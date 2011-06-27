  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
2017 Ford Fusion Energi Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many advanced technology and safety features are available
  • Interior is quiet on the highway
  • EV range isn't as long as that of some other plug-in hybrids
  • Battery takes up a lot of trunk space
  • Takes some time to get used to the grabby brakes
Ford Fusion Energi for Sale
List Price Range
$13,500 - $19,998
Used Fusion Energi for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're interested in one of the many electric vehicles on the market but aren't sure that their limited ranges suit your needs, then a plug-in hybrid might be right up your alley. Unlike pure EVs, plug-in hybrids can tap into a gasoline-powered engine once the electricity runs out. The 2017 Ford Fusion Energi is just such a vehicle, and it is based on the excellent 2017 Ford Fusion, one of our highest-rated midsize sedans.

This means the Fusion Energi has a handsome exterior, high-quality interior appointments and room for five (although the batteries reduce the trunk space somewhat). Driven normally, it can travel up to 20 miles and at speeds up to 85 mph on electric power before the gasoline engine kicks on. After that, the hybrid power plant earns 38 mpg combined, a few less than the regular Fusion Hybrid.

There are a few other choices for a plug-in you might want to consider, though. The Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid midsize sedan offers a slightly longer range in EV mode (27 miles), and it's a tad more fuel-efficient when the gas engine comes into play. It's possible that Honda will reintroduce its Accord Plug-In Hybrid sedan for 2017, and Toyota will have its new plug-in Prius Prime. There's also the Chevrolet Volt, which tops them all with an estimated 53 miles of plug-in electric range before it switches to gas. Overall, though, we like the 2017 Ford Fusion Energi. While its hybrid and EV credentials don't really stand out in this class, the vehicle as a whole is pretty appealing.

The 2017 Ford Fusion Energi comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard are a rearview camera and Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.

Optional equipment includes inflatable rear seatbelts, blind spot monitoring paired with rear cross-traffic alert, driver drowsiness detection, lane departure warning, lane departure intervention (which automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane) and frontal collision warning with brake priming. Rear parking sensors are standard, while front parking sensors are optional.

In Edmunds testing, the Fusion Energi came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is an average stopping distance for a plug-in hybrid sedan.

While the 2017 Fusion Energi has not yet been tested, in government crash tests of last year's model, the Fusion Energi received a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, including five stars for total frontal-impact safety and four stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the regular Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test and the second-best "Acceptable" rating in its small-overlap frontal-offset impact test. The Fusion received a "Good" rating in the remaining side-impact, roof-strength and seatbelt and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

2017 Ford Fusion Energi models

The 2017 Ford Fusion Energi is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid sedan that comes in three trim levels: SE Luxury, Titanium and Platinum.

The SE Luxury comes well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, heated mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, keypad entry, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, remote ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, leather upholstery, heated power front seats (eight-way driver and six-way passenger), driver memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

Standard technology features include voice controls, the Sync 3 interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen and twin 4.2-inch configurable screens in the instrument cluster), a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and two USB ports.

The Titanium trim adds a rear spoiler, ambient interior lighting, front sport seats, an eight-way power passenger seat and an upgraded Sony audio system with 12 speakers and HD radio.

The optional Driver Assist package bundles automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and a heated steering wheel. Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control (includes frontal collision warning and mitigation), an automated parallel and perpendicular parking feature (includes front and side parking sensors), a sunroof and a navigation system. On the Titanium, you can also get ventilated front seats.

The Platinum includes all above features, in addition to upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

Eighteen-inch wheels are optional on the Titanium and Platinum, while inflatable rear seatbelts are available on all trims.

The One To Buy

Fuel economy is the same no matter which Fusion Energi trim you pick, so it's more about getting the right mix of desired features. Our pick, though, is the base SE Luxury. It comes nicely equipped with standard features, including the new Sync 3 interface, and is available with plenty of options, so it's unlikely that you'll want a whole lot more.

The 2017 Ford Fusion Energi is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor that's fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. The combined output of 195 horsepower is sent to the front wheels. The battery pack, which is considerably larger than that of the standard Fusion Hybrid, allows the Energi to reach speeds of up to 85 mph or to be driven up to 20 miles on electric power alone. That said, aggressive driving will cause the gasoline engine to start up at much lower speeds when the car is in its default EV Auto mode.

