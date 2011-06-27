UPDATE: I have 21000 miles on the car over 21 months. I can get 45 MPG in Hybrid mode and 70 MPG combined when using half my miles in electric mood. Without AC or heat running I can get 28 miles on a charge in local driving. Heat uses more battery power than AC. I use hybrid on the highway and electric in local traffic to optimize efficiency. In winter I use hybrid in the morning when it is very cold/ heater blasting and electric in the afternoon. Or you can place it in automatic and the car will run like any other car. The car is quite, transmission is incredibly smooth and transition from electric to gas engine and back is seamless. Car in all electric mode is quick from 0-30 but very slow from 30-60. This is expected though. Hybrid power is as good as any non turbo 4 cylinder. Ride is very smooth but handling suffers a little due to added weight of electric/hybrid. No mechanical or other issues so far - has been running like a fine tuned clock. The electric AC seems to be very good at quickly cooling the car . If you travel less than 25 miles a day you can go all electric all the time (or 50 miles if you have a charger at work). Ford is dealing on these cars plus the $4100 federal tax rebate and it is one great commuter car. Great commuter car - gas mileage is incredible for a mid size sedan. I have had the car for over 2 months and have 1800 miles on it. I am getting very close to the EPA figures of 42 MPG in hybrid mode (that is both city driving and highway driving) and 22 miles per battery charge . If you use the heater on cold days you will only get 18 miles per charge. You can switch to three modes - automatic, Electric only - EV, or hybrid mode.. Plus Ford dealers are giving great rebates plus the $4200 federal tax credit I paid almost the same as a regular Fusion with the same options. Electric mode is amazing for driving around town. I can go the entire weekend without using the gas engine. Electric mode (EV) is quick from 0-30 but slow from 30-60. But this car was made for high gas mileage and a great ride. Change between electric and gas engine is seamless - it is truly amazing. Of course you only get half the trunk space but I already knew that. Handling around turns is not as good as the 4cyl Fusion but it is still good. This is a heavy car so the handling is not as responsive as the 4cyl Fusion but the ride is just as good. ( I rented a 4cyl Fusion for two weeks and did a lot of driving in it). Overall I think this car is a great value with the dealer rebates and Federal tax credit.

