  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion Energi
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)

2019 Ford Fusion Energi

What’s new

  • Larger battery pack increases EV range to 26 miles
  • SE Luxury and Platinum trims dropped
  • Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
  • Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Well-equipped with features
  • Quiet and comfortable at highway speeds
  • High-quality interior materials
  • Cabin offers plenty of room for adults
  • Battery range is limited to 26 miles
  • Difficult to justify the price premium over the Fusion Hybrid
  • Battery pack takes up a significant amount of trunk space
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Ford Fusion Energi for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
MSRP Starting at
$36,595
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Ford Fusion Energi pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Fusion Energi does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is sold in a single trim level, and there aren't any feature packages or stand-alone options available aside from a sunroof. While the Energi doesn't offer much in the way of customization, it's positively loaded with all the features you could want from a car in this price range.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

In theory, the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi pairs the best features of a traditional midsize sedan — a roomy cabin and a plush ride — with the fuel efficiency that only a plug-in hybrid can provide. But hybrid cars have been improving a lot in recent years and the Energi isn't as appealing as it once was.

Its 26 miles of all-electric range isn't all that impressive, especially when you consider one of its chief rivals, the Chevrolet Volt, offers a whopping 53 miles of EV range. The Fusion Energi's cost savings are also debatable; the Fusion Hybrid achieves the same gasoline fuel economy and costs thousands less. Finally, the battery pack eats up a good chunk of the Fusion's trunk space, reducing it from the Hybrid's 12 cubic feet to 8.2 cubes.

Though we like driving the Fusion Energi, we think you'll also want to consider the Volt as well as the Honda Clarity Plug-In (48 miles of electric range) or regular hybrid versions of the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry.

Ford Fusion Energi models

The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market. Ford offers just one trim: Titanium. Don't worry, though. The Energi Titanium is loaded with all of the latest technology, safety and luxury features.

It's powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor and a 9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 188 horsepower. This front-wheel-drive sedan can travel up to 26 miles on electric power alone, at speeds up to 85 mph. Charging an empty battery using a Level 2 charger should take about 2.6 hours.

Standard features on the Fusion Energi Titanium include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and foglights), heated mirrors with an auto-dimming driver mirror, automatic wipers, a rear spoiler, remote engine start, exterior keypad entry, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, twin 4.2-inch configurable screens in the instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, ambient interior lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with heating, heated and ventilated front seats with eight-way adjustment (including two-way power lumbar), a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat with inflatable seat belts, memory settings and leather upholstery.

For entertainment, there's an 8-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, a navigation system, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, two USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and Ford's Co-Pilot360 Protect package, which brings automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning and mitigation, a blind-spot monitor, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

A sunroof is the only stand-alone option.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury (2.0L 4-cyl plug-in hybrid).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Fusion Energi has received some revisions, including the deletion of the SE Luxury trim level for 2018. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Fusion Energi, however.

Scorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.0
The Fusion Energi is quick enough, and smooth, but any semblance of fun evaporates from there. The frustratingly clunky brake modulation and milquetoast grip will frustrate drivers. Its steering and handling have no bad manners per se, but nor do they stand out in the class.

Acceleration

7.5
It accelerates adequately, reaching 60 mph in 8.2 seconds in our testing, which is decent for this segment. If you're gentle on the accelerator, you can stay in EV mode at low speeds. When the engine wakes, it is a smooth transition.

Braking

5.0
A poor execution of hybrid brakes among contemporary hybrids. The modulation is subpar, making it difficult to be smooth. It feels synthetic, acting grabby (or not) depending on how much pressure you're applying and when. Stops from 60 mph in 129 feet, a mediocre result.

Steering

6.0
The Fusion's steering is weighted just slightly on the light side, and it offers minor indication of the grip available at the front tires. It has good precision for this type of car. Though the steering lacks feel, there's a reasonably good sense of the straight-ahead around center.

