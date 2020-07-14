Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 560 listings
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    137,417 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    99,043 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    96,369 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,875

    $479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    66,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,752

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    106,261 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    71,426 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in White
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    83,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    78,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,650

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    103,334 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,491

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    84,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,850

    $1,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    76,769 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,942

    $1,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    103,357 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    42,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,991

    $224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    33,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,880

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    58,572 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    66,839 miles

    $13,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 560 listings
Effcient Commuter Car
I drive a Ford Fusion Energi as a commuter car. I drive 16 miles each way in stop and go traffic on surface streets and freeway. I live in a hilly area. Going to work I drive all electric with brake regen down hills. It is very quiet. I don't charge up at work (they don't have 110 volt outlet outside and extension cord isn't long enough). About half way home it switches over to hybrid mode. After a month of driving 865 miles the dashboard says my avg is 90.4 mpge (less if climate on) I charge it up nightly in my garage using a 110 volt charger. The Adaptive Cruise Control reduces commuter stress. The Sony stereo sounds good using Sirrus or streaming music via bluetooth phone using Spotify. I am enjoying my new tech car. My commute costs are much less. Update: It corners really well. Its fun to drive. It looks good. I don't have an issue with the trunk size. Its never been an issue for me. I don't carry skies or haul stuff. I have another car for that. After 25000 miles it is still going really well. No mechanical issues or failures. A couple of minor recalls that didn't effect me. I drove the car 2000 miles from Seattle, WA to L.A. in Southern California and back. No issues. Solid car. The auto parallel parking feature is awesome. Getting 70 mgpe lifetime average. Its a great commuter car. Most of my trips are in the suburbs 10 miles each way so most trips use no gasoline. The transition from electric only to gasoline hybrid is smooth and seamless. When I need acceleration I punch it and the 200 horsepower comes on quickly with lots of torque. I still charge it up every night in my garage (suburb) on 110 volt. I never bought the 220 volt because I didn't need it. I sometimes charge at public charging stations but not very often. I never have range anxiety because it has a 14 gallon gas tank which I use very little of. I have changed the oil twice in 25000 miles. It has an intelligent oil monitor. The car has 25000 miles but the gasoline engine has only 5000 miles so maintenance costs are really low. I could never go back to non-plug-in-hybrid car. Fuelly Fuel Log is here... http://www.fuelly.com/car/ford/fusion/2013/highvoltage/231054
