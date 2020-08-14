Used 2007 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me
- 158,428 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,100 Below Market
- 212,347 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,599$896 Below Market
- 171,569 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,284$2,227 Below Market
- 125,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,296$1,109 Below Market
- 67,685 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$985 Below Market
- 94,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,980$988 Below Market
- 131,390 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,880$531 Below Market
- 157,425 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,300$538 Below Market
- 63,513 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$6,961$585 Below Market
- 157,131 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,565$279 Below Market
- 88,024 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,666$261 Below Market
- 122,598 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 122,099 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$561 Below Market
- 58,645 miles
$6,000$715 Below Market
- 133,873 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,744$575 Below Market
- 145,951 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$225 Below Market
- 163,766 miles
$3,500$269 Below Market
- 84,510 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,285$498 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion
Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion
See all 188 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7188 Reviews
Report abuse
keithfoster,02/24/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
This car is fantastic. I bought the car brand new on August of '06 and it now has 140k miles on it. I have had almost no issues with the car. The temperature read on the engine went out and the struts are bad, that's about it. The gas mileage is great, the car is spacious and quick (not terribly fast, but quick enough to get the job done), and it is reliable. If you are looking to buy this car and you aren't sure since its an older car and may be high mileage, I hope that this helps you.
