Used 2006 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me
9,092 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 144,210 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,000$1,468 Below Market
- 187,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$390 Below Market
- 153,082 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,290
- 133,702 miles
$3,905$611 Below Market
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,750
- 245,121 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 147,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 174,403 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,700
- 126,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,791
- 241,937 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490
- 159,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 165,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- 206,901 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 211,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,995
- 101,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,180
- 154,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,180
- 117,447 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 133,520 miles
$3,600
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fusion searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion
Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion
Write a reviewSee all 306 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7306 Reviews
Report abuse
danoct24,03/23/2011
I personally loved the car until I became victim of the 50k + transmission defect. There is a big problem with these transmissions. The car becomes outright dangerous to drive. Symptoms include, violent jerking when trying to accelerate to pass, followed by loss of speed. At times the tranny with simply drop out of gear, as if it went into neutral while cruising along on the express way. That's always fun when there is a semi on your tail. There are ALLOT of complaints to Ford and government agencies, but they refuse to do anything about a known defect in certain transmission that is extremely unsafe.
Related Ford Fusion info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon