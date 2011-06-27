2007 Ford Fusion Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling for this class, plenty of legroom in both front and back, confident handling, smooth ride, competitive price.
- Engines are down on power and refinement, ABS costs extra, stability control isn't available, mediocre interior plastics.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
It may not be as quick or refined as the leaders in the family car class, but the well-rounded 2007 Ford Fusion is worth a test-drive if you're looking for a roomy yet sporty midsize sedan with styling that doesn't get lost in the crowd.
Vehicle overview
In years past, Ford's family cars were safe and comfortable, but lacked the clever packaging of top import-brand competitors. Styling was dowdy, convenience features were missing and the fun-to-drive factor was pretty much nonexistent. That all changed with the introduction of the Ford Fusion midsize sedan for 2006.
Built on a stretched and widened version of the Mazda 6 platform, the Fusion has a healthy dose of the Mazda's athleticism, but none of its legroom and shoulder room shortages in the backseat. A pair of adults will be content in the back of a Fusion, making it a good choice for taller families. Ride quality is smooth, even with the focus on handling, and the cabin stays quiet on the highway.
With its unique bodywork, sporty handling dynamics and spacious cabin, the Fusion stacks up well against its competition in the family sedan class. In an effort to solidify its position, the company has made additional equipment available on the 2007 Ford Fusion, including an auxiliary input jack for MP3 players, satellite radio and a navigation system. All-wheel drive is also on the options list for V6 Fusions, and for buyers living in climates with frequent rain or snow, it's worth considering.
The Fusion has two main weak points. The first relates to active safety; ABS is optional and stability control isn't offered. Secondly, neither the base 2.3-liter four-cylinder nor the optional 3.0-liter V6 matches up well with competitors' offerings when it comes to horsepower, acceleration and refinement. If you're not concerned about having the quickest family sedan around, though, the 2007 Ford Fusion is worth a look, particularly if a roomy backseat and agile handling are top priorities. And while it's true that peers like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry offer more overall polish, it's important to keep in mind that none can match the Fusion's bargain price tag.
2007 Ford Fusion models
Available as a midsize sedan only, the 2007 Ford Fusion comes in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. The base S rides on 16-inch wheels and includes air-conditioning, a four-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack for MP3 players, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The SE adds alloy wheels, foglights, a six-way power driver seat, an upgraded six-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer, audio controls on the steering wheel, faux carbon-fiber trim on the center console and dash, and a fold-down front-passenger seat. Top-of-the-line Fusion SEL models come with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, heated outside mirrors (with puddle lamps), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a compass and faux wood or "piano black" interior trim. Options on the Fusion include a moonroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an upgraded eight-speaker stereo, a DVD-based navigation system, Sirius satellite radio and a rear spoiler.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Fusion's base 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine makes 160 horsepower and meets PZEV certification in California. It's connected to a standard five-speed manual transmission, and a five-speed automatic is optional. A 221-hp, 3.0-liter V6 is available on SE and SEL Fusions. This engine comes with one transmission, a six-speed automatic. This transmission shifts well enough, but we wish it had a true manual-shift mode instead of just two forward-gear gates ("D" and "L"), neither of which has much effect on the tranny's behavior. Front-wheel drive is standard on all Fusions; V6 buyers can opt for all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is a strong point for Ford's midsize sedan, as front-drive four-cylinder models are rated 24 mpg city/32 mpg highway when equipped with the automatic transmission, while V6 models have a 21/29 EPA rating.
Safety
Four-wheel disc brakes are standard equipment on all Fusions, but you have to pay extra for ABS (with electronic brakeforce distribution) no matter which trim level you choose. Traction control is optional on front-wheel-drive V6 models, but stability control is not available at all. On the plus side, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard across the line.
In NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests, the 2007 Ford Fusion earned four stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection. In side-impact testing, the midsize sedan earned five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for rear occupants. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the Fusion rated "Acceptable" (the second highest rating on a scale of four). An '06 Fusion received a "Poor" rating in IIHS side-impact testing, but with this year's standard side airbags, we expect its rating to improve.
Driving
With its responsive steering and a refined ride, the 2007 Ford Fusion is one of the more entertaining vehicles in the family sedan segment. Wind and road noise is effectively quelled at highway speeds, and both automatic transmissions perform competently. Unfortunately, neither engine offers much off-the-line power, and both get a little noisier than we'd like at higher rpm. More horsepower and an automatic transmission with manual access to gears would certainly lend support to the Fusion's sporty aspirations, but it's still an enjoyable car to drive by family sedan standards.
Interior
All Fusions feature gauges with satin-finished bezels, and high-line SEL models offer leather seating with contrasting stitching, an analog clock and steering-wheel-mounted audio and climate controls. Unfortunately, the instrumentation is a bit too small for comfortable reading, and there's no display for the automatic transmission, forcing the driver to look down at the console to confirm gear selection. Although the leather upholstery is of solid quality for this class, many of the plastics feel cut-rate. Build quality is generally above average.
Legroom is ample for front- and rear-seat passengers alike. Storage space within the cabin is adequate, but more impressive is the Fusion's 15.8-cubic-foot trunk, which combined with its split-folding rear seat and fold-down front-passenger seat (SE and SEL models only), gives it more utility than most midsize sedans.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Fusion.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Fusion
Related Used 2007 Ford Fusion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge