Used 2007 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

9,092 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fusion Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,092 listings
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SEL in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SEL

    158,428 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion S in White
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion S

    212,347 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,599

    $896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SEL
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SEL

    171,569 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,284

    $2,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SEL in White
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SEL

    125,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,296

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SEL in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SEL

    67,685 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SEL in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SEL

    94,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,980

    $988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion S in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion S

    131,390 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,880

    $531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SE in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SE

    157,425 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,300

    $538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SEL in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SEL

    63,513 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $6,961

    $585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SE

    157,131 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,565

    $279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SEL in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SEL

    88,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,666

    $261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion S in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion S

    122,598 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SE

    122,099 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SE

    58,645 miles

    $6,000

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SE

    133,873 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,744

    $575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SE in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SE

    145,951 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    $225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SEL in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SEL

    163,766 miles

    $3,500

    $269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Fusion SE in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Fusion SE

    84,510 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,285

    $498 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fusion searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,092 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. Used 2007 Ford Fusion

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7188 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 188 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Rounded
keithfoster,02/24/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
This car is fantastic. I bought the car brand new on August of '06 and it now has 140k miles on it. I have had almost no issues with the car. The temperature read on the engine went out and the struts are bad, that's about it. The gas mileage is great, the car is spacious and quick (not terribly fast, but quick enough to get the job done), and it is reliable. If you are looking to buy this car and you aren't sure since its an older car and may be high mileage, I hope that this helps you.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Fusion
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Fusion info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings