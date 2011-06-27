Vehicle overview

Most bystanders aren't going to be able to tell that the 2015 Ford Fusion Energi is anything special compared to a regular Fusion. But the little round charging port on its front fender is the telltale giveaway that an advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain lurks underneath, enabling the Fusion Energi to quietly travel nearly 20 miles in all-electric mode. After that initial charge is spent, this Ford functions more like a typical hybrid, with its 2.0-liter gasoline engine coming online to provide propulsion in concert with the electric motor.

Twenty miles isn't a whole lot, but it can be enough to cover a lot of back-and-forth errands from your house. Plus, recharging takes just a few hours with a 240-volt power source. Once the juice has run out, the Energi switches over to normal hybrid operation. At this point, the Fusion Energi earns an EPA rating of 38 mpg in combined city and highway driving, which is a little less than the regular Fusion Hybrid's 42 mpg combined. As such, the Energi makes most sense if your daily commute is within that 20-mile range.

While its fuel economy is a big part of its appeal, the Fusion Energi also offers the same handsome styling, nimble handling, smooth ride and quiet cabin as the rest of the Fusion lineup. There's also a long list of the latest technology on offer, from adaptive cruise control to an automated parallel parking system. We're less fond of the MyFord Touch electronic interfaces, though the latest version is less frustrating to use and less prone to glitches.

The more significant drawback to the 2015 Fusion Energi is price. Compare as-new pricing and you'll discover the bottom line on this plug-in hybrid's window sticker is thousands more than a comparably equipped version of the regular Fusion Hybrid. It's also more than the 2015 Chevrolet Volt, which boasts nearly twice the range in all-electric mode. At the same time, though, the Volt's cramped two-person rear seat is likely to be an issue for some buyers.

You could also consider the 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-In, but its all-electric range is just 15 miles and its driving experience pales in comparison to the Fusion's. Given that, we think the Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid is the rival you should examine most closely. It's more expensive than the Ford but it boasts notably better fuel economy numbers. All things considered, though, the 2015 Ford Fusion Energi remains an attractive choice for buyers with the right sort of commute looking for maximum fuel economy from a stylish and well-rounded midsize sedan.