2012 Ford Fusion Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior
  • engaging handling
  • comfortable ride
  • abundant high-tech features
  • good fuel economy from Hybrid model
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • So-so power and fuel economy from midgrade V6
  • button-heavy audio and climate controls
  • Hybrid's price premium.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The well-rounded 2012 Ford Fusion is one of our top picks for a midsize family sedan.

Vehicle overview

Two years ago in a family sedan comparison test, we declared: "How about that, folks? The best family sedan can now be found at a Ford dealership." It wasn't a close contest, as the Ford Fusion received universal praise from us for a well-rounded nature that included an engaging driving demeanor, comfy ride, ample features and a spacious, well-built cabin. Of course, two years can be a lifetime in the car biz, but the 2012 Ford Fusion continues to stand tall as a top choice nevertheless.

It all starts with a vehicle architecture that gives the Fusion a great balance between a comfortable ride and agile handling. You feel connected to the road, but this doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort the way it can in so many other cars. The Fusion's interior isn't especially flashy, and its climate controls are mounted too low, but quality is strong both in terms of materials and construction. The spacious cabin is also filled with all the expected bells and whistles in this class, plus a few high-tech extras.

Under the hood, the Fusion is a tad different from its competition. Its base 175-horsepower four-cylinder is pretty much the norm, but there are two V6 engine upgrades available rather than the typical one. The more common 3.0-liter V6 produces only 240 hp, which is considerably less than its rivals. The Fusion Sport, however, gets a more competitive 263-hp V6 that gets nearly the same fuel economy as the smaller six-cylinder. In other words, if you want V6 power in your Fusion, we'd suggest the Sport.

The 2012 Ford Fusion Hybrid, meanwhile, comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor that, combined, generates 191 hp. The EPA estimates you'll get 41 mpg city and 36 mpg highway, excellent numbers for midsize hybrid sedan segment. The Fusion Hybrid is also notable in that its driving dyanmics are pretty much vice-free; it drives pretty much just like a regular Fusion.

Despite our high praise for the Ford Fusion, we still recommend checking out the new 2012 Hyundai Sonata and 2012 Kia Optima; both offer strong value, available hybrid models, distinctive styling and hard-to-beat engines. Those interested in the Fusion's available all-wheel-drive capability would also be wise to check out the 2012 Subaru Legacy or 2012 Suzuki Kizashi, as neither one requires a thirstier six-cylinder in order to get all-weather traction. Summed up, the Fusion isn't quite the runaway champ it was a couple years ago. But a truly great family sedan can still be found at a Ford dealership.

2012 Ford Fusion models

The 2012 Ford Fusion is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in S, SE, SEL and Sport and Hybrid trim levels.

The base Fusion S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, integrated blind-spot mirrors, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a four-way manual driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Stepping up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, foglamps, an eight-way power driver seat (with manual lumbar adjustment) and a six-speaker audio system with steering wheel controls and satellite radio. Optional is Ford's Sync system, which allows you to control Bluetooth phones, iPods and other media players through voice commands and the car's controls. The Sun & Sync package bundles Sync with a sunroof and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Fusion SEL adds to the SE's standard equipment different 17-inch wheels, a security code keyless entry pad, heated mirrors, automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable driver seat lumbar, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, ambient interior lighting and Sync. The Luxury package adds unique wheels, extra chrome exterior trim, upgraded leather upholstery, contrasting stitching, unique interior trim and aluminum sport pedals.

The Fusion Hybrid is equipped similarly to the SEL, with the main differences being that the Hybrid has a specialized gauge cluster and leather seating as an option.

The Fusion Sport reverts back to the SE's standard equipment but gains a sport-tuned suspension, sport-tuned steering, 18-inch wheels, the top-of-the-line V6 engine, unique exterior and interior trim, a deck-lid spoiler, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, power-adjustable driver lumbar, Sync and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Comfort package adds most of the SEL's extra luxury and convenience features.

