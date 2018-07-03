2019 Ford Fusion Energi
What’s new
- Larger battery pack increases EV range to 26 miles
- SE Luxury and Platinum trims dropped
- Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Well-equipped with features
- Quiet and comfortable at highway speeds
- High-quality interior materials
- Cabin offers plenty of room for adults
- Battery range is limited to 26 miles
- Difficult to justify the price premium over the Fusion Hybrid
- Battery pack takes up a significant amount of trunk space
Which Fusion Energi does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
In theory, the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi pairs the best features of a traditional midsize sedan — a roomy cabin and a plush ride — with the fuel efficiency that only a plug-in hybrid can provide. But hybrid cars have been improving a lot in recent years and the Energi isn't as appealing as it once was.
Its 26 miles of all-electric range isn't all that impressive, especially when you consider one of its chief rivals, the Chevrolet Volt, offers a whopping 53 miles of EV range. The Fusion Energi's cost savings are also debatable; the Fusion Hybrid achieves the same gasoline fuel economy and costs thousands less. Finally, the battery pack eats up a good chunk of the Fusion's trunk space, reducing it from the Hybrid's 12 cubic feet to 8.2 cubes.
Though we like driving the Fusion Energi, we think you'll also want to consider the Volt as well as the Honda Clarity Plug-In (48 miles of electric range) or regular hybrid versions of the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry.
Ford Fusion Energi models
The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market. Ford offers just one trim: Titanium. Don't worry, though. The Energi Titanium is loaded with all of the latest technology, safety and luxury features.
It's powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor and a 9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 188 horsepower. This front-wheel-drive sedan can travel up to 26 miles on electric power alone, at speeds up to 85 mph. Charging an empty battery using a Level 2 charger should take about 2.6 hours.
Standard features on the Fusion Energi Titanium include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and foglights), heated mirrors with an auto-dimming driver mirror, automatic wipers, a rear spoiler, remote engine start, exterior keypad entry, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, twin 4.2-inch configurable screens in the instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, ambient interior lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with heating, heated and ventilated front seats with eight-way adjustment (including two-way power lumbar), a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat with inflatable seat belts, memory settings and leather upholstery.
For entertainment, there's an 8-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, a navigation system, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, two USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and Ford's Co-Pilot360 Protect package, which brings automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning and mitigation, a blind-spot monitor, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.
A sunroof is the only stand-alone option.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury (2.0L 4-cyl plug-in hybrid).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Fusion Energi has received some revisions, including the deletion of the SE Luxury trim level for 2018. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Fusion Energi, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking5.0
Steering6.0
Handling6.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort5.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control6.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality7.5
Utility6.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space4.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi.
Most helpful consumer reviews
26 Mile of pure electric range (yes that is less than the Volt but in the same neighborhood of the Prius Prime). What you get is a comfortable good looking car loaded with safety and luxury features. The incentives make it less expensive then the pure Hybrid too. I've had the car since Dec 3rd and just filled up today. I'm averaging a full electric charge of actually 28 miles and getting 51.3 MPG when the battery runs out. The heated seats and steering wheel are more than enough to keep me warm. I've turned the actually climate control on 3 times and that was because of the windscreen fogging up. It handles great in the snow too.
As my Mercedes E Class lease was about to expire I looked at a 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium with a sticker price of just over $39k. It had all of the new tech safety and luxury items. Because of federal and state tax credits which on a lease go to Ford who turns them into additional rebates a two year 13,500 mile lease was $179 a month with a $500 trade vehicle. Car is fully equipped, rides fine and is unbelievably cheap to operate. I live six miles from work and we have multiple 240 chargers so I seldom use gas. Only drawback is the short 26 mile range, which is closer to 18-20 with accessories on, for the electric motor. The exceptional value makes up for that shortcoming.
I got an excellent deal on a lease for my 2019 Energi Titanium. With factory incentives, state and federal rebates, my lease payment is less than $400/month with $0 out of pocket. The car is handsome, luxurious and very comfortable. The best thing is the mileage. I drive 15.2 miles to work in stop-and-go traffic, and because of the frequent braking, I get about 3.2 regen miles each way, which gets me to work and back on mostly EV only. I turn off the EV going uphill, so I don't drain the charge too quickly, so I use a tiny sip of gasoline on my commute. I went 2 full months and 1,600 miles on my first tank of gas, averaging 145 MPG. I couldn't be happier.