Handling

6.5
Respectable manners, though not the driver's hybrid. There's very little grip and lots of tire howl even in moderately quickish driving. One surprise, however, is that the body roll isn't as excessive as the ride suggests, so at least it's not sloppy.

Drivability

8.0
Like all CVT automatic-equipped cars, the Fusion Energi seamlessly adjusts gearing — there is zero shift shock. It feels pretty natural when pulling away from stops, with no pronounced rubber-band sensation. The engine ignites with a light grumble but no shove.

Comfort

7.0
The Fusion Energi's ride quality is compromised by lots of battery weight, but the seats are up to the task of long hauls and the cabin is notably free of noise. While we're not in love with the climate control layout, it is effective. Besides, the automatic mode is a fine work-around.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are plush and wide, delivering good long-distance driving comfort. Its bolsters are modest, which is all the same considering its mild cornering limits. Finally, the leather is soft and the padding has the right amount of give.

Ride comfort

5.5
The body tends to move a lot when it rides over even moderate bumps, as if the car is struggling to cope with its own weight. It feels slightly underdamped, the body pogoing around in bumpy corners. This character is not unusual among hybridized versions of non-hybrid cars and especially so here.

Noise & vibration

8.0
This hybrid has fairly comprehensive suppression of road and wind noise. Its engine noise isn't especially loud, but its typical four-cylinder sound is underscored by the fixed-at-high-revs nature of its transmission when accelerating.

Climate control

6.5
Performs admirably with little noise and good coverage. Keeps the cabin cool in the summer. The interface is strange — no knobs, and controls are divided between hard keys and the touchscreen. A knob-based interface would be preferred. Heated seats are standard. Backseat vents are appreciated.

Interior

7.5
Most people will find the Fusion Energi's interior a perfectly fine place to deal with on a daily basis. Its sizable cabin is generally user-friendly aside from a few button-based quibbles and visibility that isn't better than what's offered by any other car in the segment.

Ease of use

7.5
Most of its controls are logical and clearly presented. Its instrument cluster display is particularly handy. The all-button climate controls and the sameness of the steering wheel buttons are areas that could be improved upon.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The front doors open quite wide, but the aggressively raked windshield forces a head duck on the way in. It's normal otherwise, with a sill stepover height and width that's roughly average among midsize sedans. The long rear doors ease access to the back seat.

Driving position

8.0
The Fusion Energi accommodates drivers of all sizes well. Its steering wheel has average reach/rake range, but, man, the seat has miles of range. The tidy steering wheel is unusual among cars of this type and feels great.

Roominess

8.0
Heaps of front headroom thanks to the lack of a sunroof. The Fusion's wide cabin results in a lot of wiggle room, especially in the back seat. The back seat is higher than expected, though headroom remains adequate — 6-footers can sit upright and just clear the headliner.

Visibility

7.0
Not a standout here, but not awful either. The chunky windshield pillars are relieved by corner windows near the mirrors. Likewise, the tall rear deck and thick rearmost pillars are aided by a bonus corner window. The backup camera display is big and bright with handy guidelines.

Quality

7.5
The cabin materials are a mix of plastics that look good overall and are soft-touch in the right places. It won't wow you, but it is perfectly attractive and appears to be well-built. A squeaky door seal is the only flaw we observed.

Utility

6.0
Trunk space has taken a huge hit on account of the big hybrid battery. And while the spec sheet lists a 60/40-folding back seat, don't be fooled — the resulting pass-through size is like a mail slot. Its in-cabin storage is better, with an array of pockets and a deep console bin.

Small-item storage

7.0
The Fusion is pretty versatile when it comes to smaller items. The center console offers a variety of storage options — cupholders, two front wells and a deep bin with extra lid storage. Its door pockets and two-tiered glovebox are usefully sized. Backseat storage is typical.

Cargo space

4.0
The large battery eats up most of the trunk space, which measures a paltry 8.2 cubic feet. It also makes for a pathetically tiny, nearly useless window slot of a pass-through when the back seat is folded. But the trunk volume that exists is wide and tall, and the gooseneck hinges are protected.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The lower LATCH anchors are buried between the cushions; the top anchor point is readily accessible under plastic lid atop deck panel. Wide door openings facilitate loading the seat.

Technology

7.5
Although there's no navigation on our base SE Luxury trim level, it has native CarPlay and Android Auto. The interface itself is pretty intuitive, though it's not the fastest one to snap into action upon startup. Overall, it has a solid array of technology features.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Bluetooth pairing is fast and dead-simple. Siri integration is good. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included with the Sync 3 infotainment system, an interface standard on all Fusion Energis.

Driver aids

7.5
An option package nets adaptive cruise, rear cross-traffic alert and a lane-keeping system. Their settings are easily accessed and adjusted, but the lane departure system cannot be turned off.

Voice control

7.0
The voice controls are natural provided you follow the speech guidelines prompted on the screen. No nested commands needed. There was no navigation system in our car so we couldn't attempt voice navigation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi.

5 star reviews: 78%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • ride quality
  • handling & steering
  • safety
  • climate control
  • appearance
  • steering wheel
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • wheels & tires
  • warranty
  • engine
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • driving experience
  • brakes
  • spaciousness
  • electrical system
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Incentives make this a deal
Mark_Denver,
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

26 Mile of pure electric range (yes that is less than the Volt but in the same neighborhood of the Prius Prime). What you get is a comfortable good looking car loaded with safety and luxury features. The incentives make it less expensive then the pure Hybrid too. I've had the car since Dec 3rd and just filled up today. I'm averaging a full electric charge of actually 28 miles and getting 51.3 MPG when the battery runs out. The heated seats and steering wheel are more than enough to keep me warm. I've turned the actually climate control on 3 times and that was because of the windscreen fogging up. It handles great in the snow too.

5 out of 5 stars, Great value
Tommy,
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

As my Mercedes E Class lease was about to expire I looked at a 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium with a sticker price of just over $39k. It had all of the new tech safety and luxury items. Because of federal and state tax credits which on a lease go to Ford who turns them into additional rebates a two year 13,500 mile lease was $179 a month with a $500 trade vehicle. Car is fully equipped, rides fine and is unbelievably cheap to operate. I live six miles from work and we have multiple 240 chargers so I seldom use gas. Only drawback is the short 26 mile range, which is closer to 18-20 with accessories on, for the electric motor. The exceptional value makes up for that shortcoming.

5 out of 5 stars, I Love My 2019 Energi
Daniel Friedman,
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I got an excellent deal on a lease for my 2019 Energi Titanium. With factory incentives, state and federal rebates, my lease payment is less than $400/month with $0 out of pocket. The car is handsome, luxurious and very comfortable. The best thing is the mileage. I drive 15.2 miles to work in stop-and-go traffic, and because of the frequent braking, I get about 3.2 regen miles each way, which gets me to work and back on mostly EV only. I turn off the EV going uphill, so I don't drain the charge too quickly, so I use a tiny sip of gasoline on my commute. I went 2 full months and 1,600 miles on my first tank of gas, averaging 145 MPG. I couldn't be happier.

5 out of 5 stars, Surprised how much I like it.
Ken Hedrick,
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

My previous car was destroyed in a fire and the vehicle I really want is the Mustang Mach E which will be available next fall. I bought the Energi as a temporary car and a test case on whether I would like an electric car. So far, the car is fantastic...haven’t used a drop of gas after the drive home from the dealer. Build quality is excellent; no problems or defects so far. Only negative is the trunk which is small because of the battery. Ford missed a great opportunity with this one, but maybe the Mach E will make up for it. Six months later, on my second tank of gas. Most of my driving is less than 25 miles a day which can be accomplished solely on electric. No mechanical issues. Fantastic daily driver. Have saved a ton of money on gas. (Have solar on my roof.) Only negative is the small trunk.

