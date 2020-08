Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California

Voice-Activated Navigation System White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Leather Seats Navigation System Rear View Camera Reverse Sensing System Bluetooth Connection 2.0L Atkinson Plug-In Hybrid I4 Engine 700A Equipment Group Order Code Dune; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury is proudly offered by AutoNation Ford Torrance This Ford includes: WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT 700A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE REAR VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM Rear Parking Aid 2.0L ATKINSON PLUG-IN HYBRID I4 ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System DUNE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Ford Fusion Energi, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2013 Ford Fusion Energi: Ford has upped the ante in the hybrid game with its all-new Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid. The sedan returns and EPA-rated 100 MPGe combined equivalent fuel economy, making it more efficient than the Toyota Prius plug-in, the Chevrolet Volt and the Fisker Karma. With lovely coupe-sedan looks, innovative cabin features, and a lower price tag than the Volt, there is plenty to recommend the new Fusion Energi to car shoppers looking to reduce their eco footprint. Strengths of this model include available technology, Ultra high efficiency, attractive exterior styling, and all-electric capabilities All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

38 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0PU7DR373708

Stock: DR373708

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020