Vehicle overview

The 2010 Ford Fusion is a car that blurs the boundaries between a midcycle refresh and a ground-up redesign. Its platform is shared with last year's Fusion, which means it's still fundamentally a stretched version of the first-generation Mazda 6. Yet practically everything else is new -- exterior design, interior design, powertrains, you name it. Before you write off the 2010 Fusion as a warmed-over version of the previous model, we suggest you take one for a test-drive. The old Fusion was already a pretty good midsize sedan, and thanks to Ford's determination to rectify its flaws, the new one's even better.

If you don't believe us, take a look at our criticisms of last year's Fusion. For example, we griped that its engines were short on power. Well, the 2010 Fusion offers a competitive 175-horsepower four-cylinder base engine, a juiced-up 240-hp version of the familiar 3.0-liter V6 and a 3.5-liter V6 good for 263 hp in the Fusion Sport. Fuel efficiency also wasn't up to snuff on last year's model, but this time around the Fusion boasts class-leading fuel economy in four-cylinder guise. You had to pay extra for stability control on the old Fusion, but guess what -- it's standard on the new one. Indeed, Ford did such a good job of addressing our complaints that we're having a hard time finding fault with its mostly new midsizer.

Other changes for 2010 include refreshed exterior and interior styling. We're particularly pleased with the interior makeover. Whereas the previous Fusion's cabin felt distinctly dated, the new one compares favorably with rival layouts, featuring an attractive design and improved ergonomics. The 2010 Fusion's two clearest shortcomings will likely be lamented only by driving enthusiasts -- the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder emits a rather unpleasant racket under hard acceleration, and the new electric power-assist steering system (standard on all but the Fusion Sport) lacks the commendable communicativeness of the previous model's hydraulic setup. Of course, many four-cylinder family sedans are guilty of the same offenses, and that hasn't stopped them from racking up accolades and impressive sales numbers.

The market is overflowing with competent family sedans, but the Fusion's well-rounded nature helps set it apart. Apart from its Mercury Milan sibling, no competitor offers the excellent Sync multimedia integration system, and few boast available all-wheel drive. Only the Nissan Altima handles markedly better, and the Fusion's ride is more compliant. For spirited drivers, the Fusion Sport's upgraded engine and sport-tuned suspension should satisfy. Don't let the 2010 Ford Fusion's familiar underpinnings deter you -- if you're on the market for a midsize sedan, this one belongs on your short list.