The Monochrome Appearance package available on the SE and SEL includes a sport-tuned suspension, a body-colored grille, a rear spoiler, unique interior trim and special cloth upholstery. You can also get this package with the regular chrome grille.

There are several options available on both the SEL and Sport. The Moon & Tune package adds a sunroof and a 12-speaker Sony surround-sound audio system. The Driver's Vision package adds a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera and automatic wipers. A navigation system is optional and includes HD radio, digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link (real-time traffic, weather and other information). Rear parking sensors are also available.

2012 Highlights

There are no significant changes for the 2012 Ford Fusion.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Ford Fusion comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 175 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard on every Fusion except the base S, which gets a six-speed manual standard and the automatic optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a Fusion with the four-cylinder went from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds -- an average time for a four-cylinder midsize sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the automatic is 23 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined.

Optional on the SE and SEL is a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 240 hp and 228 lb-ft of torque. This engine comes standard with front-wheel drive (like all Fusions), but all-wheel drive is an option. In performance testing, a front-drive SEL with this engine hit 60 mph in 7.3 seconds -- a tad pokey for a V6-powered midsize sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20/28/23, while adding all-wheel drive drops that to 17/24/19.

Standard on the Fusion Sport is a 3.5-liter V6 good for 263 hp and 249 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is an option. With front-wheel drive, a Fusion Sport hit 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is quick for the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18/27/21 with front drive and 17/24/19 with all-wheel drive.

The Ford Fusion Hybrid utilizes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 156 hp and 136 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an electric motor that helps bump power output up to 191 hp. Power is sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The result is acceleration to 60 mph from a standstill in 8.7 seconds, which is reasonably quick for a hybrid. Fuel economy is an EPA-estimated 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined.

Safety

Every 2012 Fusion comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which allows parents to set speed and stereo volume limits when their kids drive the car.

In government crash testing, the Fusion scored an overall score of four stars out of a possible five, with three stars for front protection and four stars for side protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Fusion received the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side impact and roof strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Fusion SEL came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet -- a bit longer than average for this segment. The Fusion Sport fared a bit better with its 123-foot stopping distance.

Driving

The 2012 Ford Fusion is one of the more engaging family sedans from the driver's perspective. Even with the Hybrid model, body control through corners is impressive, yet the ride remains comfortable and hushed. The Sport model feels particularly buttoned-down thanks to its sport-tuned suspension, though ride quality is never remotely harsh. We've also found the Sport's hydraulic power steering to be more responsive and natural-feeling than the electric power steering found in all other Fusions.

The base four-cylinder offers adequate performance, but it can make unpleasant droning noises under a heavy foot. While the revised 3.0-liter V6 is down on power compared to its rivals, it's plenty capable for most shoppers in this segment. Should you find the 3.0-liter unit lacking, the 3.5-liter V6 is a good match for competing V6s and doesn't suffer a significant fuel economy penalty compared to the smaller 3.0-liter V6.

Interior

The 2012 Ford Fusion's cabin features soft-touch materials and solid build quality. The center stack is a bit busy, however, with a lot of similar-looking and low-mounted buttons. The available Sync system works great, integrating audio and Bluetooth functionality with voice-recognition technology to provide hands-free operation of cell phones and portable MP3 players. Its functionality improves with the optional navigation system and its touchscreen, which we've found easier to use than the newer MyFordTouch system found in the Edge, Explorer and Focus.

The Fusion Hybrid gets a distinctive gauge cluster dubbed SmartGauge, featuring a pair of color display screens flanking a traditional speedometer. There's a wealth of information displayed and the graphics are pleasant and modern. There's even one that shows animated leaves and branches -- the more economically you drive, the fuller and greener your shrubbery becomes.

There's plenty of room for passengers in the Fusion. While Ford's midsizer isn't the largest car in its class, its generous interior dimensions prove you don't really need much more. The driver seat is especially friendly for tall drivers, the rear seat is roomy enough for a pair of adults and storage space is adequate. The 16.5-cubic-foot trunk is one of the largest around, and the split-folding rear seat enables larger items to be carried inside the car. Because of its battery pack, the Fusion Hybrid has a smaller truck, with 11.8 cubic feet of capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford Fusion.

5(55%)
4(28%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.3
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Comfortable car
sonshineacres,08/13/2013
My wife wanted a car with a sunroof. We found this car used with 3000 miles a few months ago. Heated leather seats, Sony sound system, sunroof and appearance package. What a great, comfortable car and fun to drive. We have the 3.0 V6 but it is not AWD and that option is not shown on the list. We love the car and the mileage. we typically get 22 around town, but have been up to 30 to 31 on the highway. not bad for a V6
Surprised Me!
Mr Picky,10/03/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I really didn't even want this car but had jus gotten a divorce and had to sell my Nice import. I bought the Fusion "for the time being" and ended up still owning it 4 years later! VERY pleasantly surprised by this car. I recently sold this car for above the online values and had still not encountered any problems with it. I sold it with about 130,000 miles. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another.
Downsized to a Fusion and Lovin' Every Minute of It!
andybobandy,10/14/2011
I bought a new Ford 2012 Fusion SE 4cy with Sun & Sync, spoiler, Candy Red Color and now I have almost 1100miles on it. I truly am amazed by the smooth quiet ride on this car under $25K. This is my first ever Ford, and if it's reliable, I will no longer be a Chevy/GMC girl. I am averaging 27mpg driving 60/20/20 (rural, hwy, city). Costs about 43.00/wk for me to fill up and run on. I dont drive too slow and only sometimes too fast lol. What sold me on the car was the cost of the car, the roomy and accomadating interior, the smooth and quiet ride, fuel economy, and all the tech features. I now can leave my Iphone in my purse as it's all handsfree (music, calls, info)
Great for a first car
Dylan,02/06/2016
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
This is my first car and I absolutely love it. It's been reliable thus far, and has treated me as well as I have treated it. It's taken me cross country from Florida to California without breaking a sweat. I purchased the car in November of 2014 with 31K miles, and 21k miles later (at 52K), I've only done the required maintenance. No mechanical issues whatsoever. The interior is great. There are many plastic surfaces but they're nicely padded and feel good to the touch. The leather seating surfaces have held up well in the Texas heat and have no signs of fading or cracking. There are a few rattles inside the cabin, but none of these affect the overall experience in my case. The car handles very well. It's quiet on the highways, road noise is at a minimum. Turning radius is brilliant; I've never had to ask myself if the car will make a U-turn in a tight space. Brakes are very responsive and inspire confidence. The electric-assisted power steering provides sufficient feedback and is overall a great feature. This particular vehicle came equipped with blind spot monitoring, a rear-view camera built into the rearview mirror, and cross-traffic alert. They give an additional layer of protection when changing lanes, backing out of or into tight spots, and provide audible alerts. Very good system, although it has failed a couple of times in harsh weather (read: rain), although the manual does explain this can happen so I've shrugged it off. The I4 engine is good and takes you up to highway speeds in a reasonable amount of time. The 6 speed transmission does seem to struggle sometimes at low speeds. Rain-sensing wipers are a hit or miss sometimes; they'll activate when there is no moisture, or won't activate when it is raining. Overall, I am extremely satisfied with this vehicle. The features offered can't be beat for the price I paid for it. I plan to keep it for at least 10 years.
See all 76 reviews of the 2012 Ford Fusion
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2012 Ford Fusion features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Ford Fusion

Used 2012 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2012 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan, Fusion Hybrid. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford Fusion?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford Fusion trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE is priced between $4,999 and$10,827 with odometer readings between 67617 and229541 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL is priced between $4,981 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 49388 and142980 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Fusion S is priced between $6,500 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 41842 and120251 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Fusion SPORT is priced between $10,000 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 62441 and62441 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 31 used and CPO 2012 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,981 and mileage as low as 41842 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,017.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,283.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,201.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,388.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford Fusion?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion lease specials

