2009 Ford Fusion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, athletic handling, smooth ride, available all-wheel drive, available Sync electronics interface, competitive price.
  • Engines are short on power, stability control is optional, antiquated stereo controls.
List Price
$4,991
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Ford Fusion has a lot of things going for it, including sporty handling and the nifty Sync MP3 and cell phone interface. Underwhelming powertrains and some unpleasant interior controls, however, relegate the Fusion to being a mid-pack choice for a midsize sedan.

Vehicle overview

Fusion is a trendy trend in the world of fine cuisine. There's Asian fusion, which blends together various aspects of foods from all over the world's largest continent. The other side of the coin is stuff like taco pizzas or chipotle fried chicken. The Ford Fusion puts together the sporty platform found in the last-generation Mazda 6 with the traditional American values of a more spacious interior and brash styling elements. Overall, it's a successful combination, though there are a few taco pizza elements in the mix as well.

Ford's Fusion debuted three years ago. The 2009 model is the best yet, with additional equipment and a snazzy new Blue Suede options package. Most importantly, stability control, something that has been missing on the Fusion since day one, is finally available. This is also the first full year for Ford's Sync system, which allows for control of an iPod, other MP3 players and cell phones via voice commands. Impressively, your cell phone's address book is also wirelessly and automatically transferred to the vehicle. We've found that Sync works very well, and judging by positive consumer feedback, it's definitely a major reason to consider the Fusion.

Underneath the Fusion is a stretched chassis originally developed by Mazda, which imbues in this sedan a sporty character not usually associated with family vehicles, let alone ones endowed with a Blue Oval badge. When equipped with the Sport Appearance Package (and ideally a manually transmission), the Fusion can be justifiably described as fun to drive. On the more practical side of the coin, the Fusion is one of the few midsize sedans that offers all-wheel drive. It can also typically be had for a very reasonable price.

Unfortunately, the 2009 Fusion comes with the same engines as the outgoing Mazda 6: four- and six-cylinder units that are short on power and fuel economy compared to the litany of tough competitors. It's expected that Ford will upgrade the engines (as well as the interior and exterior) next year. Because of these changes, you might want to wait around for a 2010 edition if that's an option. Until then, the 2009 Ford Fusion remains a mid-pack choice in the crowded midsize family sedan field, and we suggest also taking a look at the highly regarded Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord, redesigned Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima.

2009 Ford Fusion models

The 2009 Ford Fusion is a midsize sedan available in S, SE and SEL trim levels. The base S is available only with a four-cylinder engine and comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, keyless entry, 60/40-split rear seats, tilt-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The SE adds a five-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch aluminum wheels, foglamps, six-way power driver seats, steering wheel radio controls, upgraded interior trim, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with an in-dash six-CD changer.

The Fusion SEL adds a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, automatic headlamps, keyless entry pad, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery, multicolor ambient lighting, auto-dimming mirror, upgraded interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the Sync entertainment and communications interface.

Available on the Fusion SE is the Sun & Sync Package that adds a sunroof, auto-dimming mirror and Sync (which is also a stand-alone option). The SEL's Moon & Tune Package adds a sunroof and an upgraded eight-speaker sound system that is otherwise a stand-alone option on all but the base Fusion. Other stand-alone options include rear parking assist (not available on the base model) and a touchscreen navigation system on the SEL.

Also available on front-wheel-drive SE and SEL Fusions is the Sport Appearance Package that adds 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a deck lid lip spoiler, and two-tone upholstery and trim. The Blue Suede Package is similar, but features Alcantara blue seat and trim inserts with blue stitching, and adds ambient lighting on SE models.

2009 Highlights

Stability control is now an option on all Ford Fusions for 2009, while traction control becomes standard on all V6-powered models. Other standard equipment includes the addition of ambient lighting on the SEL trim level, and satellite radio on all but the base Fusion. Four-cylinder SEL models get a five-speed automatic transmission. Also new is the Blue Suede Package that features special blue Alcantara interior accents.

