Consumer Rating
(22)
2016 Ford Fusion Energi Review

Pros & Cons

  • Useful all-electric driving range
  • many advanced technology and safety features available
  • relatively sharp handling
  • composed ride
  • quiet cabin
  • eye-catching style.
  • Significant price premium relative to Fusion Hybrid
  • limited trunk space
  • MyFord Touch electronics interface can be frustrating to use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2016 Ford Fusion Energi is pricey compared with the more fuel-efficient Fusion Hybrid, its 20-mile EV range makes it an appealing choice for local driving.

Vehicle overview

The Ford Fusion is the rare midsize family sedan that comes in three distinct versions. Two of them, the standard gasoline-only version and the fuel-efficient hybrid, will be familiar to many shoppers, and both are top choices in their respective segments. But there's also the 2016 Ford Fusion Energi, a plug-in hybrid. It has the same styling cues and modern features as its siblings, but the difference is that it can go about 20 miles on battery power alone.

Of course, if you're judging this Ford by pure electric vehicle standards, 20 miles of range isn't anything to brag about on your Twitter feed. But it could be enough for many around-town trips, and the magic of a plug-in hybrid is that once the battery runs out, the car changes over to conventional gas-electric hybrid operation, so range anxiety is never an issue. Indeed, the Fusion Energi is rated at 38 mpg combined in hybrid mode, making for a pretty satisfying Plan B. What's more, charging times are quite reasonable, ranging from 7 hours when using 120-volt current to 2.5 hours with 240 volts.

Otherwise, the 2016 Ford Fusion Energi is just as desirable and likable as the other Fusion models. It has sleek exterior styling, responsive handling, a well-equipped cabin and comfortable seating with plenty of room for four adults. Trunk capacity is limited due to the larger battery pack, but that's to be expected. What's less impressive about the 2016 Ford Fusion Energi is its price, as the standard Fusion Hybrid costs thousands less and offers a superior 42 mpg combined.

In addition to the Fusion Hybrid, consider the Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid, which can only go 13 battery-powered miles but compensates with better hybrid fuel economy. If you're open to a compact hatchback, the 2016 Chevrolet Volt is completely redesigned and offers an estimated 50 miles of electric-only range. There's also the mechanically similar Ford C-Max Energi midsize hatchback with its relatively capacious cargo hold. The Toyota Prius Plug-in is less expensive than the Fusion Energi and may meet your commuting needs as well, though its top speed in EV mode is limited to just 62 mph.

You've got options, in other words, but the 2016 Ford Fusion Energi is certainly one of the best all-around vehicles in this diverse segment. If limited EV functionality with hybrid support makes sense for your lifestyle, the Energi definitely deserves a test-drive.

2016 Ford Fusion Energi models

The 2016 Ford Fusion Energi is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid sedan that comes in two trim levels: SE and Titanium.

The SE comes well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, keypad entry, rear parking sensors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), driver memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 110-volt household-style power outlet. Standard electronic features include Sync voice controls, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen and twin 4.2-inch configurable screens in the instrument cluster), a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The Titanium trim adds a rear spoiler, keyless entry and ignition, remote ignition, front sport seats, an eight-way power passenger seat and an upgraded Sony audio system with 12 speakers and HD radio.

The optional Driver Assist package bundles automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist. Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking feature, a sunroof, a navigation system and a heated steering wheel. On the Titanium, you can also get ventilated front seats.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Fusion Energi SE gets a standard 10-speaker audio system, and all models receive an EcoSelect button on the center console that moderates power usage to maximize efficiency.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Ford Fusion Energi is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor that's fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. The combined output of 195 horsepower is sent to the front wheels. The battery pack, which is considerably larger than that of the standard Fusion Hybrid, allows the Energi to reach speeds of up to 85 mph or to be driven up to 20 miles on electric power alone. That said, aggressive driving will cause the gasoline engine to start up at much lower speeds when the car is in its default EV Auto mode.