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Features & Specs

Titanium 4dr Sedan features & specs
Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$36,595
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Ford Fusion Energi features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Fusion Energi safety features:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a set distance between the Fusion Energi and the car in front and automatically adjusts your speed.
BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver when there is a vehicle in the car's blind spot. Also detects if cross-traffic is approaching the Fusion while backing up.
Reverse Sensing System
Sounds an alert as the Fusion Hybrid approaches an object located behind the car.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Ford Fusion Energi vs. the competition

Ford Fusion Energi vs. Chevrolet Volt

Not including the BMW i3 with the range extender, the Chevrolet Volt offers more all-electric range (53 miles) than any other plug-in hybrid on the market. The Volt's hatchback body style gives it greater storage versatility when the rear seats are lowered. The Energi counters these shortcomings with a roomy back seat.

Compare Ford Fusion Energi & Chevrolet Volt features

Ford Fusion Energi vs. Toyota Prius Prime

Like the Volt, the Prius Prime is a hatchback with plenty of room in the back for luggage, though its 25-mile electric range is not as impressive as the Chevrolet's. Its back seat is more passenger-friendly than the Volt's, but it's still not as spacious as the Fusion. Notably, the Prius' infotainment system does not support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Compare Ford Fusion Energi & Toyota Prius Prime features

Ford Fusion Energi vs. Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid

The Sonata Plug-In ekes a few more all-electric miles out of its battery pack, and its powertrain is slightly more powerful than the Fusion's. The Sonata's 9.9-cubic-foot trunk is also a bit larger than the Fusion's. Though we haven't yet driven the refreshed Sonata Plug-In Hybrid, on paper, it looks to give the Fusion Energi a run for its money.

Compare Ford Fusion Energi & Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid features

FAQ

Is the Ford Fusion Energi a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Fusion Energi both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Fusion Energi fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Fusion Energi gets an EPA-estimated 42 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Fusion Energi has 8.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Fusion Energi. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi:

  • Larger battery pack increases EV range to 26 miles
  • SE Luxury and Platinum trims dropped
  • Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
  • Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Learn more

Is the Ford Fusion Energi reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Fusion Energi is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Fusion Energi. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Fusion Energi's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Fusion Energi and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Fusion Energi is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?

The least-expensive 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,595.

Other versions include:

  • Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,595
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Fusion Energi?

If you're interested in the Ford Fusion Energi, the next question is, which Fusion Energi model is right for you? Fusion Energi variants include Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Fusion Energi models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi

The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is one of the few cars that combines the fuel efficiency offered by a plug-in hybrid with the versatility and roominess of a midsize sedan. Unlike most Ford vehicles, the Fusion Energi is offered only in one trim, but it's loaded with nearly every feature offered in the standard Fusion.

Last year, the Fusion Energi was sold in three trims — SE Luxury, Titanium and Platinum. The SE Luxury and Platinum levels have been dropped for 2019, making this year's model more expensive but also better equipped than the 2018 version. Its features list is substantial, with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and blind-spot monitoring all standard equipment. Entertainment comes by way of a Sony audio system with HD and satellite radio, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone capabilities. It's controlled by the excellent Sync 3 touchscreen interface, which is crisp, clear and easy to use.

Provided you don't have a long-distance commute, the Energi's 26 miles of electric range may keep you away from the gas pump for weeks at a time. This electrified future comes at a cost. As with other plug-ins, the Energi carries a higher price tag than its hybrid and gas-engine-only counterparts. Buyers are strongly advised to take the cost of electricity into account if cost savings are a primary consideration for choosing an Energi over its siblings. If you decide the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is for you, use the unparalleled shopping tools provided by Edmunds to build and find the perfect car.

2019 Ford Fusion Energi Overview

The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Energi Sedan. Available styles include Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fusion Energi 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fusion Energi.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fusion Energi featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?

Which 2019 Ford Fusion Energis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Fusion Energi for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Fusion Energis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,185 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi.

Can't find a new 2019 Ford Fusion Energis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,119.

Find a new Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,739.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Fusion Energi?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Related 2019 Ford Fusion Energi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles