Used 2006 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

2006 Ford Fusion SEL equipped with an FWD 2.3L I4 engine. Top options include Leather Heated Seats, JVC Sound System, CD Stereo, Keyless Entry & so much more. This vehicle's stock is 06NC65-704. Rear seat armrest w/cupholders, Quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn lamps, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down, Pwr remote trunk release, Pwr door locks, Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing, Overhead console-inc: dome light, maplights, Outside temp display, Non-locking glove box, Message center w/trip computer, Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio/cruise/climate controls, Leather-wrapped shift knob, LATCH (lower anchors and tethers for children) system on rear outboard seat locations, Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, low coolant, low washer fluid, fuel cap, Instrument panel storage bin, Illuminated entry, Grocery bag hooks in trunk, Front/rear independent suspension, Front wheel drive, Front seatback map pockets.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Ford Fusion SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FAHP08Z06R207617

Stock: 06NC65

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020