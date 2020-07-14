Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me

I drive a Ford Fusion Energi as a commuter car. I drive 16 miles each way in stop and go traffic on surface streets and freeway. I live in a hilly area. Going to work I drive all electric with brake regen down hills. It is very quiet. I don't charge up at work (they don't have 110 volt outlet outside and extension cord isn't long enough). About half way home it switches over to hybrid mode. After a month of driving 865 miles the dashboard says my avg is 90.4 mpge (less if climate on) I charge it up nightly in my garage using a 110 volt charger. The Adaptive Cruise Control reduces commuter stress. The Sony stereo sounds good using Sirrus or streaming music via bluetooth phone using Spotify. I am enjoying my new tech car. My commute costs are much less. Update: It corners really well. Its fun to drive. It looks good. I don't have an issue with the trunk size. Its never been an issue for me. I don't carry skies or haul stuff. I have another car for that. After 25000 miles it is still going really well. No mechanical issues or failures. A couple of minor recalls that didn't effect me. I drove the car 2000 miles from Seattle, WA to L.A. in Southern California and back. No issues. Solid car. The auto parallel parking feature is awesome. Getting 70 mgpe lifetime average. Its a great commuter car. Most of my trips are in the suburbs 10 miles each way so most trips use no gasoline. The transition from electric only to gasoline hybrid is smooth and seamless. When I need acceleration I punch it and the 200 horsepower comes on quickly with lots of torque. I still charge it up every night in my garage (suburb) on 110 volt. I never bought the 220 volt because I didn't need it. I sometimes charge at public charging stations but not very often. I never have range anxiety because it has a 14 gallon gas tank which I use very little of. I have changed the oil twice in 25000 miles. It has an intelligent oil monitor. The car has 25000 miles but the gasoline engine has only 5000 miles so maintenance costs are really low. I could never go back to non-plug-in-hybrid car. Fuelly Fuel Log is here... http://www.fuelly.com/car/ford/fusion/2013/highvoltage/231054