Performance & mpg

All Fusions come standard with front-wheel drive and a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard, with a five-speed automatic optional. Fuel economy with the auto is 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined -- hardly impressive considering some competitors match that with their V6 engines.

The optional 3.0-liter V6 engine is available on the SE and SEL trim levels, and it can also be equipped with all-wheel drive. A six-speed automatic is standard. This six-cylinder produces 221 hp and 205 lb-ft of torque, which is about 50 fewer horses than its main competition. Unfortunately, this lesser output offers no fuel economy advantage. With front-wheel drive, the Fusion V6 returns 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. All-wheel-drive reduces those results by 1 mpg.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and side-curtain airbags are standard on all Fusions. Traction control is standard on V6 models. Stability control is optional on all Fusions this year, though it should be noted that most top family sedans offer this important feature as standard equipment. Reverse parking sensors are optional.

In National Highway Transportation Safety Administration frontal-impact crash tests, the 2009 Ford Fusion earned a perfect five stars for front occupant protection in frontal and side crashes. It received four stars for rear protection in a side crash. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset and side-impact tests, the Fusion scored "Good" ratings -- the highest possible.

Driving

With its responsive steering and refined ride, the 2009 Ford Fusion is one of the more entertaining vehicles in the family sedan segment. Wind and road noise are muted at highway speeds, and both automatic transmissions perform competently. If you don't mind shifting for yourself, the standard five-speed manual is actually quite good and pairs much better with the four-cylinder than the auto does. Unfortunately, neither engine offers much off-the-line grunt, and both get a little noisy at higher rpm. Some drivers might also be annoyed at Ford providing just two forward gates ("D" and "L") for the automatic transmission.

More horsepower and an automatic with manual-shift capability would certainly lend support to the Fusion's sporty aspirations, but thanks to its communicative steering and well-planted demeanor, it's still an enjoyable car to drive by family sedan standards. We highly recommend the Sport Appearance or Blue Suede package because of the sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch wheels that increase the Fusion's fun factor even more.

Interior

Inside the cabin, ergonomics are a mixed bag. Most controls are easy to use, but the instruments are a bit rudimentary and there's no display for the automatic transmission, forcing the driver to look down at the shifter to confirm gear selection. Depending on the trim level, accents of faux carbon-fiber, wood tone and piano black are sprinkled throughout, and the SEL model offers leather seating with contrasting stitching, an analog clock and steering-wheel-mounted audio and climate controls. The Sport Appearance and Blue Suede packages make the Fusion's cabin quite snazzy.

Although the upholstery is neatly tailored and build quality is above average, the interior's materials are hit or miss. The standard "brick" stereo faceplate with its tiny green readouts is outdated and looks cheap, and seems at odds with the otherwise advanced Sync system.

In its favor, the Fusion's spacious cabin offers plenty of room for all passengers. A pair of adults will be content in the back of the Fusion, and storage space is adequate. An unexpected measure of utility is provided by the Fusion's 15.8-cubic-foot trunk, split-folding rear seat and fold-down front passenger seat (SE and SEL models only), allowing bulky items to be transported inside the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford Fusion.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.7
112 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A good bang for your buck
cheyanne fincke,06/22/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Owned this car for 7 years, NEVER a problem. New set of tires, brake pads, oil changes every 3 thousand miles, thats all !!!!
was skeptical wow it made me a Ford man
oleander,09/05/2015
S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
Best car I've owned in a long time. Last great car that I owned that just was a great driving car kwas a Mazda 323 in 89 . Friend of mine who manages a dealership helped me get out of a bad BMW 325i horrible problems with that car was probably a previous owner didn't take care of it anyway he said take the fusion it will treat you right wow....... it Handel's great is super easy to keep interior looking good and clean. I've put 100,000 on it only replaced a water pump and it Handel's better than a few others of driven my son in law has a Honda civic and it was cheaper than his and compared to the way it drives mine is a luxury car
Smooth ride, great value, and safe (Update 05/16)
Clark Shin,02/01/2016
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Updated 5/3/16: The sunroof started leaking with very small drips of water droplets through the front dome light area during heavy rain. Apparently, this has been an issue. Fortunately, the extended warranty covered the repair where the dealer replaced the sunroof glass. Without the warranty, I'm told the repair would have cost me $1,400. Anyway, no more leak after the fix so far. I'm taking a star off for reliability due to the sun-roof leaking. Still really enjoy driving the car though. Original Review: I was looking for a AWD sedan and found the 2009 Ford Fusion AWD V6 SEL to be the perfect fit for what I looking for to drive in the Northeast. I bought it 5 year old used car. The ride is smooth and the V6 provides very good power. The car is on the heavier side, but it feels sturdy and safe. The gear transitions are smooth and handles very well. For a non-luxury car, the quietness at highway speeds is completely acceptable. Navigation is very good and I like that it can be upgraded via a disk and not remotely. The seats are comfortable and the 2-level heated seats are great in cold seasons. I like the center compartment in the dashboard console where I can put a small tissue box and other small items. The sound system is great and bluetooth works very well. The value of the car is great. It does not look it and certainly it is nowhere near bonafide luxury, but with the SEL trim and the sporty handling with V6, this car has much to offer in comfort, safety, ride, quietness, and along with options such as navigation, rear parking sensor, heated seats and leather seating. There are some trouble spots, however. One major trouble spot is its ABS pump, which completely failed one day when driving over a pothole. I bought Ford PremiumCare when I bought the car and it paid off when the ABS failed, which I found out, is covered. I had to wait over a month for the local Ford dealership to get the part, because apparently Ford decided to provide a different ABS pump than the original one. My guess is that the original ABS pump was not very good, so Ford decided to assign a new one. Apparently, the brake is a common trouble spot with this year-model. Also, there is a cosmetic issue on the passenger side dashboard around the passenger side air bag. The outside material is popping out and you can see the yellow foam underneath it. I asked a Ford dealer and they said that it is merely a cosmetic issue caused by heat distorting the material, but it would not affect the air bag function. Visually, it is an eye sore. This is the only interior quality issue I've noticed, which is a significant one in my view. Now onto some things I don't like about the car. The trunk does not lift very easily. When you open the trunk, it only unlocks and it is quite heavy to lift it. The car doesn't tell you when the window washer fluid is low, so you have to guess when the fluid level is low. The navigation location is low, so when you glance at it, your vision is almost taken completely off of the road. I don't mind the manual reclining lever. I do wish the passenger side seat controls were also automatic and not completely manual. Other than these issues, I really like the car. It feels solid, drives very well, and safe. I prefer the old school 2006-2009 design that is less flashy and aggressive looking than the newer Fusions.
Best car i've ever owned hands down!
captain_fluffy,10/15/2014
I bought my 09 SE Fusion w/Sport Appearance package (18" low profile tire/wheels) with 23k miles on it. It was a lease out of Michigan and driven by some woman I can tell. It now has close to 70k on it, and it hasn't ever skipped a beat! I did get it stuck in the snow twice, so having FWD with no traction control can be a PITA, but other than that, the car is wonderful to drive. Handles corners beautifully, takes bumps just fine (even with the low profile tires). I'm personally 6'1" and I fit into it like a glove.
See all 112 reviews of the 2009 Ford Fusion
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2009 Ford Fusion features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Ford Fusion

Used 2009 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2009 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Ford Fusion?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Ford Fusion trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Ford Fusion S is priced between $4,991 and$4,991 with odometer readings between 158097 and158097 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,991 and mileage as low as 158097 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a used 2009 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,224.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,690.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,711.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Ford Fusion?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion lease specials

