissions. The car becomes outright dangerous to drive. Symptoms include, violent jerking when trying to accelerate to pass, followed by loss of speed. At times the tranny with simply drop out of gear, as if it went into neutral while cruising along on the express way. That's always fun when there is a semi on your tail. There are ALLOT of complaints to Ford and government agencies, but they refuse to do anything about a known defect in certain transmission that is extremely unsafe.
