Vehicle overview

In years past, Ford's family cars were safe and comfortable, but lacked the clever packaging of top import-brand competitors. Styling was dowdy, convenience features were missing and the fun-to-drive factor was pretty much nonexistent. That all changed with the introduction of the Ford Fusion midsize sedan for 2006.

Built on a stretched and widened version of the Mazda 6 platform, the Fusion has a healthy dose of the Mazda's athleticism, but none of its legroom and shoulder room shortages in the backseat. A pair of adults will be content in the back of a Fusion, making it a good choice for taller families. Ride quality is smooth, even with the focus on handling, and the cabin stays quiet on the highway.

With its unique bodywork, sporty handling dynamics and spacious cabin, the Fusion stacks up well against its competition in the family sedan class. In an effort to solidify its position, the company has made additional equipment available on the 2007 Ford Fusion, including an auxiliary input jack for MP3 players, satellite radio and a navigation system. All-wheel drive is also on the options list for V6 Fusions, and for buyers living in climates with frequent rain or snow, it's worth considering.

The Fusion has two main weak points. The first relates to active safety; ABS is optional and stability control isn't offered. Secondly, neither the base 2.3-liter four-cylinder nor the optional 3.0-liter V6 matches up well with competitors' offerings when it comes to horsepower, acceleration and refinement. If you're not concerned about having the quickest family sedan around, though, the 2007 Ford Fusion is worth a look, particularly if a roomy backseat and agile handling are top priorities. And while it's true that peers like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry offer more overall polish, it's important to keep in mind that none can match the Fusion's bargain price tag.