My previous car was destroyed in a fire and the vehicle I really want is the Mustang Mach E which will be available next fall. I bought the Energi as a temporary car and a test case on whether I would like an electric car. So far, the car is fantastic...haven’t used a drop of gas after the drive home from the dealer. Build quality is excellent; no problems or defects so far. Only negative is the trunk which is small because of the battery. Ford missed a great opportunity with this one, but maybe the Mach E will make up for it. Six months later, on my second tank of gas. Most of my driving is less than 25 miles a day which can be accomplished solely on electric. No mechanical issues. Fantastic daily driver. Have saved a ton of money on gas. (Have solar on my roof.) Only negative is the small trunk.
Features & Specs
|Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,595
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fusion Energi safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the Fusion Energi and the car in front and automatically adjusts your speed.
- BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver when there is a vehicle in the car's blind spot. Also detects if cross-traffic is approaching the Fusion while backing up.
- Reverse Sensing System
- Sounds an alert as the Fusion Hybrid approaches an object located behind the car.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Fusion Energi vs. the competition
Ford Fusion Energi vs. Chevrolet Volt
Not including the BMW i3 with the range extender, the Chevrolet Volt offers more all-electric range (53 miles) than any other plug-in hybrid on the market. The Volt's hatchback body style gives it greater storage versatility when the rear seats are lowered. The Energi counters these shortcomings with a roomy back seat.
Ford Fusion Energi vs. Toyota Prius Prime
Like the Volt, the Prius Prime is a hatchback with plenty of room in the back for luggage, though its 25-mile electric range is not as impressive as the Chevrolet's. Its back seat is more passenger-friendly than the Volt's, but it's still not as spacious as the Fusion. Notably, the Prius' infotainment system does not support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
Ford Fusion Energi vs. Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid
The Sonata Plug-In ekes a few more all-electric miles out of its battery pack, and its powertrain is slightly more powerful than the Fusion's. The Sonata's 9.9-cubic-foot trunk is also a bit larger than the Fusion's. Though we haven't yet driven the refreshed Sonata Plug-In Hybrid, on paper, it looks to give the Fusion Energi a run for its money.
FAQ
Is the Ford Fusion Energi a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi:
- Larger battery pack increases EV range to 26 miles
- SE Luxury and Platinum trims dropped
- Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Is the Ford Fusion Energi reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,595.
Other versions include:
- Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,595
What are the different models of Ford Fusion Energi?
More about the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi
The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is one of the few cars that combines the fuel efficiency offered by a plug-in hybrid with the versatility and roominess of a midsize sedan. Unlike most Ford vehicles, the Fusion Energi is offered only in one trim, but it's loaded with nearly every feature offered in the standard Fusion.
Last year, the Fusion Energi was sold in three trims — SE Luxury, Titanium and Platinum. The SE Luxury and Platinum levels have been dropped for 2019, making this year's model more expensive but also better equipped than the 2018 version. Its features list is substantial, with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and blind-spot monitoring all standard equipment. Entertainment comes by way of a Sony audio system with HD and satellite radio, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone capabilities. It's controlled by the excellent Sync 3 touchscreen interface, which is crisp, clear and easy to use.
Provided you don't have a long-distance commute, the Energi's 26 miles of electric range may keep you away from the gas pump for weeks at a time. This electrified future comes at a cost. As with other plug-ins, the Energi carries a higher price tag than its hybrid and gas-engine-only counterparts. Buyers are strongly advised to take the cost of electricity into account if cost savings are a primary consideration for choosing an Energi over its siblings. If you decide the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is for you, use the unparalleled shopping tools provided by Edmunds to build and find the perfect car.
2019 Ford Fusion Energi Overview
The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Energi Sedan. Available styles include Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fusion Energi 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fusion Energi.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fusion Energi featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?
Which 2019 Ford Fusion Energis are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Fusion Energi for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Fusion Energis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,185 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Fusion Energis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,119.
Find a new Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,739.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
