2007 Ford Fusion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling for this class, plenty of legroom in both front and back, confident handling, smooth ride, competitive price.
  • Engines are down on power and refinement, ABS costs extra, stability control isn't available, mediocre interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not be as quick or refined as the leaders in the family car class, but the well-rounded 2007 Ford Fusion is worth a test-drive if you're looking for a roomy yet sporty midsize sedan with styling that doesn't get lost in the crowd.

Vehicle overview

In years past, Ford's family cars were safe and comfortable, but lacked the clever packaging of top import-brand competitors. Styling was dowdy, convenience features were missing and the fun-to-drive factor was pretty much nonexistent. That all changed with the introduction of the Ford Fusion midsize sedan for 2006.

Built on a stretched and widened version of the Mazda 6 platform, the Fusion has a healthy dose of the Mazda's athleticism, but none of its legroom and shoulder room shortages in the backseat. A pair of adults will be content in the back of a Fusion, making it a good choice for taller families. Ride quality is smooth, even with the focus on handling, and the cabin stays quiet on the highway.

With its unique bodywork, sporty handling dynamics and spacious cabin, the Fusion stacks up well against its competition in the family sedan class. In an effort to solidify its position, the company has made additional equipment available on the 2007 Ford Fusion, including an auxiliary input jack for MP3 players, satellite radio and a navigation system. All-wheel drive is also on the options list for V6 Fusions, and for buyers living in climates with frequent rain or snow, it's worth considering.

The Fusion has two main weak points. The first relates to active safety; ABS is optional and stability control isn't offered. Secondly, neither the base 2.3-liter four-cylinder nor the optional 3.0-liter V6 matches up well with competitors' offerings when it comes to horsepower, acceleration and refinement. If you're not concerned about having the quickest family sedan around, though, the 2007 Ford Fusion is worth a look, particularly if a roomy backseat and agile handling are top priorities. And while it's true that peers like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry offer more overall polish, it's important to keep in mind that none can match the Fusion's bargain price tag.

2007 Ford Fusion models

Available as a midsize sedan only, the 2007 Ford Fusion comes in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. The base S rides on 16-inch wheels and includes air-conditioning, a four-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack for MP3 players, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The SE adds alloy wheels, foglights, a six-way power driver seat, an upgraded six-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer, audio controls on the steering wheel, faux carbon-fiber trim on the center console and dash, and a fold-down front-passenger seat. Top-of-the-line Fusion SEL models come with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, heated outside mirrors (with puddle lamps), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a compass and faux wood or "piano black" interior trim. Options on the Fusion include a moonroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an upgraded eight-speaker stereo, a DVD-based navigation system, Sirius satellite radio and a rear spoiler.

2007 Highlights

Changes for the 2007 Ford Fusion are mostly related to feature content. Front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and an input jack for MP3 players are now standard. Fusion SE models also gain alloy wheels, foglamps, a CD changer and a folding front-passenger seat, while SEL models get automatic headlights, heated side mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. New options include a DVD-based navigation system, Sirius satellite radio and, on V6 models, all-wheel drive (Availability is delayed on some items.). Finally, Ford has increased drivetrain warranty protection to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

The Fusion's base 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine makes 160 horsepower and meets PZEV certification in California. It's connected to a standard five-speed manual transmission, and a five-speed automatic is optional. A 221-hp, 3.0-liter V6 is available on SE and SEL Fusions. This engine comes with one transmission, a six-speed automatic. This transmission shifts well enough, but we wish it had a true manual-shift mode instead of just two forward-gear gates ("D" and "L"), neither of which has much effect on the tranny's behavior. Front-wheel drive is standard on all Fusions; V6 buyers can opt for all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is a strong point for Ford's midsize sedan, as front-drive four-cylinder models are rated 24 mpg city/32 mpg highway when equipped with the automatic transmission, while V6 models have a 21/29 EPA rating.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard equipment on all Fusions, but you have to pay extra for ABS (with electronic brakeforce distribution) no matter which trim level you choose. Traction control is optional on front-wheel-drive V6 models, but stability control is not available at all. On the plus side, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard across the line.

In NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests, the 2007 Ford Fusion earned four stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection. In side-impact testing, the midsize sedan earned five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for rear occupants. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the Fusion rated "Acceptable" (the second highest rating on a scale of four). An '06 Fusion received a "Poor" rating in IIHS side-impact testing, but with this year's standard side airbags, we expect its rating to improve.

Driving

With its responsive steering and a refined ride, the 2007 Ford Fusion is one of the more entertaining vehicles in the family sedan segment. Wind and road noise is effectively quelled at highway speeds, and both automatic transmissions perform competently. Unfortunately, neither engine offers much off-the-line power, and both get a little noisier than we'd like at higher rpm. More horsepower and an automatic transmission with manual access to gears would certainly lend support to the Fusion's sporty aspirations, but it's still an enjoyable car to drive by family sedan standards.

Interior

All Fusions feature gauges with satin-finished bezels, and high-line SEL models offer leather seating with contrasting stitching, an analog clock and steering-wheel-mounted audio and climate controls. Unfortunately, the instrumentation is a bit too small for comfortable reading, and there's no display for the automatic transmission, forcing the driver to look down at the console to confirm gear selection. Although the leather upholstery is of solid quality for this class, many of the plastics feel cut-rate. Build quality is generally above average.

Legroom is ample for front- and rear-seat passengers alike. Storage space within the cabin is adequate, but more impressive is the Fusion's 15.8-cubic-foot trunk, which combined with its split-folding rear seat and fold-down front-passenger seat (SE and SEL models only), gives it more utility than most midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Fusion.

5(79%)
4(15%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
188 reviews
188 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rounded
keithfoster,02/24/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
This car is fantastic. I bought the car brand new on August of '06 and it now has 140k miles on it. I have had almost no issues with the car. The temperature read on the engine went out and the struts are bad, that's about it. The gas mileage is great, the car is spacious and quick (not terribly fast, but quick enough to get the job done), and it is reliable. If you are looking to buy this car and you aren't sure since its an older car and may be high mileage, I hope that this helps you.
Great car for your money
tarren602,08/18/2011
I bought my 07 Fusion new with 35 miles on it in October of 06. At first I didn't think if I would really like the car or not. After a few days I fell in love with it. This is a very roomy and reliable car. I now have over 85K miles on it and it has seen 3 states. I live in AZ so the summer months really put a car through hell. This is because of the extreme heat and weather. I have changed the tires once and still have the original brake pads. The only issue I had was the battery exploding when I tried to start the car to leave for work. My wiring harness and radio needed replacing. Ford paid to have the car towed and repaired for no cost and I was given a Mustang for the time being.
Passed 1000 miles on my Ford Fusion SEL
DJC,11/16/2006
I have to say that I am pleased with this purchase. I have checked out the 2007 Toyota Camry and the 2007 Honda Accord - too expensive and not impressed. The Ford Fusion saved me over $7k and it was a practical purchase. My vehicle is fully loaded without the Navigation System and the spoiler. This is my fourth brand new vehicle from Ford that I have purchased over the last 15 years and so far I had a very good experience. I had a 1992 Ford Thunderbird with over 180k miles and recently a 2003 Ford Focus ZX3 with over 60k miles. I highly recommend this vehicle.
Still running strong at 125,000 miles
smt6979,11/15/2010
I bought my Fusion brand new w/300 miles. The car was great, never had a problem with it until it hit 65k miles. Then the transmission started to shift really hard. I had a couple of mechanics look at it and none of them could promise the transmission would last another 30k miles. I just hit 125k miles this week and the transmission still shifts hard. I do change the transmission fluid every 30k so I am sure that helps. Other than that brakes, tires, a new battery and oil changes is all it has needed. One major warning I will give is that I have not been able to get a set of tires to last more than 40k miles. Every set cups and my car is in perfect alignment according to my mechanic.
See all 188 reviews of the 2007 Ford Fusion
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford Fusion features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Ford Fusion

Used 2007 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

