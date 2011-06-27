Vehicle overview

Two years ago in a family sedan comparison test, we declared: "How about that, folks? The best family sedan can now be found at a Ford dealership." It wasn't a close contest, as the Ford Fusion received universal praise from us for a well-rounded nature that included an engaging driving demeanor, comfy ride, ample features and a spacious, well-built cabin. Of course, two years can be a lifetime in the car biz, but the 2012 Ford Fusion continues to stand tall as a top choice nevertheless.

It all starts with a vehicle architecture that gives the Fusion a great balance between a comfortable ride and agile handling. You feel connected to the road, but this doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort the way it can in so many other cars. The Fusion's interior isn't especially flashy, and its climate controls are mounted too low, but quality is strong both in terms of materials and construction. The spacious cabin is also filled with all the expected bells and whistles in this class, plus a few high-tech extras.

Under the hood, the Fusion is a tad different from its competition. Its base 175-horsepower four-cylinder is pretty much the norm, but there are two V6 engine upgrades available rather than the typical one. The more common 3.0-liter V6 produces only 240 hp, which is considerably less than its rivals. The Fusion Sport, however, gets a more competitive 263-hp V6 that gets nearly the same fuel economy as the smaller six-cylinder. In other words, if you want V6 power in your Fusion, we'd suggest the Sport.

The 2012 Ford Fusion Hybrid, meanwhile, comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor that, combined, generates 191 hp. The EPA estimates you'll get 41 mpg city and 36 mpg highway, excellent numbers for midsize hybrid sedan segment. The Fusion Hybrid is also notable in that its driving dyanmics are pretty much vice-free; it drives pretty much just like a regular Fusion.

Despite our high praise for the Ford Fusion, we still recommend checking out the new 2012 Hyundai Sonata and 2012 Kia Optima; both offer strong value, available hybrid models, distinctive styling and hard-to-beat engines. Those interested in the Fusion's available all-wheel-drive capability would also be wise to check out the 2012 Subaru Legacy or 2012 Suzuki Kizashi, as neither one requires a thirstier six-cylinder in order to get all-weather traction. Summed up, the Fusion isn't quite the runaway champ it was a couple years ago. But a truly great family sedan can still be found at a Ford dealership.