While official fuel economy estimates have not yet been published, we don't expect them to change much from last year's model. The EPA gave the 2016 Fusion Energi an energy consumption estimate of 37 kilowatt-hours (kWh) used per 100 miles (the lower the number here, the better), which is essentially a measure of how efficient the Energi is during all-electric driving. For comparison, the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid uses 34 kWh per 100 miles.

Once that all-electric range is used up, the Energi's powertrain operates like that of the Fusion Hybrid and earns an EPA rating of 38 mpg combined (40 city/36 highway).

In Edmunds testing, a Ford Fusion Energi in Hybrid mode went from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, a decently quick sprint for such an eco-focused model. In electric-only EV Now mode, however, the Fusion Energi needed a painfully slow 15 seconds to accomplish the same task. Obviously, EV Now mode is intended for maximum efficiency and is best used in leisurely driving conditions.

Ford says the battery can be fully charged in seven hours with a 120-volt power source or in 2.5 hours using a 240-volt source. We validated these claims in our testing.

Driving

With its dual power sources, the Fusion Energi gives the driver plenty of control over the car's propulsion. The EV Mode button makes it possible to toggle among three distinct settings. Selecting EV Now engages all-electric operation (battery charge permitting), while the EV Auto setting lets the computer decide how best to divvy up the load. There's also a nifty EV Later mode that relies primarily on the gas engine, thereby saving the battery for use in optimal conditions like stop-and-go traffic.

Under combined gas-electric power, the Ford Fusion Energi produces acceptable acceleration in daily driving. Highway passing maneuvers will require a bit of forethought at first, as speed builds more gradually here than what you may be used to, but in general the Energi zips around as capably as a conventional midsize sedan. Performance is sluggish on battery power alone, though, serving well enough in low-speed driving but trailing most pure EVs by a wide margin.

Around town and on the highway, the Fusion Energi has a pleasingly quiet and smooth ride. It's also pretty responsive and precise around turns, which is something not many hybrid models can claim. The only negative here is that, as with many hybrids, the Energi's brakes can be tricky to smoothly modulate until you get used to the pedal's feel.

Interior

Like the standard gasoline-powered Fusion, the Energi has a stylish and well-equipped interior. It features clean lines and quality materials that give the space a pleasantly high-end feel. Front seats are comfortable and supportive, with a significant amount of adjustability that makes it easy for a wide range of drivers to get comfortable. The roof's rearward slope cuts into rear seat headroom, but only unusually tall rear passengers will have cause to complain.

The Fusion Energi's technology features rival those of many luxury models. Standard active noise-canceling helps create a hushed environment, especially when driving in all-electric mode. The center touchscreen, powered by the Sync 3 infotainment system, is a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the car and your smartphone. The attractive interface is easy to use, without a steep learning curve like last year's MyFord Touch system.

With the Energi, you get some additional remote features that are accessible via the MyFord Mobile smartphone app or your personal computer. The system makes it possible to view the battery's state of charge and remaining driving range, heat (or cool) the car's interior or locate charging stations near your destination or along the way.

Perhaps the Fusion Energi's biggest practical limitation is its relatively small trunk. With the oversize battery pack eating up a good chunk of cargo space, there are just 8.2 cubic feet available -- 4 cubic feet shy of the Fusion Hybrid and roughly half of what's available on standard models. The Energi does give you a 60/40-split folding rear seat, though, which somewhat alleviates compact trunk space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Fusion Energi.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
4.5
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Slow but Spectacular
George Donovan,11/18/2016
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Sure, it lacks quickness and the trunk fits a few groceries as the known downsides but, everything else about this car is just fantastic and I am very satisfied with this car. I really enjoy the electric capability of this car. About 2/3 of my 1600 miles so far are electric. Sure, I wish it had more electric range but for the price of the vehicle it is fine....and I never have to worry about finding a charging station.
Should be a bestseller
New Englander,02/16/2017
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Two generations ago Ford Fusion was basically a modernized K Car. It was solid, but boring. Last gen featured the curvy new Aston Martin design. Big step up, comfortable, nice ride, Sync and Sync 2 was a disaster. With this latest refresh and Sync 3 they really nailed it. There are so many thoughtful touches like the door unlocks by touching the handle and there are lights underneath the side view mirrors so that you can see where you are stepping out. The ride is Lexus quiet, and I would argue the powertrain is smoother. With the Energi you guve up trunk space, so if this is your only car, it probably won't work for you. But as a second car or commuter car, it's pretty perfect. You only get about 14-20 miles per charge but that's still good enough for around town driving before the engine kicks in. With holiday incentives and the fed credit it came out the same price as the standard hybrid model, so I went with this for the extra gas savings. Check it out, you won't be disappointed.
Great electric/hybrid sedan
Nick selectric glide,02/18/2017
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
UPDATE: I have 21000 miles on the car over 21 months. I can get 45 MPG in Hybrid mode and 70 MPG combined when using half my miles in electric mood. Without AC or heat running I can get 28 miles on a charge in local driving. Heat uses more battery power than AC. I use hybrid on the highway and electric in local traffic to optimize efficiency. In winter I use hybrid in the morning when it is very cold/ heater blasting and electric in the afternoon. Or you can place it in automatic and the car will run like any other car. The car is quite, transmission is incredibly smooth and transition from electric to gas engine and back is seamless. Car in all electric mode is quick from 0-30 but very slow from 30-60. This is expected though. Hybrid power is as good as any non turbo 4 cylinder. Ride is very smooth but handling suffers a little due to added weight of electric/hybrid. No mechanical or other issues so far - has been running like a fine tuned clock. The electric AC seems to be very good at quickly cooling the car . If you travel less than 25 miles a day you can go all electric all the time (or 50 miles if you have a charger at work). Ford is dealing on these cars plus the $4100 federal tax rebate and it is one great commuter car. Great commuter car - gas mileage is incredible for a mid size sedan. I have had the car for over 2 months and have 1800 miles on it. I am getting very close to the EPA figures of 42 MPG in hybrid mode (that is both city driving and highway driving) and 22 miles per battery charge . If you use the heater on cold days you will only get 18 miles per charge. You can switch to three modes - automatic, Electric only - EV, or hybrid mode.. Plus Ford dealers are giving great rebates plus the $4200 federal tax credit I paid almost the same as a regular Fusion with the same options. Electric mode is amazing for driving around town. I can go the entire weekend without using the gas engine. Electric mode (EV) is quick from 0-30 but slow from 30-60. But this car was made for high gas mileage and a great ride. Change between electric and gas engine is seamless - it is truly amazing. Of course you only get half the trunk space but I already knew that. Handling around turns is not as good as the 4cyl Fusion but it is still good. This is a heavy car so the handling is not as responsive as the 4cyl Fusion but the ride is just as good. ( I rented a 4cyl Fusion for two weeks and did a lot of driving in it). Overall I think this car is a great value with the dealer rebates and Federal tax credit.
Great Car Needs A Few Minor Tweeks
Franz Robert,11/30/2016
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought one recently and I love car. I am averaging over 600 miles a tank as well. My previous car was a 2008 Honda Accord EX-L with Navigation and while the 2017 Fusion Energi Platinum is a nice upgrade, there are a few things that Ford needs to address (I'm hoping someone from Ford looks at this for feedback. Even though it's minor). The antenna is dated. Most new cars now have a shark fin antenna and this one doesn't. The SiriusXM radio system loses its signal way too often from blind spots compared to my old Accord's SirusXM radio system that came out almost a decade ago. The navigation's layout for when heading to a destination doesn't read as smoothly as Honda's. Last, the Navigation's address book is a disaster compared to Honda's. 1) there's only one folder to save addresses instead of two; 2) the saved entries aren't able to be alphabetized; 3) There's a space limit on number of addresses that can be saved. I believe it's 45 addresses which isn't a lot for me because I'm in sales and use my car all the time. I can't imagine that much space in a computer is needed to save an address?
See all 20 reviews of the 2017 Ford Fusion Energi
Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Energi Sedan. Available styles include SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury is priced between $13,500 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 14737 and62116 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium is priced between $13,994 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 20963 and83800 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford Fusion Energis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Fusion Energi for sale near. There are currently 36 used and CPO 2017 Fusion Energis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,500 and mileage as low as 14737 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Fusion Energis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,695.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,564.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Energi for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,582.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,144.

