Consumer Rating
(79)
2011 Ford Fusion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, engaging handling, comfortable ride, excellent Ford Sync system, good four-cylinder fuel economy, available all-wheel drive.
  • Button-happy center stack, raspy four-cylinder engine note, numb electric power steering on non-Sport models.
List Price Range
$5,794 - $12,995
Used Fusion for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The well-rounded 2011 Ford Fusion is one of our top picks for a midsize family sedan.

Vehicle overview

You remember that overachiever in high school? The honor society kid who did extra credit work even though he didn't need to? That's how it is with the 2011 Ford Fusion. Earlier incarnations of the Fusion already had the basics down, including a pleasant driving demeanor, a comfortable ride and a high level of overall refinement. Last year's makeover of the Fusion vaulted the car to the front of the midsize sedan class, however, with sizable improvements in performance and efficiency. And this year, Ford goes for extra credit by chipping in a few more standard features.

The Fusion earns some of its high marks because of its architecture, which is a slightly stretched version of the first-generation Mazda 6 platform. The Fusion's slightly smaller size than some other sedans doesn't negatively impact interior room, and it gives the Fusion more agility than the norm. For power, there's a fully competitive 175-horsepower four-cylinder base engine, a 240-hp 3.0-liter V6 or a 263-hp 3.5-liter V6 in the Fusion Sport. The midlevel V6 is a bit down on power and acceleration compared to the V6s in most other models, but it still provides decent real-world performance.

The Fusion does have some downsides -- a button-happy center stack and numb steering being the most notable -- but overall the Fusion is very well-rounded. It drives well, is comfortable and has very good safety ratings. On top of this, it also offers Ford's excellent Sync multimedia voice-control system and available all-wheel drive. Certainly, there are other solid picks for a midsize family sedan, including the 2011 Honda Accord, 2011 Hyundai Sonata, 2011 Mazda 6, 2011 Suzuki Kizashi and 2011 Toyota Camry. But no matter which one you end up with, know that a 2011 Ford Fusion is going to earn high marks for you.

2011 Ford Fusion models

The 2011 Ford Fusion is a midsize sedan available in S, SE, Sport and SEL trim levels. The base S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, blind-spot mirrors, keyless entry, the MyKey system (limits top speed and audio volume), full power accessories, a trip computer, cruise control, air-conditioning, 60/40-split rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The SE adds 17-inch steel wheels (alloy-look covers), foglamps, automatic headlights, dual exhaust tips, a fold-flat passenger seat, an eight-way power driver seat with manual recline and lumbar, steering-wheel radio controls and a six-speaker stereo with satellite radio.

The Sport adds a sport-tuned suspension and steering setup, 18-inch alloy wheels, exclusive styling cues inside and out, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 10-way power driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat, unique leather-trimmed seats and the Sync entertainment and communications interface. The Fusion SEL adds heated exterior mirrors, puddle lights, a numerical keyless entry pad, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and leather upholstery.

Options on the base S are limited to remote engine start (automatic transmission only) and all-weather floor mats, which are available across the lineup. SE options include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Sync and a sunroof. The Sport model can be optioned with the SEL's standard equipment plus a blind-spot warning system, a back-up camera, a sunroof and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. On the SEL, you can get 18-inch wheels and the sport-tuned suspension by ordering the Appearance package. Optional on Sport and SEL models is a voice-activated hard-drive-based navigation system with Travel Link (includes real-time traffic and weather information).

Other options (depending on trim) include rain-sensing wipers and HD radio. There are also several packages available (depending on trim) that include a Monochrome Appearance package that provides a body-color grille, a rear spoiler and 18-inch wheels. The highlights of the Luxury package include chrome exterior accents, premium leather upholstery (with contrasting stitching/piping), unique alloy wheels and illuminated front door sills. Reverse parking sensors are a stand-alone option on all models except the S.

2011 Highlights

After last year's extensive refresh, the Ford Fusion sees only detail changes involving standard features for 2011. Blind-spot mirrors and the MyKey system are standard for all trim levels, while one-touch up/down front windows, HD radio and additional power adjustments for the front seats are found on the upper trims. Other changes include a new Luxury package and a standard manual-shift feature for the six-speed automatic transmission.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Ford Fusion features three different engines. The base power plant -- standard on S, SE and SEL models -- is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 175 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. This mill comes with a six-speed manual transmission by default, while a six-speed automatic with manual shift control is optional.

A 3.0-liter V6 (240 hp and 223 lb-ft) is optional on SE and SEL models, and it's only available with the six-speed automatic. The Sport model comes exclusively with a more powerful 3.5-liter V6 (263 hp and 249 lb-ft). The automatic is standard here, too. All-wheel drive is optional on the Sport and V6-powered SEL.

In testing, we found a V6-powered Fusion SEL went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, which is a bit slower than most other V6-powered family sedans. Fuel economy ratings for the four-cylinder Fusion with the automatic check in at 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. The 3.0-liter V6 has a 20/28/23 mpg rating and the 3.5-liter V6 drops to 18/27/21 mpg.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard on all Fusions. In government crash testing, the Fusion earned a top five-star rating for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. In the side-impact test, the Fusion earned five stars for front passengers and four stars for those in the rear. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Fusion earned a top rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2011 Ford Fusion is one of the most engaging family sedans from the driver's perspective. Body control through corners is impressive, yet the ride remains comfortable and hushed. The Sport model feels particularly buttoned-down thanks to its sport-tuned suspension. Performance from the base four-cylinder is adequate, and while the revised 3.0-liter V6 is still down on power compared to its rivals, it's plenty capable for most shoppers in this segment. Should you find the 3.0-liter unit lacking, the 3.5-liter V6 is a good match for competing V6s. On the downside, the electric power steering on non-Sport models is light and numb, and the four-cylinder engine makes raucous noises during spirited acceleration.