The EPA gives the Fusion Energi an energy consumption estimate of 37 kilowatt-hours (kWh) used per 100 miles (the lower the number here, the better), which is essentially a measure of how efficient the Energi is during all-electric driving. Once that all-electric range is used up, the Energi's powertrain operates like that of the Fusion Hybrid and earns an EPA rating of 38 mpg combined (40 city/36 highway).

In Edmunds testing, a Ford Fusion Energi in hybrid mode went from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, a decently quick sprint for such an eco-focused model. In electric-only EV Now mode, however, the Fusion Energi needed a painfully slow 15 seconds to accomplish the same task. Obviously, EV Now mode is intended for maximum efficiency and is best used in leisurely driving conditions.

Ford says the battery can be fully charged in 7 hours with a 120-volt power source or in 2.5 hours using a 240-volt source. We validated these claims in our testing.

Safety

The 2016 Ford Fusion Energi comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard are a rearview camera and Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.

Optional equipment includes inflatable rear seatbelts, blind spot monitoring paired with rear cross-traffic alert, driver drowsiness detection, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist (which automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane) and frontal collision warning with brake priming. Rear parking sensors are standard, while front parking sensors are optional.

In Edmunds testing, the Fusion Energi came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is an average stopping distance for a plug-in hybrid sedan.

In government crash tests, the Fusion Energi received a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, including five stars for total frontal-impact safety and four stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the regular Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test and the second-best "Acceptable" rating in its small-overlap frontal-offset impact test. The Fusion received a "Good" rating in the remaining side-impact, roof-strength and seatbelt and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

With its dual power sources, the Fusion Energi gives the driver plenty of control over the car's propulsion. The EV Mode button makes it possible to toggle among three distinct settings. Selecting EV Now engages all-electric operation (battery charge permitting), while the EV Auto setting lets the computer decide how best to divvy up the load. There's also a nifty EV Later mode that relies primarily on the gas engine, thereby saving the battery for use in optimal conditions like stop-and-go traffic.

Under combined gas-electric power, the Ford Fusion Energi produces acceptable acceleration in daily driving. Highway passing maneuvers will require a bit of forethought at first, as speed builds more gradually here than what you may be used to, but in general the Energi zips around as capably as a conventional midsize sedan. Performance is sluggish on battery power alone, though, serving well enough in low-speed driving but trailing most pure EVs by a wide margin.

Around town and on the highway, the Fusion Energi has a pleasingly quiet and smooth ride. It's also pretty responsive and precise around turns, which is something not many hybrid models can claim. The only negative here is that, as with most hybrids, the Energi's brakes can be tricky to smoothly modulate until you get used to the pedal's feel.

Interior

Like the standard gasoline-powered Fusion, the Energi has a stylish and well-equipped interior. It features clean lines and quality materials that give the space a pleasantly high-end feel. Front seats are comfortable and supportive, with a significant amount of adjustability that makes it easy for a wide range of drivers to get comfortable. The roof's rearward slope cuts into rear seat headroom, but only unusually tall rear passengers will have cause to complain.

The Fusion Energi's technology features rival those of many luxury models. Standard active noise canceling helps create a hushed environment, especially when driving in all-electric mode. The center touchscreen (MyFord Touch), backed by Sync's many redundant voice commands, is a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the car and your smartphone. On the other hand, there can be a steep learning curve for even basic functions. Even though MyFord Touch works significantly better than when it debuted, it can still be sluggish and unintuitive at times.

With the Energi, you get some additional remote features that are accessible via the MyFord Mobile smartphone app or your personal computer. The system makes it possible to view the battery's state of charge and remaining driving range, heat (or cool) the car's interior or locate charging stations near your destination or along the way.

Perhaps the Fusion Energi's biggest practical limitation is its relatively small trunk. With the oversize battery pack eating up a good chunk of cargo space, there are just 8.2 cubic feet available -- 4 cubic feet shy of the Fusion Hybrid and roughly half of what's available on standard models. The Energi does give you a 60/40-split folding rear seat, though, something not offered on the Accord Plug-In.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford Fusion Energi.

5(59%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(27%)
1(0%)
4.0
22 reviews
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing! Significantly exceeds expectations!
Kristen E.,07/28/2015
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I absolutely love my 2016 Fusion Energi SE. As this purchase replaced a 2005 Hyundai Tucson V6, I opted for the base model with no extra features because the standard technology package was so robust compared to my Hyundai -which had a tape cassette player (yikes!). I was disappointed to see the window sticker gas mileage change on the 2016 model year at my time of purchase (108 mpge - 88 mpge) but decided the 88 mpge was still a large enough improvement over my 21 mpg Hyundai. Additionally, the electric only range decreased from 21 to 19 for the 2016 model. I am so pleased I didn't let this sway me from purchasing, as I consistently get a 30-35 mile pure electric range on this vehicle from a single full charge, plus I can still drive in electric only mode an additional few miles, if needed, on the hybrid battery when my electric battery is fully depleted. My electric charge gauge displayed 19 when I took delivery of the car, but has adjusted to my driving over the last few months and now displays 30+ miles each time I fully charge the vehicle. I cannot stress enough how much this car's range has exceeded my expectations. I am consistently getting 100% more electric only range than advertised. The car drives like a dream. It is sooo amazingly smooth, even when the gasoline engine kicks on. The seats are comfortable, there is plenty of room for drivers with long legs and passengers to sit behind them. The quality of materials in the vehicle are top notch. The user controls and touch screen work well and are responsive. The voice controlled features are wonderful! I am able to switch the radio/satellite stations verbally, adjust the temperature verbally, make phone calls, etc. without ever touching a button on the touch screen or control panel. I live in Arizona near Phoenix, and after a quick look up of my utility rates I have determined it costs me, on average across the year, 42 cents a day to charge the car from empty to full at my home using my utility's electric car rate plan. The car charges on the standard supplied charger in less than 6 hours - usually around 5 1/2 hours for a complete charge. Partial charges take less time, obviously. Initially I had planned to purchase the rapid charger, but have found I have absolutely no need for it as the supplied charger is sufficient. The My Ford Mobile app for phones, and the web based version for PCs, came activated upon purchase. I believe new owners receive 5 years of free access. The app provides updated trip data and charge data that is remarkably accurate. You can see the existing range on the batteries, if the car is charging, where mobile charge stations are located nearby, your driver stats/rankings, etc. You can also lock/unlock your vehicle from the app, turn it on/off, and get an exact GPS location on your vehicle at any moment in time. I have not had any equipment malfunctions with the vehicle or the app/web service. The trunk space is adequate for grocery shopping. You can fit a couple rows of bags across the width of the trunk with no problem. I have also managed to stuff two mid size suitcases in there. Overall, this is the best car I have ever owned. Frankly, it rides nicer than any BMW, Lexus, Lincoln, Prius that I have ever ridden in or driven. I still can't believe the value for the money. Additionally, with the $4000 federal tax credit for the electric capability of the vehicle, it is priced almost the same as the hybrid only version. If you are on the fence about this car, or uncertain if you should purchase the electric version or the hybrid only version, take a chance on the electric Energi. It may exceed your expectations; it certainly exceeded mine. Update: I've owned this car for 3 years now and still love it. I did have extensive issues, which are finally resolved, with charging the vehicle after the modem replacement. The original modem in the vehicle was no longer being serviced, so Ford asked owners to bring their cars in for installation of a new supported modem. After I received the new modem there were extensive issues with programming the cars charging intervals using both the app, the website, and the vehicle dash controls. It took Ford just about a full year to solve the problem. While it was extremely frustrating to iterate through all the repairs, Ford was very respectful and professional. My local dealer was not as professional and accommodating, but Ford corporate took over and made sure things were handled and my vehicle was repaired. Shortly thereafter, about 2.5 years into owning the vehicle, my electric charging cord malfunctioned and my vehicle consistently failed to charge overnight. A simple warranty swap out of that part solved the issue immediately. I still continue to get electric range capability far in excess of what Ford advertises. It's summer in Arizona so I'm running my AC at all times and I continue to get 28-31 miles of electric range. I love and recommend this car.
Amazed this is a Ford!
Sean Dryden,07/22/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I never thought I would buy a Ford, having always driven Toyotas and Hondas. Consumer Reports has been increasingly giving Ford praise though, this car included. I purchased all the options... Primarily because my OCD hates plate covers where buttons should be, taunting with features that might have been. First, the fuel economy is incredible. I live exactly 20 miles away from work and able to charge at both work and home. The Fusion makes it round trip on electric alone. Sometimes it gets up to 24 mile range, if in traffic. Sometimes it's closer to 17, like when the a/c is on. I last filled up about 4 weeks ago, driven about 400 miles since, and still have a full tank. On hybrid mode, without plugging in, the mpg is around 40-50. Still not to bad for a large sedan. The battery takes up a lot of room though. I can fit one suitcase in the trunk, one on the back seat and still have room for Captain Henry Gingersnaps Pomeranian carrier in the other half of the back seat. I went with the Fusion because it was by far more comfortable than the Camry or Prius hybrids. It's very sophisticated inside, with nice materials that fit together very well. They got a serious design master who thoughtfully crafted every part of this car inside and out. It just looks absolutely incredible, and before purchasing I often mistook the Fusion for Astin Martin. Every thing is where you would expect it, so operating all the functions is immediately familiar. I even found the computer system easy to use, and love there are still real buttons for most used features of the air and radio. This was a huge deal for me; coming from a 2012 Honda with the worst, most antiquated system ever. A few of the Fusions more advanced features take a bit more practice, if like me, you'd never used them before. The lane keep system basically does not work at all. It's good at yelling at you to get your hands back on the wheel, which is nice, but let go and the car will quickly steer you into the vehicle next lane over. Almost like a threat... Fine don't put your hands on the wheel, time to die. However, it does help for those who may have a light grip. It's also very vocal about taking breaks, and it's usually right. It starts flashing driver alert, take a break, and I usually agree it's probably a good time for one. But I generally like breaks anyway. The radar cruise control is really nice to use... But can also be finicky. For instance, if a your on the freeway and a car pulls into your lane in front of you, the Fusion will continue to accelerate until the other vehicle is directly in front of you. Sometimes to the point where it starts flashing the emergency break redlights at you while it's still speeding up! Most of the time it works decently well enough and is very convenient. Overall, I am incredibly happy with my new Ford Fusion.
MIleage chaser
Dennis Migliazzo,11/20/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We bought the Energi because almost ALL of our driving in within 10 miles one way. We live in a hilly (pretty steep) area. As such I'm NOT getting 20 miles on a full charge......BUT I try and coast alot.....true story. Bottom line: we've had the vehicle just over a month. I've put just under 850 miles on it and BELIEVE it or not am getting 107 mpg!!!! I'm going for 200 or more.....I'm a bit obsessed on this and it is bugging my wife some, but I REALLY want to see what it can do. My engineer neighbor says I should be able to get unlimited mileage if I keep it in the electric mode. CA gives 1500 and the Feds 4007 so it is a great option here. BUT, if you DO NOT typically drive in the low distance as I do, I'm not convinced that I would go with the Energi....but definitely hybrid....I like the style too.
Great value for the comfortable ride
jeff wu,04/11/2016
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The not so good: The instrument control of ford vehicle was well known that it is overly complicated and not intuitive. I considerably have to use more touch actions to get the same thing done compared to other vehicles. The trunk space is of course a big drag for the ratings. The good: The ride is considerably more comfortable than the competitors. The value is relative since the out of door price varies. My price was very good. The green element is limited due to 20 miles of electric range. But this is still the best in this segment. Overall, I choose not to pay high price of a TESLA, not to sacrifice ride comfort with a chevy volt. Fusion Energi also has a "low profile" life style appearance compared to either TESLA or Volt.
Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi Overview

The Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Energi Sedan. Available styles include SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium is priced between $14,899 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 49831 and74085 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury is priced between $14,500 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 23431 and23431 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Ford Fusion Energis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ford Fusion Energi for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 Fusion Energis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,500 and mileage as low as 23431 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi.

Can't find a used 2016 Ford Fusion Energis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,068.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,480.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,372.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,966.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Ford Fusion Energi?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