Interior

The 2011 Ford Fusion's cabin features soft-touch materials and a somewhat austere but attractive design. The center stack is a bit busy, however, with a lot of similar-looking and -feeling buttons. The available Sync system works great, integrating audio and Bluetooth functionality with voice-recognition technology to provide easy hands-free operation of cell phones and portable MP3 players.

There's plenty of room for passengers in the Fusion. While Ford's midsizer isn't the largest car in its class, its generous interior dimensions prove that such sedans need not be as controversially large as the Accord or Mazda 6 in order to accommodate families' needs. A pair of adults will be content in back, and storage space is adequate. The 16.5-cubic-foot trunk is one of the largest around, and the split-folding rear seat enables larger items to be carried inside the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford Fusion.

5(59%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.4
79 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car That I've Ever Owned
carcritic3,02/12/2014
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this car new in June 2011 and had 51000 miles on it when I traded it on a 2016 Mustang V-6. In the time that I owned it , I had ZERO problems of any type with the car. The car looked like new inside and out when I traded it. It ran just as well as it did when I purchased it new. Had I not wanted the new Mustang so badly I would have still been driving it. This was and still is by far the best car that I've ever owned in my 50 + years of driving. It was free of rattles and squeaks when it was traded and still gave excellent performance. In fact I kind of wish that I had kept the car. Unfortunately Ford no longer offers a V-6 in the current generation of the Fusion unless you buy the Fusion Sport. Even though the build quality and materials in the current generation Mustang are much improved over prior models, they're still is not up the quality of this 2011 Fusion. Every Mustang that I've ever owned has had annoying dash squeaks and rattles. This Fusion was as tight as the day I got it. It was a great car. I wish that I could have found a way to have kept it instead of trading it. I traded a 2007 V-6 Mustang Premium Coupe for the Fusion and the build quality, comfort, interior materials quality are much better than the Mustang. The acceleration is as good as the Mustang and the fuel mileage is much better. I have had no problems with this car in the time that I've owned it.
Watch out, bad transmission!
lizziebeth2785,01/27/2012
I bought this car in March 2011. The car was first into the shop 6 months after I bought it for shifting problems. They replaced the universal trans assembly. Then I get a postcard to come in to the shop for the lug nuts being recalled. So then I take it back. I tell them that it after starting it if it has been sitting for a while that I have to press on the accelerator pretty hard just for it to start moving. They told me this was due to the fluids needing to warm up! The car is not even a year old! So then I call a different Ford dealer for their opinion and was told that is completely false. I took it back and now they tell me it's normal! Put in a formal complaint with Ford Corp
I'll Never Buy Another Ford
Christopher Clifford,05/11/2017
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have a 2011 Ford Fusion with 62,000 miles. In 2015, Ford issued a recall for the power steering module on the car. The module would either be replaced or reprogrammed to fix the issue of sudden power steering loss. I brought the car to my local dealer who decided not to replace but to reprogram the power steering unit and gave me a Ford warranty for the unit good for 10 years or 150,000 miles. In March 2017, the Fusion lost all power steering. Fortunately, it occurred in my driveway, not the highway. (Since the Fusion power steering is electronic and not power assist, when the electronics fail, the steering goes completely dead.) Ford refused to honor the warranty or its recall, stating that if the error code is not still showing on the car's computer, Ford can't be sure the power steering failed and therefore wouldn't honor the warranty. Shortly after that the power steering module malfunctioned again but this time the car didn't completely lose steering. When I brought it to the Ford dealer the second time I was informed that the power steering module was defective and needed to be replaced. However, Ford would still not honor its recall or warranty for the module because the error code for the unit didn't match the error code approved for the recall of the module. I again called Ford Motor Company about this issue. Ford confirmed that it would not honor the warranty for the power steering module even though the recalled module had now failed in two completely different ways.
2011 Ford Fusion Sport (FWD)
superchargers,01/23/2011
Check out my review here, since this site limits me to only 700 characters, which is not enough for a car review:
See all 79 reviews of the 2011 Ford Fusion
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
240 hp @ 6550 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2011 Ford Fusion features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Ford Fusion
More About This Model

There are some things in this world that just seem to age at an accelerated rate. For example: cabbage, U.S. presidents and songs from the Top 40. Add to this list the 2011 Ford Fusion Sport. It was only a year ago that the Fusion received a makeover, but in the months since, fresh newcomers breathed some much-needed life into the midsize sedan segment. As a result, the Ford Fusion looks and feels like yesterday's dance tune.

On its own merits, the 2011 Ford Fusion Sport is a perfectly agreeable car. It's only when you begin comparing it to contemporaries that its shine begins to dull — even within its own lineup. Besides the obligatory cosmetic enhancements, the Sport model receives a more powerful V6 engine and sport suspension to distinguish it from the rest of the Fusion family. But the advantages in performance are negligible for the most part. We're certain that the vast majority of drivers won't find the differences worth the added cost.

Buyers will find a significant difference when comparing the Fusion Sport against the likes of the Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima, which represent the freshest picks in the bunch of sporting-oriented midsize sedans. Besides an equally pleasant ride quality, the Korean-label twins have many additional features and more evocative styling. To a lesser degree, the stalwart Honda Accord is also worth consideration. As agreeable as the 2011 Ford Fusion Sport might be, it is simply past its prime.

Used 2011 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2011 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford Fusion?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ford Fusion trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ford Fusion SE is priced between $5,794 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 59293 and160146 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford Fusion SEL is priced between $6,995 and$10,590 with odometer readings between 77720 and101496 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2011 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,794 and mileage as low as 59293 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a used 2011 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,845.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,946.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,736.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,254.

